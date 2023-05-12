Africa's week in pictures: 5-11 May 2023
A selection of the best photos from across Africa and beyond this week:
Images subject to copyright.
A selection of the best photos from across Africa and beyond this week:
Images subject to copyright.
Supporters of Imran Khan demonstrated outside the Pakistan High Commission in Canberra on Thursday, May 11, a day after at least eight people were reported killed in protests in Pakistan.Khan, a former prime minister, was arrested on Tuesday on corruption charges. He was remanded in custody for eight days at a hearing Wednesday, and indicted in relation to one of the cases against him, Geo News reported.Supporters have been calling for his release. Credit: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Australia via Storyful
Britain's highest court ruled Wednesday it was too late for people in Nigeria's Niger delta region to lodge pollution claims against energy giant Shell after a huge oil spill more than one decade ago.Shell faces a separate ongoing legal case in Britain, after the Supreme Court ruled in February 2021 that more than 50,000 people in the Niger delta region can make pollution claims in English courts.
(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said there’s no need for central bankers to pay special attention to risks to the financial system from climate change because there’s not an obvious danger to financial stability.Most Read from BloombergJamie Dimon Says US Needs to 'Finish' the Bank CrisisElon Musk Says He’s Stepping Down as Twitter’s CEOKen Griffin’s Hand-Picked Math Prodigy Runs Market-Making EmpireTurkey Markets Rally as Candidate Withdraws Days Before VoteFlorida’s
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad received an invitation to next week's Arab summit in Saudi Arabia, the presidency said Wednesday, the first such invitation since the country's war began in 2011.Assad received an invitation from Saudi King Salman "to participate in the thirty-second Arab League summit, which will be held in Jeddah on May 19", the Syrian presidency said in a statement.
Judges order the immediate release of Pakistan's former PM, who has been charged with corruption.
Russia intends to relocate around 3,100 Ukrainian staff from Europe’s largest nuclear plant, Ukraine’s atomic energy company claimed Wednesday, warning of a potential “catastrophic lack of qualified personnel” at the Zaporizhzhia facility in Russia-occupied southern Ukraine. Workers who signed employment contracts with various affiliates of Russia’s nuclear agency Rosatom following Moscow’s capture of the Zaporizhzhia plant early in the war are the bulk of those set to be taken to Russia along with their families, Energoatom said in a Telegram post.
(Bloomberg) -- In October 2020, Akorn Operating Company LLC announced its emergence from Chapter 11 bankruptcy as the beginning of “an exciting new chapter.” Most Read from BloombergSteve Schwarzman Holds Off Giving Money to DeSantis After Meeting HimUS Inflation Shows Signs of Moderating, Giving Fed Room to PauseTreasuries Advance After CPI; Stocks Edge Higher: Markets WrapThese Are the Best and Worst Airlines in the USItaly Intends to Exit China Belt and Road Pact as Ties SourLess than three y
China has dramatically increased use of the yuan to buy Russian commodities over the past year, with nearly all of its purchases of oil, coal and some metals from its neighbour now settled in the Chinese currency instead of dollars, multiple trading executives with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The switch to yuan to pay for much of a roughly $88 billion commodities trade in the wake of the Ukraine war accelerates China's efforts to internationalise its currency, at the expense of the dollar, although strict capital controls are expected to limit its global role in the near term. In March, the yuan - also known as the renminbi - became the most widely-used currency for cross-border transactions in China, overtaking the dollar for the first time, official data showed, although its share as a global payments currency remains small at 2.5%, according to SWIFT, compared with 39.4% for the dollar and 35.8% for the euro.
A military court in Russia has sentenced two servicemen to two years and six months in a penal colony each for refusing to join the war against Ukraine, RFE/FL’s Sibir Realii project reported on May 10.
China has delivered two frigates to Pakistan's navy, completing a four-warship deal inked in 2018, Chinese media reported, amid deepening military cooperation between the two nations in one of the world's most complex geopolitical regions. The vessels - two Type 054A frigates - will be used to safeguard the seas of the China-Pakistan economic corridor (CPEC), state-backed Chinese newspaper Global Times reported late on Wednesday. CPEC is an ambitious infrastructure project that links Xinjiang in west China to Pakistan aimed at offering an alternative transportation route in the future for goods including gas.
"My apologies if you were in the West Village on Hudson Street this morning and saw me absolutely lose my mind," the Bravo star said on his Instagram Story Thursday
Actress Nicole Kidman wore a see-through lace bralette dress on the red carpet while supporting her husband Keith Urban at a country music awards show.
There was a very cool rumor that connected Batman and The Flash. Zack Snyder talked about it, and now we need more details.
The brand lost hundreds of millions of dollars in the seven months since ending its partnership with Ye.
About Censori, R&T knows little except that she was wearing angel wings when seen driving to her rendezvous with West in the right-hand drive, monstrously large SUV.
In 2018, Gwyneth Paltrow said, "I went to do a yoga class in LA recently, and the 22-year-old girl behind the counter was like, 'Have you ever done yoga before?' And literally I turned to my friend, and I was like, 'You have this job because I've done yoga before.'"
Raisa talked about growing apart from Gomez, while Raisa's father blamed "glamour, money and fame."
The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office on Thursday released surveillance video of an altercation that went down Sunday in a Costco parking lot. The release comes after prosecutors declined to file charges in the case despite claims from a man who said he was brutally beaten.
Chanel adorably recalls the moment she was born, telling her mom she's loved her ever since
The ousted player also talks about his fake idol, not winning challenges, and what happened at Ponderosa.