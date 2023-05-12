Africa's week in pictures: 5-11 May 2023

A selection of the best photos from across Africa and beyond this week:

Girls play chess on Tuesday in the Ugandan city of Entebbe during an inter-schools championship.

A game of dominos in Moroni, capital of the Comoros, demands as much concentration on Saturday.

A dance with its roots in Khoisan heritage is performed on Friday for those attending the first day of the Journey To Jazz Festival taking place in the South African town of Prince Albert...

The next day a man rides down Prince Albert's main street in a tricycle he built.

A movie set near South Africa's capital, Pretoria, is open to the public on Saturday - showcasing retro vehicles and town life from the 1950s.

A model is seen backstage on Friday at South Africa's Soweto Theatre, the venue for Soweto Fashion Week events.

An awards ceremony for South Africa's music industry was hosted on Saturday by media personalities Katlego Maboe and Lerato Kganyago, here sporting giant wings…

The event, held at a stadium in the north-eastern city of Mbombela, was full of glitz and glamour - including at least five outfit changes from the two presenters.

The next night in the grounds of the UK's Windsor Castle, Nigerian superstar Tiwa Savage sings at a concert to mark the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Burundian drummers welcome UN chief António Guterres to the airport in Bujumbura on Friday for a high-level regional peace and security meeting.

On Tuesday, a candle-lit vigil is held in Goma, in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, for the hundreds of people who died recently in devastating floods.

In neighbouring Rwanda on Friday, residents of Mubirizi village dig as they search for human remains following the discovery of a mass grave…

Since March, they have found more than 1,110 bodies of those killed in the 1994 genocide - here the village leader arranges some of the skulls.

A Mahatma Gandhi lookalike takes part on Sunday in the Salt March in Durban, the South African city where the Indian independence hero once worked. It is held annually to mark a trek Gandhi made in 1930 in protest at British colonisers taxing salt.

The next day, Ghanaian artist Awanle Ayiboro Hawa Ali is photographed in her Accra studio, where much of her work focuses on ending forced child marriage.

On Tuesday, students walk on the train tracks in the crowded settlement of Kibera in Kenya's capital, Nairobi.

Two girls, whose families have fled the conflict that recently erupted in Sudan, giggle together on Wednesday in a wheelbarrow in the Chadian border village of Koufroun…

But the situation for some in Koufroun is desperate. Here Sudanese refugees dodge a stick-wielding soldier trying to maintain order as supplies from a Turkish aid group begin to run out on Sunday.

A woman grades tobacco leaves at a farm outside Zimbabwe's capital, Harare, on Friday. Farmers are reportedly lamenting the low selling price for tobacco.

That evening, the full moon is seen near a Ferris wheel in Tunisia's capital, Tunis.

Horse riders perform in an equestrian Moroccan artform, dating back to the 16th Century, known as the "Tbourida", in the coastal city of Bouznika on Wednesday.

And a fine arts undergraduate puts the finishing touches to a King Kong creation during a sand sculpture competition on Tuesday in the Egyptian city of Alexandria.

