Africa's week in pictures: 5-11 May 2023

A selection of the best photos from across Africa and beyond this week:

Students play chess during Father Grimes National Schools Chess Championship at St Mary&#39;s College Kisubi in Entebbe, Uganda - Tuesday 9 May 2023
Girls play chess on Tuesday in the Ugandan city of Entebbe during an inter-schools championship.
People play dominos in Moroni, the Comoros - Saturday 6 May 2023
A game of dominos in Moroni, capital of the Comoros, demands as much concentration on Saturday.
Rieldan dancers performing at a jazz festival in an disused quarry outside Prince Albert in South Africa - Friday 5 May 2023
A dance with its roots in Khoisan heritage is performed on Friday for those attending the first day of the Journey To Jazz Festival taking place in the South African town of Prince Albert...
A man rides a tricycle he built during a jazz festival in Prince Albert, South Africa - Saturday 6 May 2023
The next day a man rides down Prince Albert's main street in a tricycle he built.
A street in Pretville, a movie set outside Pretoria, South Africa - Saturday 6 May 2023
A movie set near South Africa's capital, Pretoria, is open to the public on Saturday - showcasing retro vehicles and town life from the 1950s.
A model in a yellow dress laughing backstage at Soweto Theatre, South Africa - Friday 5 May 2023
A model is seen backstage on Friday at South Africa's Soweto Theatre, the venue for Soweto Fashion Week events.
South Africa presenters Katlego Maboe (in a yellow and blue suit) and Lerato Kganyago on stage at Mbombela Stadium, South Africa - Saturday 6 May 2023
An awards ceremony for South Africa's music industry was hosted on Saturday by media personalities Katlego Maboe and Lerato Kganyago, here sporting giant wings…
South Africa presenters Katlego Maboe (l) and Lerato Kganyago (r) on stage in traditional outfits at Mbombela Stadium, South Africa - Saturday 6 May 2023
The event, held at a stadium in the north-eastern city of Mbombela, was full of glitz and glamour - including at least five outfit changes from the two presenters.
Tiwa Savage (R) and a drummer (L) on stage at the Coronation Concert at Windor Castle, the UK - Sunday 7 May 2023
The next night in the grounds of the UK's Windsor Castle, Nigerian superstar Tiwa Savage sings at a concert to mark the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla.
Burundian drummers performing at the airport in Bujumbura, Burundi - Friday 5 May 2023
Burundian drummers welcome UN chief António Guterres to the airport in Bujumbura on Friday for a high-level regional peace and security meeting.
People holding up candles and roses in Goma, DR Congo - Tuesday 9 May 2023
On Tuesday, a candle-lit vigil is held in Goma, in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, for the hundreds of people who died recently in devastating floods.
Residents of Mubirizi village digging in Rwanda - Friday 5 May 2023
In neighbouring Rwanda on Friday, residents of Mubirizi village dig as they search for human remains following the discovery of a mass grave…
Leader of Mubirizi village organising skulls, Rwanda - Friday 5 May 2023
Since March, they have found more than 1,110 bodies of those killed in the 1994 genocide - here the village leader arranges some of the skulls.
A man dressed as Mahatma Gandhi participating in the Salt March, Durban - Sunday 7 May 2023
A Mahatma Gandhi lookalike takes part on Sunday in the Salt March in Durban, the South African city where the Indian independence hero once worked. It is held annually to mark a trek Gandhi made in 1930 in protest at British colonisers taxing salt.
Ghanaian artist Awanle Ayiboro Hawa Ali in her studio in Accra, Ghana - Monday 8 May 2023
The next day, Ghanaian artist Awanle Ayiboro Hawa Ali is photographed in her Accra studio, where much of her work focuses on ending forced child marriage.
Students walk on the train tracks in Nairobi, Kenya - Tuesday 9 May 2023
On Tuesday, students walk on the train tracks in the crowded settlement of Kibera in Kenya's capital, Nairobi.
Two girls giggling in a wheelbarrow, Koufroun, Chad - Wednesday 10 May 2023
Two girls, whose families have fled the conflict that recently erupted in Sudan, giggle together on Wednesday in a wheelbarrow in the Chadian border village of Koufroun…
A stick-wielding soldier amidst Sudanese refugees in Koufroun, Chad - Sunday 7 May 2023
But the situation for some in Koufroun is desperate. Here Sudanese refugees dodge a stick-wielding soldier trying to maintain order as supplies from a Turkish aid group begin to run out on Sunday.
A woman with a baby on her back sits and grades dried tobacco leaves at a farm outside, Harare, Zimbabwe - Friday 5 May 2023
A woman grades tobacco leaves at a farm outside Zimbabwe's capital, Harare, on Friday. Farmers are reportedly lamenting the low selling price for tobacco.
The full moon pictured by a Ferris wheel in Tunis, Tunisia - Friday 5 May 2023
That evening, the full moon is seen near a Ferris wheel in Tunisia's capital, Tunis.
Traditional horse riders firing guns in a Tbourida in Bouznika, Morocco - Wednesday 10 May 2023
Horse riders perform in an equestrian Moroccan artform, dating back to the 16th Century, known as the "Tbourida", in the coastal city of Bouznika on Wednesday.
A student from Matrouh University making a sand King Kong sculpture, Alexandria, Egypt - Tuesday 9 May 2023
And a fine arts undergraduate puts the finishing touches to a King Kong creation during a sand sculpture competition on Tuesday in the Egyptian city of Alexandria.

