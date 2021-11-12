Africa's week in pictures: 5-11 November 2021

A selection of the best photos from the African continent and beyond.

A man carries a fish at Orobo beach in the Hamarweyne district of Mogadishu, Somalia.
Fisherman Osman Abdulahi carries a hammerhead shark onto shore in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Friday.
People smile, dance and cheer as a truck carrying artefacts, some considered sacred in Benin, arrive in Cotonou.
On Wednesday people line the streets in Benin's capital, Cotonou, as sacred artefacts looted 130 years ago during French colonial rule are finally returned.
Followers of Amadou Bamba play drums during celebrations for the anniversary of his return from exile in Dakar. Amadou Bamba is the founder of the Senegalese Islamic Mouride Brotherhood and culturally fought, with no violence, against colonial rule. He was exiled to Gabon for seven years for his opposition to the colonisation.
The next day in Senegal, members of the Mouride Islamic brotherhood commemorate their late founder Amadou Bamba.
Alduphina Imuede, an artist represented by Pacers Gallery, poses for a portrait in front of her work.
Nigerian artist Alduphina Imuede posing with one of her pieces at the annual Art X Lagos fair on Friday...
An art enthusiast speaks to Delphine Lopes of Galerie Cecile Fakhoury.
West Africa's biggest annual art fair once again opened its doors to visitors, having made last year's event online-only to prevent the spread of coronavirus...
Ayoola Gbolahan, an artist represented by Kanbi projects, poses for a picture in front of his artwork.
Painter and sculptor Ayoola Gbolahan also had his work on show at the event in Nigeria.
Kamaru Usman of Nigeria wears sunglasses and necklace reading &quot;Nigerian Nightmare&quot;.
UFC fighter Kamaru Usman, nicknamed "the Nigerian Nightmare", psychs up before successfully defending his welterweight title against Colby Covington in New York City on Saturday.
People gather at Avenue Habib Bourguiba to stage a protest against the violence by security forces during protests in Aguereb in Sfax province demanding the closure of garbage dump in the city.
Following the death of Abdul Razzaq Lachhab from inhaling tear gas fired by police during protests over rubbish collection in Tunisia, demonstrators against state violence wave banners on Saturday bearing his name.
Asylum seekers walk with their belongings to Bunagana town in Uganda.
In recent days more than 5,000 people have fled across the border to Uganda after attacks by rebels in Chanzu and Runyonyi, in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.
Kenya&#39;s Albert Korir is seen in silhouette as he runs under a bridge.
Kenya's Albert Korir races to victory in the New York City marathon on Sunday, having come second in 2019.
Sellers sleep next to cabbages.
Cabbage vendors take a nap while waiting for customers at the Lafto fruit and vegetable market in Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa, on Friday.
A green monkey reaches for a banana.
It's dinner time at a monkey refuge on Santiago Island, in Cape Verde, on Saturday.
A boy is seen wearing an oxygen mask attached to a plant, with a sand storm behind him.
On Tuesday, Kevin Ochieng Onyango wins the 2021 Environmental Photographer of the Year award in the Climate Action category, for this shot called The Last Breath. "A boy takes in air from the plant, with a sand storm brewing in the background, in an artistic impression of the changes to come," says the photographer.
A woman selling children gift toys waits for buyers.
Gifts for children go on sale at the Lagos International Trade Fair in Nigeria on Wednesday.
Jacques Blaauw of South Africa plays his tee shot on the 8th hole.
And South African golfer Jacques Blaauw competes in the Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final in Spain on Sunday.

All pictures subject to copyright.

