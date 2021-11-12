Africa's week in pictures: 5-11 November 2021

A selection of the best photos from the African continent and beyond.

Short presentational grey line

Fisherman Osman Abdulahi carries a hammerhead shark onto shore in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Friday.

On Wednesday people line the streets in Benin's capital, Cotonou, as sacred artefacts looted 130 years ago during French colonial rule are finally returned.

The next day in Senegal, members of the Mouride Islamic brotherhood commemorate their late founder Amadou Bamba.

Nigerian artist Alduphina Imuede posing with one of her pieces at the annual Art X Lagos fair on Friday...

West Africa's biggest annual art fair once again opened its doors to visitors, having made last year's event online-only to prevent the spread of coronavirus...

Painter and sculptor Ayoola Gbolahan also had his work on show at the event in Nigeria.

UFC fighter Kamaru Usman, nicknamed "the Nigerian Nightmare", psychs up before successfully defending his welterweight title against Colby Covington in New York City on Saturday.

Following the death of Abdul Razzaq Lachhab from inhaling tear gas fired by police during protests over rubbish collection in Tunisia, demonstrators against state violence wave banners on Saturday bearing his name.

In recent days more than 5,000 people have fled across the border to Uganda after attacks by rebels in Chanzu and Runyonyi, in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

Kenya's Albert Korir races to victory in the New York City marathon on Sunday, having come second in 2019.

Cabbage vendors take a nap while waiting for customers at the Lafto fruit and vegetable market in Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa, on Friday.

It's dinner time at a monkey refuge on Santiago Island, in Cape Verde, on Saturday.

On Tuesday, Kevin Ochieng Onyango wins the 2021 Environmental Photographer of the Year award in the Climate Action category, for this shot called The Last Breath. "A boy takes in air from the plant, with a sand storm brewing in the background, in an artistic impression of the changes to come," says the photographer.

Gifts for children go on sale at the Lagos International Trade Fair in Nigeria on Wednesday.

And South African golfer Jacques Blaauw competes in the Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final in Spain on Sunday.

All pictures subject to copyright.