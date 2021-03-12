Africa's week in pictures: 5-11 March 2021

·2 min read

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent.

Israel Adesanya of Nigeria (R) kicks Jan Blachowicz (L) of Poland in their UFC light heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 259 event at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada - Saturday 6 March 2021
On Saturday, Nigeria's Israel Adesanya aims high in his UFC light heavyweight championship fight against Poland's Jan Blachowicz in Las Vegas.
Ahmed Hergal, founder of Italian restaurant L&#39;antica Pizzeria DaPietro, adds ingredients to his pizza, covered with luxury foods and edible gold leaf, in Tunis, Tunisia - Saturday 6 March 2021
On the same day over in Tunisia's capital Tunis restarateur Ahmed Hergal makes a pizza topped with edible gold leaf for an eye-watering $360 (£276).
A man sits on bricks pretending to read as students members of the African National Congress (ANC) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) block traffic in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, South Africa - Wednesday 10 March 2021
On Wednesday, a student protester stops traffic in Johannesburg, South Africa...
A large group of South African Police Service (SAPS) officers disperse a group of students who were blocking roads during a protest in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, South Africa - Wednesday 10 March 2021
Police use rubber bullets, stun grenades and tear gas against the protesters and one passer-by is killed...
Students members of the African National Congress (ANC) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) march chanting slogans during a protest in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, South Africa - Wednesday 10 March 2021
The protesters are demanding a change in financial aid after students whose fees were in arrears were refused entry into the next academic year.
Women chant slogans during an anti-government protest in Algiers, Algeria - Monday 8 March 2021
Algerians clash with police in the capital, Algiers, on Monday. Protesters in the long-running Hirak movement are demanding everyone from the old ruling elite step down from power.
A man walks past an army armoured personnel carrier (APC) in Dakar, Senegal - Monday 8 March 2021
On the same day in Senegal's capital, Dakar, the armed forces put on a show of strength after several opposition protests...
A supporter of main opposition candidate, Ousmane Sonko, reacts in protest outside the Justice Palace in Dakar, Senegal - Monday 8 March 2021
Supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko are angered that he has been charged with rape - a charge they say is trumped up to stop him from running for president...
A woman collects packets of groceries from a burnt down and looted Auchan supermarket in the up-market area of Almadies in Dakar, Senegal - Saturday 6 March 2021
During the protests people targeted French-owned businesses, including this Auchan supermarket in Dakar pictured on Saturday.
A women waves the Kenya national flag as women human rights defenders from 26 community based organisations march to commemorate International Women&#39;s Day in Kibera, Nairobi, Kenya - Monday 8 March 2021
International Women's Day is celebrated by community organisations in Kenya's capital, Nairobi, on Monday.
A young man tries to unblock a gutter on a flooded street during stormy weather in Fnideq, Morocco - Friday 5 March 2021
A man looks on as another tries to unblock a gutter on Friday in the Moroccan town of Fnideq after stormy weather.
A man hawks Labour Union caps at the entrance of Lagos State House of Assembly as members of Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) hold a peaceful protest about the minimum wage in Lagos, Nigeria - Wednesday 10 March 2021
And on Wednesday a hawker in the Nigerian city of Lagos tries to sell hats to protesters opposing calls to reduce the country's minimum wage set at ($65; £45) a month.

All pictures subject to copyright.

