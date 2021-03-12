Africa's week in pictures: 5-11 March 2021
A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent.
The United Nations chief criticized the “many examples of vaccine nationalism and vaccine hoarding” as well as side deals with COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers that undermine access to all people in the world. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement marking one year since the U.N. World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic that “the global vaccination campaign represents the greatest moral test of our times.” Guterres reiterated his call for COVID-19 vaccines to be seen as “a global public good.”
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has detailed the five years of torture she was subjected to by the Iranian regime for the first time. The International Rehabilitation Council for Torture Victims conducted a six-hour consultation with Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe, in which she detailed experiencing sensory deprivation, prolonged isolation and stress positions. She also said she was subjected to prolonged handcuffing, chaining and blindfolding. In a report by the Council, seen by The Times, the authors conclude she is unlikely to recover until she is brought back to the UK for treatment. Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe completed her five-year sentence on Sunday and had her electronic ankle tag removed, but Iran has refused to let her return to Britain. Following the evaluation by the Council the mother of one was diagnosed with "serious and chronic post-traumatic stress disorder, major depression and obsessive compulsive disorder". "Her treatment, as a whole, amounts to torture, under international standards," Dr Michele Heisler, one of the two experts who examined Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe said. "It has been going on for five years and is continuing." According to the report, Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe was blindfolded and interrogated for up to eight to nine hours at a time, during which she was told that her husband had left her, that her family had disowned her or that she would never again see her daughter, Gabriella. "This tactic of using your children is one we see used on women," Dr Heisler said. "It is a type of torture that is unfortunately found to be effective." On Wednesday, Boris Johnson demanded the immediate release of Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe in a phone call with Iran's president.
It could become a crime to taunt a police officer in Kentucky, under a bill that passed the state Senate on Thursday. The measure was filed months after Louisville, the state's largest city, became the site of huge protests in the wake of the police killing of Breonna Taylor. The bill passed the Republican-dominated Senate 22-11 and now awaits House input.
A recently floated U.S. draft for a deal between the Taliban and the Afghan government is the best chance to accelerate stalled peace talks between the country's warring sides, former Afghan President Hamid Karzai said in an interview Thursday. After decades of war and conflict, the Afghans themselves “are in a hurry for peace” and eager to start to heal their nation, Karzai told The Associated Press. Frustrated by escalating violence and the slow pace of negotiations that have been underway in Qatar since last year, Washington handed both sides in the protracted conflict a proposal for peace, a copy of which the AP obtained earlier this week.
Biden signed the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid bill. A judge reinstated Derek Chauvin's third-degree murder charge. It's Thursday's news.
Prof. Edwin Driver was one of the first Black teachers hired at a flagship state university in the country when he joined the University of Massachusetts Amherst in 1948. He suffered racial discrimination, but may one day receive reparations. (March 10)
Tough as it was for Democrats, passing President Joe Biden’s sweeping $1.9 trillion COVID-19 rescue package into law was the easy part. Now, they are hunkering down to push the next priorities in Biden’s agenda forward past what, so far, has been a wall of entrenched Republican opposition in the so-very-split Congress. Popular legislation to expand voting rights, raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour and develop the president’s “Build Back Better” infrastructure package are all on deck this spring and into summer.
Sarah Everard: 'Every woman should feel safe to walk our streets without fear', says Priti Patel Fridges and TVs sold in Northern Ireland must bear EU flag Boris Johnson demands 'immediate' release of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe Coronavirus latest news: NHS waiting list hits record high during pandemic Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial The UK and the EU must stop "trying to score points" after Brexit, and focus of strengthening the "special relationship", the EU's ambassador has said. Speaking during the latest vaccines row, Joao Vale de Almeida told a Westminster briefing that he wanted there to be the "best possible relationship" between Britain and the EU post-Brexit amid disputes over trade arrangements. He added: "We need to make an effort to change the mindset and give up on trying to score points ... and focus ourselves on what we can do for making out of the agreements that we made - the Withdrawal Agreement on one side and the Trade and Cooperation Agreement on the other." To make the post-Brexit relationship work "we need to have high levels of trust - mutual trust", he added. His comments come as Charles Michel doubled down on his claim that the UK imposed an "outright ban" on coronavirus vaccine exports. Boris Johnson yesterday told MPs that the UK has not "blocked the export of a single Covid-19 vaccine" while a senior diplomat was summoned to the Foreign Office. However the European Council president told Politico: The facts are the facts. At a certain point, it’s my call for more transparency. How many doses did they export?" Follow the latest updates below.
Spain has registered no cases of blood clots related to AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine so far and will continue administering the shot, Health Minister Carolina Darias said on Thursday. She spoke shortly after Danish health authorities suspended using the vaccine produced by Anglo-Swedish firm AstraZeneca after several cases of blood clots, including one death.
U.S. consumer prices increased solidly in February, with households paying more for gasoline, but underlying inflation remained tepid amid weak demand for services like airline travel and hotel accommodation. The mixed report from the Labor Department on Wednesday did not change expectations that inflation will push higher and exceed the Federal Reserve's 2% target, a flexible average, by April as declining COVID-19 infections and a faster pace of vaccinations allows the economy to reopen. Many economists, including Fed Chair Jerome Powell expect the strength in inflation will not stick beyond the so-called base effects and the reopening of services businesses.
AMC- the cinema chain that has been slammed by the health crisis - says the rollout of vaccines and new blockbuster movie releases should boost sales this year. With movie theaters welcoming back customers in New York City, about 90% of the chain’s theaters were open as of Friday. It expects its European theaters will reopen in time for major releases. And those delayed releases could also spur sales. Among the big titles set to hit AMC’s silver screens May onwards: Walt Disney’s “Black Widow,” “Top Gun: Maverick,” and “Godzilla vs. Kong.” That would help AMC snap back from a nearly 89% slump in quarterly revenue and a net loss that widened to $946 million. The health crisis had forced AMC and its rivals to raise new capital to stay afloat, but now, analysts expect AMC’s revenue to more than double this year. But CEO Adam Aron told analysts this week, “The real salvation of our company will be because of vaccination.” He says the focus is no longer on survival. AMC shares have nearly quintupled so far this year partly because it’s one of the ‘meme stocks’ popular among retail traders on online forums. Its shares rose in early trading Thursday.
A new study shows that Pfizer's shot prevents asymptomatic infections almost as well as symptomatic cases of COVID-19.
The children brought their discovery home with them, and the police and Navy soon got involved.
Former acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller is placing blame on former President Donald Trump for the Capitol riot, arguing that without him, it's "pretty much definitive" that it wouldn't have occurred. Miller, who served under Trump and was in office on the day of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, spoke with Vice about the former president's actions surrounding the riot. When asked if Trump is responsible, Miller pointed to the former president's speech prior to the riot, arguing it clearly led to the violent attack. "The question is, would anybody have marched on the Capitol and overrun the Capitol without the president's speech?" Miller asked. "I think it's pretty much definitive that wouldn't have happened." Miller added, however, that he isn't sure whether Trump knew that he was "enraging the crowd" to riot at the Capitol when he delivered this speech in Washington, D.C. Trump during his address prior to the riot urged supporters to march down to the Capitol and "show strength." He was ultimately impeached a second time, but acquitted by the Senate, for "incitement of insurrection" for his actions, which were condemned by numerous officials who have served under him. Former Defense Secretary James Mattis, for example, also blamed Trump for the riot, saying on Jan. 6, "Today's violent assault on our Capitol, an effort to subjugate American democracy by mob rule, was fomented by Mr. Trump." More stories from theweek.comThe media is missing the point about Meghan Markle7 royally funny cartoons about Harry and Meghan's tell-all interviewThe Southern Baptist Convention's ominous cracks
Young people are being diagnosed with aggressive stages of colorectal cancer. These cases are disproportionately high in Black communities across the US.
Republicans say the spending and government bureaucracy authorized by the record-smashing bill will end up helping them regain control of Congress.
Recent Politico/Morning Consult polling found 75% of registered voters, including 59% of Republicans, support the stimulus package.
One of the biggest snowstorms in years, perhaps decades, is forecast to blast the Denver metro area with several feet of snow this coming weekend.