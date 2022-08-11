Africa's week in pictures: 5-11 August 2022

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

Man picking of prickly pears from a cactus-looking plant. He is wearing gloves.
A man is snapped picking prickly pears from a plant in a farm in Al Qalyubia Governorate, Egypt, on Wednesday...
Woman holding open the inside of a prickly pear. She is smiling at the camera. There are large plants behind her.
At the same farm a woman shows off the inside of the fruit.
A woman wearing a red shawl standing in front of a chequered red and black cloth background.
This woman poses for a photo after casting her ballot in Kajiado in southern Kenya during Tuesday's election...
People packed in a small building against a backdrop of dark and grey skies.
Later, once polls close, vote counting gets under way at Mathare Social Hall in Nairobi under grey skies...
Man coming off a bus with art on it. He is carrying a large box.
On Wednesday, a man is seen carrying a box full of ballots after arriving at an electoral commission office in the capital, Nairobi.
Ruth Usoro of Nigeria during the long jump. She has her arms up in the air and is mid-air. Her face is very expressive.
In Birmingham, UK, on Sunday, Nigeria's Ruth Usoro is giving her all in the women's long jump final during the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
Man in African clothes mid-air doing a backflip whilst others look on with Jamaican flags
There is more sporting action in Limerick, Ireland, on Wednesday with a man doing a black flip as players from Kenya and Jamaica gather ahead of the 2022 World Lacrosse Men's U21 World Championship.
A field with orange trees. There are hills in the background.
Near Mbombela in South Africa on Saturday, orange trees are flourishing...
Anthony Blinken and Naledi Pandor giving each other an elbow bump
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and South Africa's Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor bump elbows after he arrived in Pretoria for a meeting as part of an Africa tour to boost Africa-US relations on Monday.
People standing in flood water in front of what looks like market stalls in Dakar
People are standing in flood waters in Dakar, Senegal, on Friday after heavy rain.
A man on a motorcycle taxi with a Kenyan flag draped over him.
Back to Kenya on Thursday where a motorcycle taxi driver is draped with the country's flag as citizens await the final result of Tuesday's election.
Lula Mebrahtu smiling in a beige dress with a yellow background behind her.
And there is glamour in Switzerland on Wednesday as British-Eritrean musician and creative Lula Mebrahtu is on the red carpet at the 75th Locarno Film Festival.

