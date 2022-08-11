Africa's week in pictures: 5-11 August 2022

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

A man is snapped picking prickly pears from a plant in a farm in Al Qalyubia Governorate, Egypt, on Wednesday...

At the same farm a woman shows off the inside of the fruit.

This woman poses for a photo after casting her ballot in Kajiado in southern Kenya during Tuesday's election...

Later, once polls close, vote counting gets under way at Mathare Social Hall in Nairobi under grey skies...

On Wednesday, a man is seen carrying a box full of ballots after arriving at an electoral commission office in the capital, Nairobi.

In Birmingham, UK, on Sunday, Nigeria's Ruth Usoro is giving her all in the women's long jump final during the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

There is more sporting action in Limerick, Ireland, on Wednesday with a man doing a black flip as players from Kenya and Jamaica gather ahead of the 2022 World Lacrosse Men's U21 World Championship.

Near Mbombela in South Africa on Saturday, orange trees are flourishing...

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and South Africa's Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor bump elbows after he arrived in Pretoria for a meeting as part of an Africa tour to boost Africa-US relations on Monday.

People are standing in flood waters in Dakar, Senegal, on Friday after heavy rain.

Back to Kenya on Thursday where a motorcycle taxi driver is draped with the country's flag as citizens await the final result of Tuesday's election.

And there is glamour in Switzerland on Wednesday as British-Eritrean musician and creative Lula Mebrahtu is on the red carpet at the 75th Locarno Film Festival.

