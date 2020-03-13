Africa's week in pictures: 6-12 March 2020

Horsemen attend a memorial service on Sunday at the crash site of the Ethiopian Airlines 737 Max…MoreAnother ceremony is held two days later on the first anniversary of the accident. The aircraft, bound for Kenya, crashed shortly after take-off from Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa.MoreMen tidy up at a cemetery in Liberia's capital, Monrovia, on Wednesday - a public holiday known as Decoration Day, when people go to look after the graves of their relatives.MoreOpposition leaders in Tanzania are escorted back to jail from a court in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday after being ordered to pay a total fine of $150,000 (£119,000) for holding an illegal rally.MoreA child marches during independence-day celebrations in the Ghanaian city of Kumasi on Friday...MoreTraditional dancers also take part in the event to mark 63 years since the West African nation became independent.MoreOn the same day, a man wears a mask outside the entrance of the main hospital in Cameroon's capital, Yaoundé - where a French national is being treated for Covid-19.MoreOn Monday, demonstrators protesting about the conflict in Cameroon's English-speaking regions gather in the British capital, London, ahead of a Commonwealth Service.MoreWomen in Algeria march through the capital, Algiers, to mark International Women's Day on Sunday...MoreOn the same day in Sudan's capital, Khartoum, a woman raises her arm during a demonstration calling for the repeal of the country's family law, which protesters say discriminates against women.MoreA python wraps itself around a woman at a fair celebrating medieval life in the South African city of Johannesburg on Saturday.MoreThe next day, a cyclist rides through the South African township of Masiphumelele near Cape Town...MoreThe cyclists are competing in the world's largest timed cycle race - tackling a 109km- (67 mile) route around Cape Town.MoreThe next day in South Africa's port city of Durban, children take part in Holi - a Hindu festival that celebrates spring, love, and new life...MoreIt is also known as the "festival of colours"…MoreAnd involves the throwing of powder paint and coloured water.MoreLesotho's Prime Minister Thomas Thabane, who says he cannot be charged with the murder of his estranged wife as his position makes him immune from prosecution, attends a rally on Sunday.MoreOn Tuesday, Ahlem Souidi poses on stage in Tunis before being crowned to represent Tunisia later this year at Miss Arab World.MoreThe next day, a troupe of performers from Mali adorned in Dogon masks wait to take part in a cultural festival in the Ivorian city of Abidjan.MoreWorkers stand on scaffolding at a construction site at the main airport in Nigeria's capital, Abuja, on Thursday.MoreA girl washes her hands on Wednesday at one of the sinks set up at bus stations in Rwanda's capital, Kigali, as part of measures to stop any spread of Covid-19.MoreAnd coronavirus precautions present a business opportunity on the same day for a vendor in Johannesburg who sells hand gel to motorists in the South African city.MoreImages: AFP, EPA, PA and Reuters