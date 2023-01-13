Africa's week in pictures: 6-12 January 2023

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent:

Assistant holds the camel of a participant at the start of the Wadi Zalaga race in South Sinai, Egypt - Tuesday 10 January 2023
An assistant holds on to an eager participant just ahead of the start of the annual Bedouin camel race in Egypt's South Sinai on Tuesday.
Ethiopian Orthodox priests attend Ethiopia's Christmas celebration at the St. Mary Rock-Hewn church in Lalibela, Ethiopia - Saturday 7 January 2023
Priests pack into one of the rock-hewn churches in the northern Ethiopian town of Lalibela for the Orthodox Christmas service on Saturday...
An Ethiopian Orthodox priest looks on in Lalibela, Ethiopia - Friday 6 January 2023
The day of prayer and celebration begins in Lalibela the night before.
Members of the Shembe Church gather on top of Nhlangakazi Holy Mountain during the annual Nazareth Baptist Church, (Shembe Church) pilgrimage near Durban, South Africa - Saturday 7 January 2023
Some of the 20,000 people taking part in the annual pilgrimage of South Africa's Shembe Church are seen walking on Saturday up to the holy mountain of Nhlangakazi near Durban...
Followers of the Nazareth Baptist Church, from the Ekuphakameni group, also known as the Shembe Church, dressed in traditional attire, take part in a cultural dance on the Nhlangakazi Holy Mountain in Ndwedwe - Sunday 8 January 2023
Dancers perform on the mountain near the summit on Sunday - the occasion mixes Christian rituals with traditional Zulu elements.
Devotees perform as they take part in the annual celebration of Voodoo festival in Cotonou, Benin - Tuesday 10 January 2023
During Benin's national voodoo holiday on Tuesday, devotees perform rituals near the main city of Cotonou.
People watch a fight of two rams in a dusty field where youths engage in a ram fight in the Agege district in Lagos, Nigeria, Sunday 8 January 2023
A crowd looks on as two rams lock horns during a fight on Sunday organised in the Agege district of Nigeria's commercial capital, Lagos.
One of the 46 Ivorian soldiers who was arrested in July in Mali is welcomed by his family after a ceremony at Abidjan airport, in Ivory Coast - Saturay 7 January 2023
There is relief in Ivory Coast on Saturday as the 46 Ivorian soldiers who had been detained in Mali for six months return home to the delight of family and friends.
East African Regional Force (EACRF) soldiers guard after the meeting between EACRF officials and M23 rebels during the handover ceremony at Rumangabo camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo - Friday 6 January 2023
East African Regional Force soldiers in the Democratic Republic of Congo stand guard on Friday at a camp being handed over by M23 rebels as part of moves to end a conflict.
A fisherman preparing a fishing net on his boat at the port of Zarzis in the southern coast of Tunisia - Saturday 7 January 2023
On Saturday, a fisherman in the Tunisian port of Zarzis gets his nets ready before setting off for his next catch.
A Muslim man reads the Quran in a mosque and uses a mobile phone in Cape Town, South Africa, Wednesday 11 January 2023
The frequent power cuts in South Africa are not putting off this man who is reading the Quran in a mosque in Cape Town on Wednesday - using the light from his mobile phone.

