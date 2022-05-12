Africa's week in pictures: 6-12 May 2022

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

Thousands of blankets knitted for a yearly giveaway on Nelson Mandela Day are laid out in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Wednesday.

In the same city on Friday, customers have fun at newly opened interactive photo booths.

Dubbed "The Rock" and mined in South Africa in the early 2000s, this enormous white diamond sells for $21.9m (£17.9m) at auction in Switzerland on Wednesday.

A day earlier, Sudanese artist Ghassan paints a mural at a school in the city of Omdurman.

Rania Mansour makes rose water according to traditional methods at her workshop in Nabeul, Tunisia, on Saturday.

Grain is harvested in the wheat fields of Qaha on Tuesday, as Egyptians rely more on local wheat with cheaper imports from Ukraine cut off.

A farmer picks tea leaves in south-eastern Rwanda on Friday. The sector grew by 7% last year, according to government data.

Eritrean cyclist Biniam Girmay Hailu greets fans ahead of the Giro d'Italia on Friday.

Noélie Yarigo Pace of Benin (L) and Prudence Sekgodiso wait for their race times after the 800m event at the Kip Keino Classic in Kenya on Saturday. They finished ninth and first respectively.

Visitors explore a piece by Adelheid von Maltitz at a sculpture park in Johannesburg, South Africa...

It also features this installation by Daniel Grey and the work of many other artists, all under the theme of "Good Neighbours".

