Africa's week in pictures: 6-12 May 2022

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

A performer stands in front of the thousands of knitted blankets on the school field at Steyn City to mark the upcoming Nelson Mandela Day as part of the 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day project in Johannesburg, South Africa, 11 May 2021. The project sees thousands of blankets being knitted by &quot;knitwits&quot; and then given to those who need them during the cold winter in South Africa.
Thousands of blankets knitted for a yearly giveaway on Nelson Mandela Day are laid out in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Wednesday.
Customers enjoy their photographic moment in one of the many themed rooms at the Dream Box photographic experience in Johannesburg, South Africa. Billed as the cities first interactive fun photo experience in the city the hall houses different themes where customers can have their photographs taken; mostly for social media use.
In the same city on Friday, customers have fun at newly opened interactive photo booths.
This picture taken on 6 May in Geneva shows &quot;The Rock&quot;, which was auctioned on 11 May in Geneva during a &quot;Christies Magnificent Jewels&quot; sale, alongside a yellow diamond, with part of the proceeds going to the International Committee of the Red Cross.
Dubbed "The Rock" and mined in South Africa in the early 2000s, this enormous white diamond sells for $21.9m (£17.9m) at auction in Switzerland on Wednesday.
Sudanese artist Ghassan paints a mural at a school in Omdurman, Sudan.
A day earlier, Sudanese artist Ghassan paints a mural at a school in the city of Omdurman.
Tunisian Rania Mansour, 38, produces rose water traditionally in her workshop Nabeul, south of Tunis.
Rania Mansour makes rose water according to traditional methods at her workshop in Nabeul, Tunisia, on Saturday.
An Egyptian laborer holds wheat grains at a field in Qaha, Egypt. The government has fixed the price of unsubsidised bread amid a global surge in wheat prices.
Grain is harvested in the wheat fields of Qaha on Tuesday, as Egyptians rely more on local wheat with cheaper imports from Ukraine cut off.
A farmer picks tea leaves in a tea plantation in Gisakura, south-western Rwanda.
A farmer picks tea leaves in south-eastern Rwanda on Friday. The sector grew by 7% last year, according to government data.
Team Wanty&#39;s Eritrean rider Biniam Girmay Hailu celebrates with his fans before the start of the 105th Giro d&#39;Italia 2022 in Visegrad, Hungary.
Eritrean cyclist Biniam Girmay Hailu greets fans ahead of the Giro d'Italia on Friday.
South Africa&#39;s Prudence Sekgodiso (R) and Benin&#39;s Noelie Yarigo Pace (L) wait for their times on the digital board after competing in the women&#39;s 800m event during the Kip Keino Classic, part of the World Athletics Continental Tour 2022, at the Kasarani stadium in Nairobi.
Noélie Yarigo Pace of Benin (L) and Prudence Sekgodiso wait for their race times after the 800m event at the Kip Keino Classic in Kenya on Saturday. They finished ninth and first respectively.
An artwork by artist Adelheid von Maltitz is part of the &quot;Good Neighbours&quot; sculpture exhibition at Nirox Sculpture Park in Johannesburg, South Africa, 07 May 2022. Nirox has partnerships with Universities in South Africa, Zimbabwe, Eswatini, Mozambique, Namibia, Angloa and Botswana.
Visitors explore a piece by Adelheid von Maltitz at a sculpture park in Johannesburg, South Africa...
An artwork by artist Daniel Grey is part of the &quot;Good Neighbours&quot; sculpture exhibition at Nirox Sculpture Park in Johannesburg, South Africa, 07 May 2022. Nirox has partnerships with Universities in South Africa, Zimbabwe, Eswatini, Mozambique, Namibia, Angloa and Botswana.
It also features this installation by Daniel Grey and the work of many other artists, all under the theme of "Good Neighbours".

Images subject to copyright.

