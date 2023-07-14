Africa's week in pictures: 7-13 July 2023

A selection of the best photos from across Africa and beyond this week:

Football star Kylian Mbappé gets a hero's welcome visiting his father's village in Ile Djébalé, Cameroon, on Monday.

Countrywide protests against tax rises and a cost-of-living crisis are met by a police crackdown in Kenya on Wednesday. At least 13 people are believed to have died in a day of violence.

Senegal's Talla Diop looks on before javelin qualifiers at the Para Athletics World Championships in France...

The next day, Valentin Ndzana of Cameroon competes in the high jump.

Ancient Egypt inspires this chihuahua's costume at Thailand's International Dog Show on Thursday.

On Monday, Morocco Fashion House by Hayat showcases these gowns in Rome, Italy.

Saturday sees Nigeria's Wizkid perform to fans at a festival in Switzerland.

Children enjoy a rare snowfall in Johannesburg during South Africa's cold snap on Monday.

It's also playtime for these children who've fled racist violence in the Tunisian city of Sfax to the militarised buffer zone bordering Libya. Tunisia's president has been accused of stoking tensions leading to widespread attacks on sub-Saharan migrants in the country.

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya of Nigeria and South Africa's Dricus du Plessis square up to each other before their fight in the US on Saturday.

Tunisian tennis ace Ons Jabeur powers through to the Wimbledon semi-finals in London, the UK, on Wednesday, before going on to reach Saturday's final.

In the same city the day before, Rwandan-Scottish actor Ncuti Gatwa poses at a film premiere.

Retired US boxer Floyd Mayweather dabbles in Zimbabwean politics, as he visits the country to boost support for the governing Zanu-PF party ahead of next month's general election.

And this man cools off in Algeria's capital, Algiers, as temperatures reach 42 degrees Celcius on Monday.

