Africa's week in pictures: 7-13 July 2023

·2 min read

A selection of the best photos from across Africa and beyond this week:

Kylian Mbapp&#xe9; surrounded by Cameroonian security forces, family and well-wishers.
Football star Kylian Mbappé gets a hero's welcome visiting his father's village in Ile Djébalé, Cameroon, on Monday.
Women in the Mathare settlement in Nairobi, Kenya, try to run away from tear gas fired by police.
Countrywide protests against tax rises and a cost-of-living crisis are met by a police crackdown in Kenya on Wednesday. At least 13 people are believed to have died in a day of violence.
A man stands in the shade with bright reflections on his sunglasses.
Senegal's Talla Diop looks on before javelin qualifiers at the Para Athletics World Championships in France...
Valentin Ndzana leaps over the pole.
The next day, Valentin Ndzana of Cameroon competes in the high jump.
A chihuahua dressed in a pharaoh-like costume.
Ancient Egypt inspires this chihuahua's costume at Thailand's International Dog Show on Thursday.
Three models in long-sleeved gowns walk down a runway.
On Monday, Morocco Fashion House by Hayat showcases these gowns in Rome, Italy.
Wizkid performs at Openair Frauenfeld music festival in Switzerland.
Saturday sees Nigeria's Wizkid perform to fans at a festival in Switzerland.
Girls play with a large snow ball at a school in Brackenhurst, south of Johannesburg, on 10 July.
Children enjoy a rare snowfall in Johannesburg during South Africa's cold snap on Monday.
Boys and girls play in a courtyard.
It's also playtime for these children who've fled racist violence in the Tunisian city of Sfax to the militarised buffer zone bordering Libya. Tunisia's president has been accused of stoking tensions leading to widespread attacks on sub-Saharan migrants in the country.
Israel Adesanya faces off against Dricus Du Plessis in Las Vegas, the US.
UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya of Nigeria and South Africa's Dricus du Plessis square up to each other before their fight in the US on Saturday.
Ons Jabeur smiles and clenches her fist in celebration.
Tunisian tennis ace Ons Jabeur powers through to the Wimbledon semi-finals in London, the UK, on Wednesday, before going on to reach Saturday's final.
Ncuti Gatwa poses in a cut-out white top and sequinned shorts.
In the same city the day before, Rwandan-Scottish actor Ncuti Gatwa poses at a film premiere.
Floyd Mayweather gestures to fans upon his arrival at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare, Zimbabwe, on 13 July.
Retired US boxer Floyd Mayweather dabbles in Zimbabwean politics, as he visits the country to boost support for the governing Zanu-PF party ahead of next month's general election.
A man cools off at a splash pad.
And this man cools off in Algeria's capital, Algiers, as temperatures reach 42 degrees Celcius on Monday.

