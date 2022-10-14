Africa's week in pictures: 7- 13 October 2022

·3 min read

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

A woman in a yellow hijab walking in a large dark room with large photos on the wall.
An employee of the French cinema chain, Pathé, walks through a newly opened movie theatre in Senegal's capital, Dakar on Friday. It has been described as the largest cinema in West Africa.
A young man on a bike outside. There are a crowd of people surrounding him. He is looking ahead of him and has a black expression. He is wearing a beanie hat and a white outfit.
A young South African man pulls a stunt at an event run by the Soweto Street Fighters crew on Saturday, in which hundreds of young men from the township gather to compete for who puts on the best performance, including the best looking bike.
A man dressed in a traditional green outfit dancing in the middle of a circle of men who are also wearing tradition white and yellow outfits and playing drums.
There is more action in Tunisia on the same day as the Istambali Art Culture Association performs at a show in Tunis called Mouldia, to celebrate the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad, known as Mawlid...
Women gathering in hijabs wearing colourful clothing in a quilt style.
There are more Mawlid celebrations in Morocco, where these women attend a religious ceremony in al-Aaroui in the north-eastern Nador province.
Male fashion models in coordinated colours standing on a runway with ancient Egyptian structures behind them.
The following day, on Sunday, these male models take part in a fashion show for designer Stefano Ricci, at the temple of Pharaoh Hatshepsut near the River Nile in Egypt. Stefano Ricci is marking his 50th anniversary in the fashion industry.
Male models posing in front of an ancient Egyptian building. You can just see their black silhouettes.
At the same show, these models strike some sharp poses.
French President Emmanuel Macron and Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo
French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes his Ghanaian counterpart, Nana Akufo-Addo, to the Élysée Palace on Thursday. Days earlier, Mr Akufo-Addo was awarded an honorary doctorate degree from the University of Sorbonne in Paris for his work as president, including entrenching democratic values in Ghana.
Ivorian Doll wearing a blue outfit with black shorts. She has on pink sunglasses and a large diamond necklace with her initials.
The British singer of Ivorian heritage, Ivorian Doll, poses for a photo at the launch of a collaboration between Off-White - a brand established by the late American designer, Virgil Abloh - with luxury shoe brand Church's.
Chinonye Chukwu posing in a black dress alongside other actors. There is a large billboard which says Till behind them.
There is more glamour as Nigerian-American director, Chinonye Chukwu (second left), poses alongside fellow American actors in California on Saturday at the screening of a film called Till, which is about the mother of Emmett Till - an African American teenager who was murdered in the US in 1955 after a white woman accused him of harassing her.
Woman wearing traditional African clothing looking at a large black and white photo.
This woman attends the repatriation ceremony for the Benin Bronzes at the National Museum of African Art on Tuesday in Washington DC. The Bronzes - which are historical artworks - were stolen from modern-day Nigeria by the British in the 19th Century.
A man staring into the camera wearing a singlet and eating rice outside from a polystyrene container.
This man is enjoying a portion of rice and plantain at a market in Nigeria's capital, Abuja.
A shirtless man, who appears to be staring at an opponent who is not in the photo. A streak of light is on him. Those around him are covered in shadows.
It is showdown time at a wrestling event in Libya's capital, Tripoli.
Group of girls dressed in yellow dancing on a red carpet.
There is less drama and more joy on Monday as these girls dance during celebrations to mark Uganda's 60th year of independence...
Red Cross worker in personal protective clothes standing with their arms stretched out wide under very grey skies.
On Tuesday a Red Cross worker stands in their personal protective equipment before burying someone amid an Ebola outbreak in Uganda which has caused at least 19 deaths, according to official government figures...
Three people wearing medical scrubs and putting white gloves on.
The following day these volunteers are training on how to conduct safe burials for victims of Ebola.
Man flying a large pink and purple kite.
There are colourful scenes as this man flies a kite during Sunday's 28th Cape Town International Kite Festival, whose participants are raising money for mental health causes.

Images subject to copyright.

