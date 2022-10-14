Africa's week in pictures: 7- 13 October 2022

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

An employee of the French cinema chain, Pathé, walks through a newly opened movie theatre in Senegal's capital, Dakar on Friday. It has been described as the largest cinema in West Africa.

A young South African man pulls a stunt at an event run by the Soweto Street Fighters crew on Saturday, in which hundreds of young men from the township gather to compete for who puts on the best performance, including the best looking bike.

There is more action in Tunisia on the same day as the Istambali Art Culture Association performs at a show in Tunis called Mouldia, to celebrate the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad, known as Mawlid...

There are more Mawlid celebrations in Morocco, where these women attend a religious ceremony in al-Aaroui in the north-eastern Nador province.

The following day, on Sunday, these male models take part in a fashion show for designer Stefano Ricci, at the temple of Pharaoh Hatshepsut near the River Nile in Egypt. Stefano Ricci is marking his 50th anniversary in the fashion industry.

At the same show, these models strike some sharp poses.

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes his Ghanaian counterpart, Nana Akufo-Addo, to the Élysée Palace on Thursday. Days earlier, Mr Akufo-Addo was awarded an honorary doctorate degree from the University of Sorbonne in Paris for his work as president, including entrenching democratic values in Ghana.

The British singer of Ivorian heritage, Ivorian Doll, poses for a photo at the launch of a collaboration between Off-White - a brand established by the late American designer, Virgil Abloh - with luxury shoe brand Church's.

There is more glamour as Nigerian-American director, Chinonye Chukwu (second left), poses alongside fellow American actors in California on Saturday at the screening of a film called Till, which is about the mother of Emmett Till - an African American teenager who was murdered in the US in 1955 after a white woman accused him of harassing her.

This woman attends the repatriation ceremony for the Benin Bronzes at the National Museum of African Art on Tuesday in Washington DC. The Bronzes - which are historical artworks - were stolen from modern-day Nigeria by the British in the 19th Century.

This man is enjoying a portion of rice and plantain at a market in Nigeria's capital, Abuja.

It is showdown time at a wrestling event in Libya's capital, Tripoli.

There is less drama and more joy on Monday as these girls dance during celebrations to mark Uganda's 60th year of independence...

On Tuesday a Red Cross worker stands in their personal protective equipment before burying someone amid an Ebola outbreak in Uganda which has caused at least 19 deaths, according to official government figures...

The following day these volunteers are training on how to conduct safe burials for victims of Ebola.

There are colourful scenes as this man flies a kite during Sunday's 28th Cape Town International Kite Festival, whose participants are raising money for mental health causes.

