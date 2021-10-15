Africa's week in pictures: 8-14 October 2021

A selection of the best photos from the African continent and beyond.

Diana Kipyogei of Kenya wears a gilded crown.
Kenya's Diana Kipyogei is crowned after winning the Boston Marathon on Monday.
A mural depicting Archbishop Desmond Tutu.
This mural of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who turned 90 last week, is restored on Friday in Cape Town, after it was defaced with a racist slur.
A woman wears South African football colours and the national flag.
This fan makes her allegiances clear at South Africa's football World Cup qualifier against Ethiopia on Tuesday, which Bafana Bafana won 1-0.
A plaque in Bamum script.
This plaque marks the entrance to the Foumban Royal Palace in western Cameroon...
People of Bamoun prepare the throne of Mfonrifum Nabil Mbombo Njoya .
On Monday, 28-year-old Mfonrifum Nabil Mbombo Njoya was inaugurated as the new Sultan of Bamoun.
Spectators watch a competitor drive over a dune on a motorbike.
Spectators watch the Rally of Morocco in the Merzouga region on Sunday.
An activist waves the LGBTQ flag outside the court.
Activists turned up on Tuesday to listen to proceedings at Botswana's top court, where the government is seeking to overturn a landmark ruling that decriminalised homosexuality.
Personal effects of parishioners and deacons killed at Chena Teklehaymanot Church in Chena, Ethiopia.
On Sunday, 40 days after a massacre at the Chena Teklehaymanot Church in Ethiopia's Amhara region, personal items belonging to the dead sit on a windowsill. Amhara officials say Tigrayan forces are to blame, which they deny.
An aerial view of elephants living in Amboseli National Park.
A herd marches through Kenya's Amboseli National Park, where there has been a baby-elephant boom.
Somali marine forces patrol the Indian Ocean.
Somali marine forces patrol coastal waters on Wednesday, following a legal ruling on the disputed sea border with Kenya that largely favoured Somalia.
A police helicopter is seen flying over police officials wearing face masks.
A flock of birds takes to the sky as a police helicopter flies over a parade in Libya's capital, Tripoli, on Saturday.
People fly kites at the Dolphin Beach in Cape Town, South Africa.
The next day in South Africa, people take part in the One Sky One World International Kite Fly.
A man washing a puppy in the sea.
And on Thursday in Mauritius, a man washes his month-old puppy in the Indian Ocean.

