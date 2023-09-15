Africa's week in pictures: 8-14 August 2023

A selection of the best photos from the African continent and beyond.

Woman smoking fish, 8 September
A vendor smokes fish in Gabon's capital, Libreville, on Friday.
Men walking carrying spears and sheilds, 9 September.
Zulu warriors arrive at the royal palace in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, on Saturday.
Woman pouring milk on another woman and a man holds her shoulder as part of a church ritual, 10 September.
The following day in Johannesburg, a woman pours milk on a church devotee during a cleansing ritual.
Group of people praying on beach, 9 September
While in Gabon, a religious group prays at the baptism of members on Saturday.
Mini vans waiting for customers, 12 September
Minibus taxis, known locally as matatus, queue to transport passengers in Nairobi, Kenya on Tuesday.
Woman getting a head injury taken care of, 8 September
On Friday, a woman in Morocco receives medical treatment after a deadly 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck the country...
A cracked wall, 13 September
Large cracks are evident in a school wall in Morocco after the earthquake. The slogan reads: "A good education is worth more than a good inheritance."
Man holding a music award, 12 September
Nigeria's Rema accepts the Best Afrobeats award for Calm Down at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday.
Large crowd holding sparklers, 12 September
On Tuesday, Algerian supporters light flares during a football match against Senegal.

