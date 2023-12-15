Africa's week in pictures: 8-14 December 2023

A selection of the best photos from the African continent and beyond.

Kenyan students hold umbrellas to protect themselves from the sun during the celebrations of Kenya's 60th Independence Day, also known as Jamhuri Day, at the Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi, Kenya - Tuesday 12 December 2023
Students shelter from the sun during celebrations on Tuesday to mark Kenya's 60 years of independence in the capital, Nairobi.
A model presents a creation during the main fashion show of the Africa Fashion Week, at the delight technical college in Nairobi, Kenya - Saturday 9 December 2023
A designer parasol is on display during a show on Saturday in Nairobi for Africa Fashion Week.
Models backstage at a hotel in Dakar, Senegal - Saturday 9 December 2023
On the same day, models wait backstage at a hotel in Senegal's capital during a show for Dakar Fashion Week...
A model wear a shell ear jewellery and earbuds in Dakar, Senegal - Saturday 9 December 2023
Another model at the event is pictured backstage with a juxtaposition of ear accessories.
A woman stains her finger with pink ink at a polling station on the last day of voting in Cairo, Egypt - Tuesday 12 December 2023
Barbie fans should be impressed with the ink used across Egypt to stain fingers during its three-day election. Here a woman in Cairo dips in on Tuesday after voting.
The sun seen behind lines of ambulances and lorries at Egypt's Rafah crossing waiting to enter the Gaza Strip - Monday 11 December 2023
The day before, ambulances and lorries with aid are pictured at Egypt's Rafah crossing waiting to enter the Gaza Strip.
A woman wearing a the keffiyeh and making a victory sign takes part in pro-Palestinian protest Rabat, Morocco - Sunday 10 December 2023
A woman takes part in a pro-Palestinian protest in Morocco's capital, Rabat, on Sunday calling for an end to Israeli attacks in Gaza.
People with containers queuing for petrol in Yaoundé, Cameroon - Tuesday 12 December 2023
On Tuesday, people queue to buy petrol in Cameroon's capital, Yaoundé - where many garages have shut because of a chronic shortage. The government blames bad weather for delaying imports by sea.
A man walking on a beach past the ruined walls of a hotel, with artwork, in Grand Bassam, Ivory Coast - Wednesday 13 December 2023
The next day, a man walks past the ruins of a hotel in Ivory Coast's beach resort of Grand Bassam that was abandoned after it was damaged by high tides in August.
A pro-junta holds up a sign that reads: "Down with traitors of the nation, long live the military council", Niamey, Niger - Saturday 9 December 2023
A supporter of Niger's junta takes part in a protest in Niamey on Saturday against regional sanctions imposed after July's coup with a sign that reads in part: "Down with the traitors of the nation".
A dog lover fixes the cap of her dog, dressed in an Igbo chieftaincy outfit, at the annual Lagos Dog Carnival, in Lagos, Nigeria - Saturday 9 December 2023
On the same day in Nigeria, a dog - dressed in an Igbo chieftaincy outfit - has his cap adjusted at the Lagos Dog Carnival.
Laughing girls in the Mavadzani shantytown in Mayotte, France - Friday 8 December 2023
Girls see the funny side as they are photographed on Friday during the visit by France's prime minister to Mayotte, the French island that is part of the Comoros archipelago.
A general view of a billboard of an anonymous masked face accompanied by the words "The New Force. Embrace The Change." - Accra, Ghana - Wednesday 13 December 2023
This is one of many billboards of a masked face that have popped up in Ghana's capital, Accra. Pictured on Wednesday, it is suspected to be a teaser for a new entrant to the political scene.
South Sudanese soldiers on an aeroplane in Goma, DR Congo - Friday 8 December 2023
South Sudanese soldiers are seen on a plane in Goma as they leave the Democratic Republic of Congo on Friday after serving in a regional force that has been kicked out.
Police reacting during clashes in Phillipi, Cape Town, South Africa - Tuesday 12 December 2023
South African police clash with residents of an informal settlement in Cape Town during a clampdown on illegal electricity connections on Tuesday.
Ballet dancers performing at Joburg Zoo, Johannesburg, South Africa - Friday 8 December 2023
Ballet dancers perform the Nutcracker on Friday at the zoo in the South African city of Johannesburg…
Visitors look at the Christmas lights at the annual Festival of Lights at Joburg Zoo, Johannesburg, South Africa - Friday 8 December 2023
It is part of Joburg Zoo's Festival of Lights put on every Christmas.
Waving swimming Santas in a marine park in Durban, South Africa - Thursday 14 December 2023
The festive spirit is on display at a marine park in South Africa's coastal city of Durban, where swimming Santas greet guests on Thursday.
A vendor arranging Christmas trees, Harare, Zimbabwe - Tuesday 12 December 2023
And a vendor arranges Christmas trees for sale on Tuesday along a street in Zimbabwe's capital, Harare.

