Africa's week in pictures: 8-14 April 2022

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

A tailor makes a dress in Freetown on April 12, 2022
On Tuesday, this tailor makes a dress in Freetown, capital of Sierra Leone.
Women eating in Cairo, Egypt on April 8, 2022.
Muslim women eat Iftar, the meal to end their fast at sunset, during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at al-Azhar mosque in Egypt's capital, Cairo, on Friday...
Egyptians members of the &quot;Tanoura Dance Troupe&quot; perform at the Ghouri complex in Cairo, Egypt.
This Egyptian dance troupe performs at the Ghouri complex in Cairo on Wednesday.
Tunisian woman makes Tunisian pastry at the Masmoudi pastry factory in Sfax, Tunisia, 09 April 2022.
Meanwhile in Tunisia a woman makes pastries at a factory in Sfax on Saturday. Muslims often consume more pastries during Ramadan than the rest of the year.
A boy cuts a piece of sweet at a popular market during the holy month of Ramadan in Benghazi, Libya. April 8, 2022. Picture taken April 8, 2022
On Friday a Libyan boy cuts a piece of a sweet dish at a popular market in Benghazi...
A Libyan volunteer repairs of Koran during the holy of month of Ramadan in Tripoli, Libya April 10, 2022. Picture taken April 10, 2022.
Two days later a volunteer repairs a Koran in the Libyan capital Tripoli.
A chef dishes up a traditional meal of Sadza and green vegetables for a customer at the popular Little Mereki restaurant in Harare, Zimbabwe, 08 April 2022.
A Zimbabwean chef at a restaurant that specialises in traditional food dishes up a meal of sadza (maize meal) and green vegetables for a customer in Harare on Friday.
Members of the Celestial Church of Christ International headquarters observe a procession on Palm Sunday, in Lagos, Nigeria, 10 April 2022
Members of Nigeria's Celestial Church of Christ join Christians worldwide to celebrate Palm Sunday in Lagos.
Members of the Celestial Church of Christ International headquarters observe a procession on Palm Sunday, in Lagos, Nigeria, 10 April 2022
Palm Sunday symbolizes the entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem and some Christian denominations mark it with a procession...
Nigerian Celestial Church of Christ members attend a Palm Sunday procession in Anthony Village, Lagos, Nigeria April 10, 2022.
...that involves singing and dancing with the faithful waving palm fronds.
Somali military officers march in a parade during celebrations to mark the 62nd anniversary of the Somali National Armed Forces in Mogadishu, Somalia April 12, 2022
A very different kind of parade on Tuesday in Somalia, where soldiers mark the 62nd anniversary of the Somali National Armed Forces in Mogadishu.
Residents and activists of Mathare slum hold placards and shout slogans during a protest
While in Kenya, residents and activists of Mathare slum protest on Wednesday against alleged extra-judicial killings of suspected criminals by the police.
Liberians stage a rally for justice in front of the Liberia National Police headquarters in Monrovia.
The same day across the continent in Monrovia, people march to the police headquarters in the Liberian capital demanding justice after a reported rise in mysterious deaths and cases of mob justice.
A rainbow is seen briefly after flooding in Inanda, Durban, South Africa, April 13, 2022.
A double rainbow is seen briefly on Wednesday in the South African city of Durban, where devastating floods have killed more than 300 people.
Mmeli Sokhela, who lost three children and a step child when a church collapsed onto his home during flooding, reacts during a visit by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Mmeli Sokhela lost three children and a step-child when a church collapsed onto his home during flooding. Officials have called it one of the worst storms in the history of the country.
A view of River Niger in Segou, Mali on April 8, 2022
While these people wash and swim in West Africa's largest river, the River Niger, in the Malian city of Segou on Friday.

