Africa's week in pictures: 8-14 April 2022
A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:
Images subject to copyright.
A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:
Images subject to copyright.
Most of Somalia's new MPs are sworn in following an election in which the people did not vote.
Russian President Vladimir Putin committed a major “strategic error” in believing his invasion of Ukraine would fragment Western democracies, the British foreign minister for Europe and North America said in Chicago this week. Instead, Foreign Office Minister James Cleverly said, Putin saw the NATO alliance and allied countries unite against Russian aggression in a sign of democracy’s ...
"A reasonable replacement for Europe simply does not exist," Putin said Thursday during a televised statement.
These are the oil and gas stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q2 2022.
Slovakia’s defense minister Jaroslav Nad called Russian President Vladimir Putin as “equal to Hitler” for his invasion of Ukraine, in an interview with The New York Times published Thursday. Nad told the Times that Putin “is equal to Hitler” and he must be stopped in Ukraine before he can make moves towards the West. “Ukraine is…
Most of those military personnel will assist with the immediate care and processing of Ukrainian refugees at reception centers across Poland, Anand said. "Our people will provide general support, spiritual services and limited medical care enabled by Ukrainian-speaking Canadian Armed Forces personnel," Anand told reporters.
Just a week prior to changing his language, Biden had held out from calling the invasion a genocide and instead referred to it as a "war crime."
The family of Patrick Lyoya called for the Michigan police officer who fatally shot him to be held accountable.
CIA Director William Burns said Thursday that the U.S. cannot “take lightly” the possibility that Russia could use tactical nuclear weapons as it grows more desperate in its military attack on Ukraine. “Given the potential desperation of [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin and the Russian leadership, given the setbacks that they’ve faced so far militarily,…
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris condemned attacks in Israel that have killed 14 people and said U.S. support for Israel's security was unwavering in a call with Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Thursday, the White House said. "The Vice President expressed support for continued efforts to reduce tensions," the White House said in a statement. The Israeli military had stepped up its raids in the West Bank following attacks by two Palestinians from the territory and three members of Israel's Arab minority in which 14 people in Israel have been killed since late March.
WRTV News at 6 | April 14, 2022
A tornado watch has been issued for parts of southeast South Dakota that includes Canton and Yankton, according to the National Weather Service.
NASA's latest attempt to fuel its huge moon rocket for a countdown test was thwarted Thursday by a hazardous hydrogen leak, the latest in a series of vexing equipment trouble. The launch team had just begun loading fuel into the core stage of the rocket when the leak cropped up. This was NASA's third shot at a dress rehearsal, a required step ahead of a test flight to the moon.
During Tuesday's severe thunderstorm, baseball-sized hail fell in Hutchinson County, according to the National Weather Service.
WRTV News at 6 | April 13, 2022
Four men have been arrested after one of the accused’s phones was discovered to contain a video of them gang-raping a Bengal monitor lizard at the Sahydari Tiger Reserve in Maharashthra, India. CCTV footage from the Maharashtra Forest Department showed the four men lurking around the forest and trespassing into the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve, which was created by the Indian government in 2008 to conserve Bengal tigers. In addition to the video of the men sexually abusing the monitor lizard, officials also found photos of various animals such as porcupines and deer on the mens’ phones.
Newly revealed text exchanges from Sunny Balwani and Elizabeth Holmes reveal who was really pulling the strings.
Surveillance video shows two gang members, Ulises Jimenez and Paul Lebeau, robbed Naylen Hobson-Plattner and his girlfriend in Oakridge mall a few days before Christmas. Hobson-Plattner fired his gun moments after the robbery.
Richard Russell “failed to go to work Aug. 3 and had expressed feeling as if he was not living up to what others expected of him.”
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the victim was at a jewelry store in the Jewelry District of downtown when she was followed by suspects in a silver colored Dodge Challenger.