Africa's week in pictures: 8-14 July 2022

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

Xhosa dancer at the Corona Open J-Bay at Jeffreys Bay, Eastern Cape, South Africa - Monday 11 July 2022
On Monday, Xhosa dancers perform during the opening ceremony of a World Surf League event in South Africa…
A participant at the Corona Open J-Bay at Jeffreys Bay, Eastern Cape, South Africa - Monday 11 July 2022
The Corona Open J-Bay is an annual competition held at Jeffreys Bay in the Eastern Cape province.
A woman on a motorbike in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso - Tuesday 12 July 2022
The next day a woman is pictured in traffic in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso - a country where reportedly nearly all adults own a motorcycle.
Ivorian army officer Colonel Armand Guzoa Mahi addresses the press at the army headquarters in Abidjan, Ivory Coast - Wednesday 13 July 2022
An army officer in Ivory Coast addresses the media on Wednesday - about a row over the arrest of Ivorian soldiers at the main airport in neighbouring Mali.
Someone opening a goat's mouth in Mogadishu, Somalia - Friday 8 July 2022
Ahead of the Muslim festival of Eid, a goat's teeth are checked at a livestock market in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu, on Friday...
A livestock market in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia - Friday 8 July 2022
On the same day in Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa, a similar market is busy with those preparing for the festival…
A man holds a cockerel at a market in Abuja, Nigeria - Friday 8 July 2022
Eid al-Adha means Festival of the Sacrifice - and often involves sacrificing an animal. Here a cockerel is seen at a market on Friday in Nigeria's capital, Abuja...
Muslims attend a prayer marking the celebration of Eid al-Adha at an open praying ground in Lagos, Nigeria - Saturday 9 July 2022
In Nigeria, Eid was marked on Saturday - and in Lagos the heavens open during the morning prayer in the city...
Boys in sunglasses at Eid prayers in Djiakaking, Segou, Mali - Saturday 9 July 2022
Mali too celebrated Eid on Saturday - with these children dressed up at prayers held in the village of Djiakaking in the central region of Segou...
Children on swings at an amusement park in Kano, Nigeria - Monday 11 July 2022
The Eid festivities in Nigeria's northern city of Kano continued into Monday, with children seen here at an amusement park.
Men on stilts from Togo from a troupe called Afuma performing in Kraków, Poland - Saturday 9 July 2022
Performers from Togo - a troupe called Afuma - tower over an audience in Poland on Saturday…
Men on stilts from Togo from a troupe called Afuma performing in Kraków, Poland - Saturday 9 July 2022
The men on stilts are taking part in the Ulica Festival - three days of street theatre in the southern Polish city of Kraków.
Ugandan mixed-martial arts fighter David Onama, Las Vegas, the US - Saturday 9 July 2022
On the same day, Ugandan mixed-martial-arts fighter David Onama soaks up the atmosphere at a UFC Fight Night in the US city of Las Vegas, where he defeated Garrett Armfield.
Schoolchildren in a boat on Lake Turkana, Kenya - Wednesday 13 July 2022
Children in northern Kenya take a boat to school on Wednesday as the rising water of Lake Turkana has made it impossible for them to go by land...
Villagers, mostly women and children, gather under a tree in Purapul village, Loiyangalani area, during World Vision-supported health interventions that help communities tackle malnutrition and other health problems caused by drought, in northern Kenya - Tuesday 12 July 2022
However the area is also affected by drought and on Tuesday, people gather under a tree to attend an outreach clinic to help tackle health issues related to the lack of rain.
People at a scrap metal outlet in Harare, Zimbabwe - Friday 8 July 2022
On Friday, a scale is monitored at a scrap-metal dealer in Zimbabwe's capital, Harare, where high levels of unemployment have left many looking for alternatives sources of income.
Sun setting in Khartoum, Sudan - Sunday 10 July 2022
On Sunday, the sun is seen setting over the River Nile in Sudan's capital, Khartoum.
South Africa's Donald Ramphadi playing at Wimbledon in the quad wheelchair men's doubles semi-final, London, the UK - Friday 8 July 2022
South Africa's Donald Ramphadi plays at Wimbledon during the quad wheelchair men's doubles semi-final on Friday - but a mechanical issue with his wheelchair forced him to retire...
Tunisian tennis player Ons Jabeur hugging the runners-up trophy at Wimbledon, London, the UK - Saturday 9 July 2022
There is also heartbreak for Tunisia's Ons Jabeur, who was runner-up on Saturday at Wimbledon's women's singles final…
Ons Jabeur with fans in Tunis, Tunisia - Wednesday 13 July 2022
Nonetheless the tennis star is greeted as a hero on her return to Tunisia, posing with fans in Tunis on Wednesday.
Minarets seen against supermoon in Tunis, Tunisia - Wednesday 13 July 2022
And that evening the supermoon is seen rising over the Tunisian capital.

