Africa's week in pictures: 8-14 July 2022

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

On Monday, Xhosa dancers perform during the opening ceremony of a World Surf League event in South Africa…

The Corona Open J-Bay is an annual competition held at Jeffreys Bay in the Eastern Cape province.

The next day a woman is pictured in traffic in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso - a country where reportedly nearly all adults own a motorcycle.

An army officer in Ivory Coast addresses the media on Wednesday - about a row over the arrest of Ivorian soldiers at the main airport in neighbouring Mali.

Ahead of the Muslim festival of Eid, a goat's teeth are checked at a livestock market in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu, on Friday...

On the same day in Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa, a similar market is busy with those preparing for the festival…

Eid al-Adha means Festival of the Sacrifice - and often involves sacrificing an animal. Here a cockerel is seen at a market on Friday in Nigeria's capital, Abuja...

In Nigeria, Eid was marked on Saturday - and in Lagos the heavens open during the morning prayer in the city...

Mali too celebrated Eid on Saturday - with these children dressed up at prayers held in the village of Djiakaking in the central region of Segou...

The Eid festivities in Nigeria's northern city of Kano continued into Monday, with children seen here at an amusement park.

Performers from Togo - a troupe called Afuma - tower over an audience in Poland on Saturday…

The men on stilts are taking part in the Ulica Festival - three days of street theatre in the southern Polish city of Kraków.

On the same day, Ugandan mixed-martial-arts fighter David Onama soaks up the atmosphere at a UFC Fight Night in the US city of Las Vegas, where he defeated Garrett Armfield.

Children in northern Kenya take a boat to school on Wednesday as the rising water of Lake Turkana has made it impossible for them to go by land...

However the area is also affected by drought and on Tuesday, people gather under a tree to attend an outreach clinic to help tackle health issues related to the lack of rain.

On Friday, a scale is monitored at a scrap-metal dealer in Zimbabwe's capital, Harare, where high levels of unemployment have left many looking for alternatives sources of income.

On Sunday, the sun is seen setting over the River Nile in Sudan's capital, Khartoum.

South Africa's Donald Ramphadi plays at Wimbledon during the quad wheelchair men's doubles semi-final on Friday - but a mechanical issue with his wheelchair forced him to retire...

There is also heartbreak for Tunisia's Ons Jabeur, who was runner-up on Saturday at Wimbledon's women's singles final…

Nonetheless the tennis star is greeted as a hero on her return to Tunisia, posing with fans in Tunis on Wednesday.

And that evening the supermoon is seen rising over the Tunisian capital.

Images subject to copyright.