Africa's week in pictures: 9-15 June 2023

A selection of the best photos from across Africa and beyond this week:

A man performs at the International Circus and Street Art Festival in Tunis, Tunisia - Monday 12 June 2023
A man flies high at Tunisia's International Circus and Street Art Festival on Monday...
Members of the Paparouni Circus of Tunisia perform the International Circus and Street Arts Festival in Tunis, Tunisia - Sunday 11 June 2023
The fun began on Sunday with these Tunisian acrobats and performances run for two weeks in the capital, Tunis.
Burna Boy performs prior to the Champions League Final at Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul Turkey - Saturday 10 June 2023
Burna Boy performs on Saturday in the Turkish city of Istanbul prior to the European Champions League final. "Music and football are the ultimate combination," the Nigerian Afrobeats star said earlier this year.
Al Ahly fans celebrate with fire flames in Cairo&#39;s Mokattam district, Egypt - Sunday 11 June 2023
The next day, Al Ahly fans celebrate in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, as their team is crowned African Champions League winners after beating Wydad Casablanca.
Welay Hagos Berhe from Ethiopia of Team Jayco Alula in action during the first stage of the 86th Tour de Suisse UCI ProTour cycling race, Einsiedeln, Switzerland - Sunday 11 Jun 2023
Also on Sunday, it is all pedal power for Ethiopian cyclist Welay Hagos Berhe during the first stage of the Tour de Suisse in Switzerland...
Cyclist Biniam Girmay of Eritrea and Team Intermarch&#xe9;-Circus-Wanty reacts after winning stage two of the 86th Tour de Suisse 2023, Nottwil, Switzerland - Monday 12 June 2023
The next day, Eritrea's Biniam Girmay is feted in Nottwil after winning the second stage of the Swiss cycle race.
Athletes compete during a Brazilian jiu-jitsu tournament in Nairobi, Kenya - Saturday 11 June 2023
Athletes spar and tumble during a Brazilian jiu-jitsu tournament on Saturday in Kenya's capital, Nairobi.
Tasha, 17, throws a basketball at the Luol Deng Basketball Academy in Juba, South Sudan - Monday 12 June 2023
A 17-year-old girl trains in South Sudan's capital, Juba, on Monday at a basketball academy set up by former NBA star Luol Deng.
A group of Maasai women sing traditional songs during a Maasai cultural festival in Sekenani village, Kenya - Saturday 10 June 2023
On Saturday, women sing traditional songs during a Maasai cultural festival in Kenya...
Members of the Maasai community in their traditional attire perform at the inaugural Maasai Cultural Festival at the Sekenani village, Kenya - Saturday 10 June 2023
It is the first year for the gathering, which is being held in the village of Sekenani in the Maasai Mara National Reserve...
Members of the Maasai community paint their legs for the inaugural Maasai Cultural Festival at the Sekenani village, Kenya - Saturday 10 June 2023
It aims to showcase the community's traditional activities and fashion.
A woman poses on the site of her house that was swept away in floods in Bushushu village, DR Congo - Friday 9 June 2023
On Friday, a woman stands on the site of her house that was swept away by a landslide into Lake Kivu in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo last month.
Penda Fall, a teenager with albinism, helps her family with chores in Dakar, Senegal - Tuesday 13 June 2023
A teenager with albinism helps her family with chores in Senegal's capital, Dakar, on Tuesday when International Albinism Awareness Day was marked.
Men count money as people purchase animals ahead of Eid al-Adha at a market in Embama district, Giza, Egypt - Thursday 15 June 2023
Men count money on Thursday as people purchase animals at a market in the Egyptian city of Giza ahead of the Muslim Eid al-Adha festival.
Gold miners work at an illegal mining operation in Abomosu, Ghana - Wednesday 14 June 2023
The day before, gold miners work at an illegal site in Abomosu in Ghana.
A miner carries a bag with ore as he comes out of a mine shaft in Shamva, Zimbabwe - Friday 9 June 2023
In north-eastern Zimbabwe on Friday, a miner with a bag of ore emerges from the shaft of another illegal gold mine.
Kenyan actress Lupita Nyong&#39;o (L) and Kenyan director Saheem Ali (R) arrive for the 76th Tony Awards in New York, the US - Sunday 11 June 2023
Kenyan actress Lupita Nyong'o (L), in a silver cast of her own body, and Kenyan director Saheem Ali (R) arrive on Sunday at the Tony Awards - New York's annual celebration of Broadway theatre.
A custom-made mannequin is seen at mannequin workshop in Surulere district of Lagos, Nigeria - Monday 12 June 2023
The next day, a mannequin is pictured along a roadside in Nigeria's city of Lagos...
Motunrayo Aderupoko working on a mannequin at a workshop in Surulere district of Lagos, Nigeria - Monday 12 June 2023
It is at a street workshop where mannequins are made to order for a cost of between $35 (£27) and $60.

