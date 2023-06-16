Africa's week in pictures: 9-15 June 2023

A selection of the best photos from across Africa and beyond this week:

A man flies high at Tunisia's International Circus and Street Art Festival on Monday...

The fun began on Sunday with these Tunisian acrobats and performances run for two weeks in the capital, Tunis.

Burna Boy performs on Saturday in the Turkish city of Istanbul prior to the European Champions League final. "Music and football are the ultimate combination," the Nigerian Afrobeats star said earlier this year.

The next day, Al Ahly fans celebrate in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, as their team is crowned African Champions League winners after beating Wydad Casablanca.

Also on Sunday, it is all pedal power for Ethiopian cyclist Welay Hagos Berhe during the first stage of the Tour de Suisse in Switzerland...

The next day, Eritrea's Biniam Girmay is feted in Nottwil after winning the second stage of the Swiss cycle race.

Athletes spar and tumble during a Brazilian jiu-jitsu tournament on Saturday in Kenya's capital, Nairobi.

A 17-year-old girl trains in South Sudan's capital, Juba, on Monday at a basketball academy set up by former NBA star Luol Deng.

On Saturday, women sing traditional songs during a Maasai cultural festival in Kenya...

It is the first year for the gathering, which is being held in the village of Sekenani in the Maasai Mara National Reserve...

It aims to showcase the community's traditional activities and fashion.

On Friday, a woman stands on the site of her house that was swept away by a landslide into Lake Kivu in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo last month.

A teenager with albinism helps her family with chores in Senegal's capital, Dakar, on Tuesday when International Albinism Awareness Day was marked.

Men count money on Thursday as people purchase animals at a market in the Egyptian city of Giza ahead of the Muslim Eid al-Adha festival.

The day before, gold miners work at an illegal site in Abomosu in Ghana.

In north-eastern Zimbabwe on Friday, a miner with a bag of ore emerges from the shaft of another illegal gold mine.

Kenyan actress Lupita Nyong'o (L), in a silver cast of her own body, and Kenyan director Saheem Ali (R) arrive on Sunday at the Tony Awards - New York's annual celebration of Broadway theatre.

The next day, a mannequin is pictured along a roadside in Nigeria's city of Lagos...

It is at a street workshop where mannequins are made to order for a cost of between $35 (£27) and $60.

Images subject to copyright.