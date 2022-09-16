Africa's week in pictures: 9-15 September 2022

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

Women wearing colourful traditional Indian clothes dancing. They are outside and there are blue skies and trees behind them.
On Friday, these South African women are celebrating the Ratha Yatra festival, which originates from a Hindu tradition about three gods taken out of their temples in a colourful procession to meet their devotees...
Woman wearing traditional Indian clothes with a broom. There are several others behind her standing on the street. There are blue skies.
The festival, which originates from India but is also celebrated by South Africans of Indian descent, is described as the world's largest chariot festival.
Woman singing dressed in white with lit up candles in the forefront.
There is more religion in Ethiopia on Sunday as a choir member sings at Ethiopian New Year's Eve celebrations in a Lutheran Church in Addis Ababa…
Ethiopian women dressed in white praying.
Meanwhile these Orthodox women are praying on the same day at the Bole Medhanialem Church on the Enkutatash public holiday which marks New Year…
Ethiopians partying in a darkened room. One women is smiling and appears to be dancing. There are two people beside her, one of whom is wearing a mask.
There is less prayer and more partying in Addis Ababa as these people welcome the start of their 2015 with a party.
Three models posing wearing colour silk clothing. The male models are wearing pink lipstick.
Away from Ethiopia and over in Nairobi, Kenya, local models pose on the street to raise awareness of youth mental illness, crime, drug abuse and other issues plaguing the community…
Model wearing a blue silk, pyjama-like clothes posing on the streets. He is wearing shades and there are blue skies with distinct clouds behind him.
One of those models, Dennis Odhiambo from Kibera slum, strikes his pose...
Model with pink lipstick, wearing a blue pyjama-style outfit with a large object on his head. He is staring steadily into the camera in a portrait style picture.
Meanwhile Sebastian Thoar, who is also from Kibera, stares into the camera…
A large group of people clmbing over a building. There are security services at the bottom.
There is less decorum in the same city on Tuesday amid a stampede before the swearing-in ceremony for Kenya's new President William Ruto. At least eight people were reportedly injured in chaotic scenes ahead of the inauguration...
women wearing bright yellow holding Kenyan flag dancing and celebrating.
But inside the stadium where the inauguration is taking place, there is a mood of celebration as Ruto supporters cheer while wearing yellow, the colour associated with his election campaign...
Man stand by a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II.
There are sombre scenes at the residence of Britain's High Commissioner in Nairobi on Wednesday, as staff stand beside a portrait of the late Queen Elizabeth II as the new president arrives to pay his respects to her...
Man in black looking at a portrait of a young Queen Elizabeth II. It is draped in black cloth.
While in South Africa on Friday, a man looks at a painting of the Queen at Johannesburg's Rand Club, following her death the previous day.
View of tumbling onions as someone empties a cart of them into a pile
In Algeria on Thursday a boy empties a box of onions at an Algiers market...
Boy in a blue hat looking at children's books. There is a crowd of people standing behind him.
In the same city on Monday a child looks at books at a back-to-school fair...
A young girl pointing at a black board with chalk writing on it.
Another child, in Ivory Coast, takes her place in front of the blackboard in her classroom at the start of the school year.
Member of parliament standing outside with an image of the Senegal flag in the forefront.
In Dakar on the same day the flag flies high as a Senegalese MP poses for a picture before parliament's first session since July's legislative elections.

Images subject to copyright.

