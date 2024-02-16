Africa's week in pictures: 9-15 February 2024

BBC
A selection of the best photos from the African continent and beyond:

Acaye Kerunen Ayelele looks at her piece during a press preview.
On Monday, Ugandan artist Acaye Kerunen Ayelele admires her piece called 2023 Raffia on show at London's Barbican in the UK.
A model presents a creation from Ivorian stylist Lafalaise Dion.
Models showcase clothing made from cowries shells by Ivorian designer Lafalaise Dion on Monday...
A model presents a creation by Gambian designer Ismaila Jallow.
These designs by Gambia's Ismaila Jallow were also on display at the event in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.
Members of the Layene Brotherhood sit and sing together, dressed in all white, in Dakar.
The next day in Senegal, members of the Layene Brotherhood celebrate the religious group's 144th anniversary.
A man and a helicopter pour water to put out a fire.
Firefighters on land and in the air tackle a blaze near homes in the Kalk Bay area of Cape Town in South Africa on Monday.
French-Cameroonian singer Yamê holds his Best Male Newcomer award.
French-Cameroonian singer Yamê bags Best Male Newcomer at the Victoires de la Musique awards in Paris on Friday.
A woman holds roses at Adderley Street Flower Market.
Cape Town's Adderley Street Flower Market does a roaring trade on Valentine's Day on Wednesday...
Women at a "Dark Valentine" vigil.
Meanwhile women in Kenya's capital, Nairobi, hold a 'Dark Valentine' vigil demanding an end to femicide in the country.
A couple hold a rose while watching the sunset on Sinkoe Beach in Monrovia, Liberia.
That same day, a couple share a moment on the beach in Liberia's capital, Monrovia.
Hugues Fabrice Zango of Burkina Faso competes in the triple jump final.
Burkina Faso's Hugues Fabrice Zango competes in the triple jump at the World Indoor Tour Gold in France on Saturday.
A boy with sooted hands stands at the doorway to an aluminium workshop.
This boy works at an aluminium workshop in Cairo, Egypt, on Tuesday.
An endangered reptile is fed at WildPark in the Antalya Aquarium in Antalya. Their diet includes morio worms, Madagascar cockroaches, grasshoppers and crickets.
This reptile seen on Monday at a wildlife park in Turkey enjoys a special diet of Madagascar cockroaches.
Ivory Coast players, winners of the 2024 African Cup of Nations, parade in a vechile on the Alassane Ouattara bridge in Abidjan.
Thousands of fans line the streets of Abidjan to catch a glimpse of the Ivory Coast team during their Monday victory tour after wining the Africa Cup of Nations at home.
A Nigeria supporter reacts during the Africa Cup of Nations final.
The Ivorians stunned Nigeria 2-1 in Sunday's final...
Thousands of fans holding banners gather in Accra. One banner reads: "Competent people should leader the Moys".
Meanwhile Ghanaian fans are demanding better from their national team after crashing out at the group stage of the tournament.
Oumy Diop of Senegal in action.
Senegal's Oumy Diop competes in the Women's Butterfly heats at the World Aquatics Championships in Qatar on Sunday,
An animal handler plays with a leopard turtle at the CTC Conservation Center in Butambala District, west of Kampala, in Uganda.
A handler tends to leopard turtles at Uganda's Conservation Through Commercialisation centre on Saturday.
A canoeist paddles in the early morning as the sun rises at the Emmarentia Dam.
And a canoeist enjoys the sunrise at Johannesburg's Emmarentia Dam on Thursday.

