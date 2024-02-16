Africa's week in pictures: 9-15 February 2024

A selection of the best photos from the African continent and beyond:

On Monday, Ugandan artist Acaye Kerunen Ayelele admires her piece called 2023 Raffia on show at London's Barbican in the UK.

Models showcase clothing made from cowries shells by Ivorian designer Lafalaise Dion on Monday...

These designs by Gambia's Ismaila Jallow were also on display at the event in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

The next day in Senegal, members of the Layene Brotherhood celebrate the religious group's 144th anniversary.

Firefighters on land and in the air tackle a blaze near homes in the Kalk Bay area of Cape Town in South Africa on Monday.

French-Cameroonian singer Yamê bags Best Male Newcomer at the Victoires de la Musique awards in Paris on Friday.

Cape Town's Adderley Street Flower Market does a roaring trade on Valentine's Day on Wednesday...

Meanwhile women in Kenya's capital, Nairobi, hold a 'Dark Valentine' vigil demanding an end to femicide in the country.

That same day, a couple share a moment on the beach in Liberia's capital, Monrovia.

Burkina Faso's Hugues Fabrice Zango competes in the triple jump at the World Indoor Tour Gold in France on Saturday.

This boy works at an aluminium workshop in Cairo, Egypt, on Tuesday.

This reptile seen on Monday at a wildlife park in Turkey enjoys a special diet of Madagascar cockroaches.

Thousands of fans line the streets of Abidjan to catch a glimpse of the Ivory Coast team during their Monday victory tour after wining the Africa Cup of Nations at home.

The Ivorians stunned Nigeria 2-1 in Sunday's final...

Meanwhile Ghanaian fans are demanding better from their national team after crashing out at the group stage of the tournament.

Senegal's Oumy Diop competes in the Women's Butterfly heats at the World Aquatics Championships in Qatar on Sunday,

A handler tends to leopard turtles at Uganda's Conservation Through Commercialisation centre on Saturday.

And a canoeist enjoys the sunrise at Johannesburg's Emmarentia Dam on Thursday.

