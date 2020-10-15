    Advertisement

    Africa's week in pictures: 9-15 October 2020

    A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

    Two young women pose for a portrait, dressed in robes after collecting their Bachelor degrees in Conakry on October 12, 2020.
    On Monday graduates collect their bachelor degrees in Guinea's capital, Conakry...
    A man sits in front of campaign posters of President Alpha Conde in Conakry, on October 13, 2020.
    ... Posters are all over the city reminding people of the presidential election on Sunday in which Alpha Condé will be running for a third term...
    A supporter holds up a painting of main opposition candidate, Cellou Dalein Diallo in Conakry on October 14, 2020.
    ... Cellou Dalein Diallo is running against Mr Condé and his supporters, like this one carrying a painting of him, are drumming up support.
    A demonstrator stands atop a vehicle and shouts slogans as others carry banners while blocking a road leading to the airport, during a protest over alleged police brutality, in Lagos, Nigeria October 12, 2020.
    On Monday a protesters stands on the roof of a car and demands action against police brutality in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos...
    A demonstrator in underwear carries a hairdryer and a megaphone during a protest over alleged police brutality, in Lagos, Nigeria October 14, 2020.
    ... two days later another protester finds a more creative approach to catching the world's attention.
    Rickshaw taxis drive past the Salaam Somali Bank in Wadajir district of Mogadishu, Somalia October 14, 2020.
    You wait ages for one rickshaw and then five turn up at once in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Wednesday.
    A schoolgirl stands next to the Kenya-Uganda railway line in Kibera, Nairobi, Kenya October 12, 2020.
    On Monday children in Kenya head back to their schools for the first time since they were closed in March to reduce the spread of coronavirus.
    Volunteers prepare food parcels before a distribution leaded by the international NGO Gift to the Givers, in Johannesburg CBD, on October 14, 2020.
    On Wednesday volunteers in Johannesburg, South Africa, prepare food parcels for people struggling after lockdown.
    A family hold hands as they collect themselves in prayer while taking part in a special mass prayer meeting in Senekal, on October 14, 2020.
    Elsewhere in South Africa on the same day, people hold hands to pray in the town of Senekal that is the centre of tensions over attacks on white farmers.
    French President Emmanuel Macron (R) stands next to French aid worker Sophie Petronin (C) who is welcomed by her family after suspected jihadist hostage-takers freed the 75-year-old from nearly four years of captivity in Mali upon her arrival at the Villacoublay military airport near Paris on October 9, 2020.
    On Friday the French President Emmanuel Macron looks on as the 75-year-old French aid worker Sophie Petronin hugs her family after being released by kidnappers who had taken her hostage in Mali in 2016.
    UN-recognised Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) detonate an explosive device, uncovered from areas south of the capital, in the Libyan capital Tripoli on October 12, 2020.
    On Monday, the UN-recognised Libyan Government of National Accord detonate mines which had been found near the capital Tripoli.

