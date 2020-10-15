Africa's week in pictures: 9-15 October 2020

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:On Monday graduates collect their bachelor degrees in Guinea's capital, Conakry...... Posters are all over the city reminding people of the presidential election on Sunday in which Alpha Condé will be running for a third term...... Cellou Dalein Diallo is running against Mr Condé and his supporters, like this one carrying a painting of him, are drumming up support.On Monday a protesters stands on the roof of a car and demands action against police brutality in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos...... two days later another protester finds a more creative approach to catching the world's attention.You wait ages for one rickshaw and then five turn up at once in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Wednesday.On Monday children in Kenya head back to their schools for the first time since they were closed in March to reduce the spread of coronavirus.On Wednesday volunteers in Johannesburg, South Africa, prepare food parcels for people struggling after lockdown.Elsewhere in South Africa on the same day, people hold hands to pray in the town of Senekal that is the centre of tensions over attacks on white farmers.On Friday the French President Emmanuel Macron looks on as the 75-year-old French aid worker Sophie Petronin hugs her family after being released by kidnappers who had taken her hostage in Mali in 2016.On Monday, the UN-recognised Libyan Government of National Accord detonate mines which had been found near the capital Tripoli.All images subject to copyright