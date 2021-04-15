Africa's week in pictures: 9-15 April 2021
A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent:
All pictures subject to copyright.
The puppy's owners believe they were targeted after sharing pictures of their puppy on Instagram.
John Kerry became the first senior Biden administration official to touch down in China this week. He's also been the first to sit down with a string of world leaders.Why it matters: Kerry may no longer be secretary of state, but you'd be forgiven for thinking otherwise after a glance at his calendar. The unusual role could make Kerry a foreign policy force multiplier for President Biden, or potentially a source of mixed messages. Driving the news: As presidential climate envoy, Kerry has already met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and UAE Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed, among other dignitaries. While in New Delhi last week, he spoke with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who was also visiting. That meeting fell as talks were beginning on the Iran nuclear deal, which Kerry and Lavrov helped negotiate in 2015, and as Russia was building up troops on Ukraine's border — though it's unclear if they discussed either topic.Kerry is expected to meet this week with multiple senior Chinese officials with portfolios extending far beyond climate.Still, he may be inclined to keep the focus narrow. Kerry has argued that coordination on climate change should be kept apart from tensions with Beijing on other issues.The big picture: Kerry's itineraries reflect the fact that decisions on climate policy are ultimately made at the head of state level, notes Axios' climate reporter Andrew Freedman. They're also a sign of the high priority Biden is placing on the issue.As he travels the world, Kerry's stature, relationships with many key global players, and close relationship with the president could prove major assets for Biden.But there's also room for confusion. A curious foreign diplomat recently asked me to explain where Kerry fell in the administration hierarchy and whether he got along with Secretary of State Tony Blinken."Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry is focused squarely on climate change," a State Department spokesperson told Axios.Flashback: Blinken was Kerry's No. 2 when he led the State Department. Now Kerry works downstairs in Foggy Bottom, and Blinken sits in Kerry's old office and flies on his former plane while serving as the new face of U.S. foreign policy.While Kerry was traveling to China, Blinken was in Brussels to coordinate with allies on the Afghanistan withdrawal and Russia-Ukraine tensions. Today, Blinken traveled to Kabul.Kerry, by contrast, travels light and often commercial. He hasn't weighed in on issues beyond his brief, and if there are any tensions between the two seasoned diplomats, they haven't spilled out into the open.What to watch: Kerry wants to convince China, the world's top carbon emitter, to set more ambitious near-term climate targets. He's also hoping Chinese President Xi Jinping will agree to take part in the virtual climate summit Biden is hosting April 22–23.Before arriving in Shanghai, Kerry told the WSJ that climate was a "free-standing issue," set apart from other priorities.That may be a difficult balancing act to pull off in practice — for the U.S. and China, and for Biden's high-profile climate envoy.
Despite bold talk from top administration officials, there's little reason to think the Russia sanctions package President Biden announced Thursday will do anything to alter Russian President Vladimir Putin's behavior or calculus.Why it matters: While it's true some elements of the package — namely, the targeting of Russia's sovereign debt — represent significant punitive measures against Moscow, it leaves plenty of wiggle room for the Russian president.White House press secretary Jen Psaki defended the action, telling reporters: "We can't predict what the impact will be, but we still believe that when there's unacceptable behavior, we should put consequences in place."Between the lines: Former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who had known and dealt with Putin for years while running Exxon Mobil, used to tell colleagues sanctions did little if anything to deter the Russian leader.It's hard to argue against Tillerson's case.The U.S. and its international allies have imposed some form of sanctions against Russia every year since 2014, when Putin's "little green men" first appeared in Ukraine.Since then, Russia has continued to occupy Crimea and eastern Ukraine; propped up the brutal Assad regime in Syria; hacked U.S. and other Western elections; crushed protests at home; and attempted to assassinate dissidents on foreign soil, among other things.Yes, but: Where Thursday's sanctions do break new ground is in the cyber realm.The U.S. government formally accused Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service of the SolarWinds hack and identified its collaborators in painstaking detail, as German security expert Thomas Rid notes in an illuminating Twitter thread.And a ban on U.S. banks directly buying Russian government bonds could create a "broader chilling effect" that will weaken the ruble and have negative implications for inflation and economic growth, a senior administration official told reporters. But the ability for investors to continue buying Russian bonds on the secondary market diminishes the overall effect of the restrictions — reflecting Biden's desire to send a clear message to the Russians without taking it too far.What's missing: Biden notably did not announce sanctions targeting Nord Stream 2, a nearly complete Russian-German pipeline that will bypass Ukraine and deliver Russian gas straight to the European Union. On Thursday, Biden described Nord Stream 2 as a complicated issue that remains "an issue in play," and that he opposes the pipeline. The reality is nobody expected him to sanction an ally — Germany — which is the type of action that might actually stop the pipeline from being completed. What they're saying: "The Ukrainians have not received any assurances from Washington that all possible measures will be taken to stop the pipeline from being built," a source close to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told Axios.And the list of sanctioned Russians does not target any oligarchs. Jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny has said targeting the oligarchs would be more likely to deter Putin because of the vast wealth they hold on his behalf.
Archaeologists have discovered that many ancient sites were built with an acoustic purpose, and often resonate at a frequency that has a profound effect on the human brain. Could ancient people have been aware of a harmonic code? One that put them in contact with alien beings?
The European powers party to the Iran nuclear deal told Tehran on Wednesday that its decision to enrich uranium at 60% purity and install a further 1,000 centrifuges at its Natanz site were contrary to efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear deal. Talks between world powers, Iran and the United States are due to resume in Vienna on Thursday, but in a joint statement Britain, France and Germany said Tehran's decision to enrich at 60 percent was not based on credible civilian reasons and constituted an important step in the production of a nuclear weapon.
CHICAGO — Video of Adam Toledo’s fatal shooting by a Chicago police officer was released to the public Thursday afternoon, more than two weeks after the 13-year-old was killed following a foot chase in a Little Village alley, igniting anger in the neighborhood and leaving the city on edge. The materials were published on the website of the Civilian Office of Police Accountability shortly after ...
Fair Isle is a tiny island, smaller than 3 square miles. Each round of the vaccination program for the adult population took one morning.
Aiming to prevent tensions from ‘escalating out of control’ with Putin, president warns: ‘We cannot allow a foreign power to interfere in our democratic process’
Hundreds of young artists protest on a sidewalk outside the white mansion housing Cuba’s Ministry of Culture in Havana’s once aristocratic Vedado neighborhood. Famous musicians long aligned with the communist government poke a finger at the revolution with a song that mocks a slogan penned by Fidel Castro. Rights activists march through the streets demanding greater protections for animals.
The researchers argue it’s an easier — and less smelly — alternative to testing poop in wastewater samples.
Downing Street says UK’s case data ‘speaks for itself’ as infections continue to fall
Kristen Clarke would be first Black woman to lead crucial Justice Department division amid rise in white supremacist violence and threats to voting rights
The company’s revenue has tripled since the change was implemented
Triller's parent company on Wednesday appointed a new CEO, Mahi de Silva, after acquiring his company, Amplify.ai for an undisclosed price.
Sanctions follow allegations of election interference and a hacking campaign
Two years after the iconic Paris cathedral of Notre-Dame was partially destroyed in a huge cloud of fire and smoke, French president Emmanuel Macron has urged workers to help him hit a tough target for reopening in 2024. “We're seeing here how, in two years, a huge job has been accomplished,” Mr Macron said as he climbed to the roof of the 13th-century edifice, now a construction site filled with scaffolding, nets and tarpaulin. “We are also looking to the three coming years because we will have to meet our targets, and therefore there is a great mobilisation of very demanding and rigorous planning,” he told construction workers and architects. Mr Macron is under pressure to meet an ambitious target for reopening he set in the immediate aftermath of the fire which sent shockwaves through France and the world in 2019. He had then promised the reconstruction would be complete by the summer of 2024, when the Olympics will be hosted by the French capital. A year later, he reiterated that promise despite the coronavirus pandemic halting progress for months. The fire also spread out large amounts of toxic lead on to Notre Dame and the surrounding area, sparking months of clean-up work before restoration efforts could start. Further delays were caused by bad weather, and officials now say the cathedral will be ready for worship on April 16, 2024, five years after the blaze, but reconstruction work, pictured below, will have to continue beyond that date.
Federal investigators and cybersecurity experts say that Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service is probably responsible for the attack.
Carlos Rodon had a perfect game going in the ninth inning. Then a toe got in the way.
Floridians were shocked by the sight of what appeared to be a huge fireball lighting up the Florida sky Monday night.