Africa's week in pictures: Earth, water, leaf

A selection of the best photos from across Africa and beyond this week:

A student yawns during military parade marking Senegal's Independence Day in Dakar, Senegal on 4 April 2023.
A student at a military school in Senegal struggles during a military parade marking the country's independence on Tuesday...
Members of the police force band perform during a military parade marking Senegal's Independence Day in Dakar, Senegal on 4 April 2023.
But no such problems for the musicians in the police band during the event in Dakar.
A woman herds her sheep near the north-eastern Tunisian town of Korba on April 4, 2023
On Monday, a woman herds her sheep near the north-eastern Tunisian town of Korba. With dams at critical lows following years of drought, authorities announced a ban on the use of potable water for irrigating farmland or green spaces, or for cleaning public areas or cars...
A general view shows the dry ground of the Chiba dam in the Nabeul Governorate, as the country battles with a drought, Nabeul, Tunisia April 1, 2023
This aerial view of the Chiba dam in the Nabeul Governorate on Saturday shows the scale of Tunisia's water crisis...
Children stand on a dry and cracked ground at the Chiba dam in the governorate of Nabeul, Tunisia, 01 April 2023.
On the same day, two boys stand on the ground where the effects of rising temperatures and lack of rain are easily visible.
A worker cleans himself at a tannery within the medina of Fes (Fez). 03 April 2023.
No such water problems at the Chouara Tannery in Fes, one of Morocco's biggest tanneries, where a worker washes himself on Monday.
A girl selling produce smiles in the Bulengo displacement camp on April 1, 2023 in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo.
A girl selling farm produce smiles in a camp for displaced people in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, on Saturday...
Christian worshippers carry the national flag of the Democratic Republic of Congo as they attend a Palm Sunday procession on the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem April 2, 2023
On Sunday, the country's national flag is on display in Jerusalem during a procession on the Mount of Olives to mark Palm Sunday...
Members of the Legio Maria Church march along the streets of Kibera during a Palm Sunday celebrations on April 2, 2023 in Nairobi, Kenya.
While on the same day in Nairobi, members of Kenya's Legio Maria Church march along the streets of Kibera to commemorate the entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem.
Celestial Church of Christ members participate in a procession during Palm Sunday, Lagos, Nigeria - 02 Apr 2023
On the other side of the continent in Lagos, members of Nigeria's Celestial Church of Christ also take part in the tradition that re-enacts the palm branches placed in the path of Jesus as he rode into the city.
Members of the 'Tanoura Dance Troupe' perform during the holy month of Ramadan, at the Ghouri complex, in Islamic Cairo, Egypt, 05 April 2023
It is also a special time for Muslims, who are celebrating the holy month of Ramadan. At the Ghouri complex in Cairo, members of Egypt's Tanoura Dance Troupe perform on Wednesday.
In this picture taken on April 2, 2023, a vendor arranges dates at his shop in Rabat, during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan.
A vendor in Rabat, Morocco, arranges dates, a fruit popular with Muslims when they break the Ramadan fast, in his shop on Sunday.
Uganda's queer activist Papa De raises a fist outside the Uganda High Commission during a picket against the country's anti-homosexuality bill in Pretoria on April 4, 2023.
On Tuesday, LGBT activist Papa De raises a fist outside Uganda's High Commission in South Africa during a picket against the country's Anti-Homosexuality Bill.

