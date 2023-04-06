Africa's week in pictures: Earth, water, leaf

A selection of the best photos from across Africa and beyond this week:

A student at a military school in Senegal struggles during a military parade marking the country's independence on Tuesday...

But no such problems for the musicians in the police band during the event in Dakar.

On Monday, a woman herds her sheep near the north-eastern Tunisian town of Korba. With dams at critical lows following years of drought, authorities announced a ban on the use of potable water for irrigating farmland or green spaces, or for cleaning public areas or cars...

This aerial view of the Chiba dam in the Nabeul Governorate on Saturday shows the scale of Tunisia's water crisis...

On the same day, two boys stand on the ground where the effects of rising temperatures and lack of rain are easily visible.

No such water problems at the Chouara Tannery in Fes, one of Morocco's biggest tanneries, where a worker washes himself on Monday.

A girl selling farm produce smiles in a camp for displaced people in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, on Saturday...

On Sunday, the country's national flag is on display in Jerusalem during a procession on the Mount of Olives to mark Palm Sunday...

While on the same day in Nairobi, members of Kenya's Legio Maria Church march along the streets of Kibera to commemorate the entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem.

On the other side of the continent in Lagos, members of Nigeria's Celestial Church of Christ also take part in the tradition that re-enacts the palm branches placed in the path of Jesus as he rode into the city.

It is also a special time for Muslims, who are celebrating the holy month of Ramadan. At the Ghouri complex in Cairo, members of Egypt's Tanoura Dance Troupe perform on Wednesday.

A vendor in Rabat, Morocco, arranges dates, a fruit popular with Muslims when they break the Ramadan fast, in his shop on Sunday.

On Tuesday, LGBT activist Papa De raises a fist outside Uganda's High Commission in South Africa during a picket against the country's Anti-Homosexuality Bill.

