This Afro-Latina wanted women of all shades to feel seen. So she started a movement in Phoenix

“Arizona was never an option for me,” Franchela Ulises said, a woman who grew up with the dream of being a model.

The border state did not seem to be a mine of opportunity for her. More than 10 years ago, she didn't see models who looked like her, an Afro-Latina, in Arizona. She needed that as motivation to pursue her dream.

What she didn't realize then was that she was exactly the piece that was needed in order for those opportunities and that community to flourish.

Ulises was born in Saint Thomas one of the Virgin Islands in the Caribbean Sea. At 19, she made the decision that would change her life. She moved to Phoenix, a city where she still resides and continues to grow professionally.

Now 32, she is dedicated to modeling and image consulting. But beyond her professional growth, Ulises is passionate about connections and bringing folks who share her Latino culture together.

With her project Mujeres of all Shades, she forges a community of empowerment for women and helps create a style that makes them feel comfortable in their skin and their identity — and that embraces the Latino diversity that continues to grow in Arizona.

From the Caribbean to the Sonoran Desert

Ulises grew up in Saint Thomas speaking Spanish and English and with the customs and traditions of her Dominican parents.

Once graduated she from high school in Saint Thomas, she decided to embark on a new path to the mainland in search of fulfilling her dreams in the modeling industry. She made her way to New York City before agreeing to move to Phoenix with her husband.

At first, she did not feel very confident about the change because she was not very familiar with the culture of that state and it felt like a very isolated place, as opposed to the big city and her home island. After much thought, she decided to take the risk.

Ulises attended the University of Phoenix where she earned her bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice, stepping away from modeling for a time to focus on her studies and her new career focus. But her social circle never stopped urging her to return to modeling.

Little by little, Ulises rejoined and resumed her lifelong dream. Soon she began to collaborate with different companies, one of the first being Goodwill.

Still, the transition from the Caribbean to the desert was not an easy one. Speaking Spanish in front of people in Arizona caused heads to turn in her direction and looks of amusement. She felt watched and confused. Is it really that strange to see someone like this speaking in Spanish? Someone with dark skin and voluminous, curly hair, an Afro-Latina?

According to a Pew Research Center study, in 2020 a total of 6 million Afro-Latino adults were reported living in the United States. This represented 2% of the total adult population in the country and 12% of the Latino adult population. According to another study by the Pew Research Center, 4 in 10 dark-skinned Latinos in the United States have reported experiencing discrimination from another Latino.

Building a community of her own

Those looks and whispers from people were what motivated Ulises to create her biggest project to date: Mujeres of all Shades, a space founded on faith, fashion and community in Phoenix.

Within this movement that she launched in 2021, Ulises' mission is to make society understand that, within the Latino community, there are folks of all skin tones, regardless of ethnicity. She also aims to empower women, help them be authentic in their style and embrace their identity.

“I wanted to find a way for us to be one community,” Ulises said. “We all look a little different, we come from different countries, but at the end of the day the Latino culture is the same.”

At Mujeres of all Shades, in addition to being an image consultant, Ulises grows a professional network. Normally these are women who are starting their projects or ventures and through this platform they manage to have a greater reach. Stylists, models, manicurists, photographers, lawyers, health and life coaches, real estate agents and many other women-identifying professionals are a part of this network.

In 2023, Ulises' local efforts were recognized when she was awarded Univision's Premio Lo Nuestro for “Outstanding Afro-Latina." She has also spoken publicly, on shows broadcasted on Telemundo and Univision, about the importance of recognizing Afro-Latino pride and diversity in her industry.

Inheriting Afro-Latino pride

For Ulises, conversations about diversity within Latino culture are still lacking, usually because those conversations are deemed uncomfortable for folks. But according to Ulises, those conversations are needed to educate everyone, especially future generations. This is precisely what she does with her daughters Yoelianny, 11, Alianny, 9, and Leilianny, 4, who, like her, are also bilingual.

Ulises has made it a tradition to take her girls to the Dominican Republic — her husband's birthplace — every summer and stay for one to two months. Aside from the connection they continue to build with their roots, this trip helps them reaffirm the motto that everyone is different: different skin tones, hair textures, sizes, figures and that, of course, there are people who look like them.

“I want them to see the diversity that exists because in the spaces they are in, they don't see much of themselves reflected in others,” Ulises said.

It's the same thought behind Mujeres of all Shades, and she is hoping to take these conversations to as many countries as possible. But Arizona, she said, “has been the pillar.”

The desert and its people brought a discomfort that she had never experienced before, but she turned it into conversations and grew it into a community that was sorely needed in Arizona.

“Sometimes we don't like to feel uncomfortable,” Ulises said. “But I believe that when we are uncomfortable, that is when the best in us comes out.”

