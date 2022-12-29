Afroman announces 2024 presidential bid and, no surprise, wants to decriminalize cannabis

Afroman, who lives in Adams County, Ohio, announced his intention to run for president of the United States.

Afroman has his sights set on the Oval Office.

The Ohio-dwelling rapper, known for his songs "Because I Got High" and "Colt 45," announced his intention to run for president of the United States.

"Inflation is out of control. The economy is in shambles... We need a candidate that is truly elected by the people, and for the people," a lengthy post on Afroman's Instagram account, authored by his campaign manager Jason Savage, read.

Afroman:Rapper gets back money seized in sheriff's office raid of Ohio home, $400 missing

Cincinnati or Hollywood? A look at our 10 favorite celebrity sightings from 2022

"Who better to lead in criminal justice reform, than a man who has traveled through the complete metamorphosis of the justice system? A man who entered juvenile hall as a tadpole, and hopped out of prison as a bullfrog, and is still the American Dream," the post continued. "... Our Cannabis Commander in Chief. Our Pot Head of State. Who better to hold the highest office in the land, than the highest and flyest playa in the game?"

In another post, Afroman laid out his platform, which includes criminal justice reform, reparations for African Americans and federally decriminalizing cannabis. The 48-year-old also seeks to halt all foreign aid, promote celebratory displays in professional sports and legalize prostitution.

According to his posts, Afroman will run as an independent candidate.

Legal Marijuana Now of Nebraska and Minnesota endorsed Afroman for president in an email to The Enquirer and on social media. The political party was founded in 1998 and has chapters in Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska and Wisconsin, according to its website.

The announcement comes after Adams County sheriff's deputies raided Afroman's home in August on suspicion of drug trafficking and kidnapping, according to a search warrant obtained by Enquirer media partner Fox 19.

Authorities seized marijuana and over $5,000 in cash from the home, but no charges were filed against the rapper.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Rapper Afroman announces plan to run for president in 2024