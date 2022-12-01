Afroman gets back money seized in sheriff's office raid of Ohio home, $400 missing

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office returned money to Afroman seized in an August raid of his home. However, $400 were missing.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office seized over $5,000 from Afroman's Ohio home in a raid this August. That money was returned to the rapper on Tuesday, minus $400.

Afroman, whose real name is Joseph Foreman and is known for the songs "Because I Got High" and "Colt 45," accused the sheriff's department on Instagram of tampering with evidence and stealing the money.

Adams County Sheriff Kimmy Rogers told The Enquirer on Wednesday the issue of the missing cash has been turned over to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, which will oversee the probe.

"It's rare, and all kinds of things can happen," he said about the missing evidence.

Rogers said the cash would've been put in a sealed bag before being stored in the evidence room, per protocol.

Armed sheriff's deputies raided Afroman's Winchester, Adams County, home in search of marijuana and drug paraphernalia on suspicion of drug trafficking and kidnapping on Aug. 21, according to a search warrant obtained by Fox 19.

Sheriff Rogers said deputies seized $5,031 in cash because they believed it was connected to drug trafficking. At the time, Afroman told TMZ trace amounts of marijuana were also taken from his home. Some seized items are still being tested at the lab, Rogers said.

No charges have been filed against Afroman, but still could be pending lab results, the sheriff said.

The rapper also threatened to sue the Adams County Sheriff's Office for defamation of character on Instagram. The Enquirer reached out to his attorney, Anna Castellini, for comment, but did not hear back.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: $400 missing from money seized in raid of Afroman's Ohio home