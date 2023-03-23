Afroman sued by Ohio police for using raid footage in music video

Afroman (Getty Images)

Seven law enforcement officials, who conducted an armed raid of the rapper Afroman’s home in August 2022, are now suing him for invasion of privacy.

Afroman used footage from the raid in his music videos and allegedly included it in merchandise and social media posts.

The members of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio have filed a lawsuit against the rapper – real name Joseph Foreman – claiming the footage, which shows their faces, has caused “emotional distress, embarrassment, ridicule, loss of reputation and humiliation”.

According to court documents seen by The Independent, Afroman himself was not present during the raid. However, his wife was there and “recorded portions of the search on her phone”, while “several security video cameras” in the home also captured “portions of the search”.

The plaintiffs argue they are entitled to all of the profits made from the use of their “personas”. They claim this includes takings from his songs, music videos, and live event tickets, in addition to the marketing of his brand’s merchandise.

They have also requested an injunction to take down all photos, videos and posts about the raid.

Responding in a Wednesday (22 March) Instagram post, Afroman promised to countersue “for the undeniable damage this had on my clients, family, career and property”.

“My video footage is my property,” he argued, adding that he used the video footage to “raise money to pay for the damages” he claims were done to his home and possessions.

Afroman (Reuters)

At least three of the rapper’s music videos, posted on YouTube months after the raid, contain footage of the raid. These include “Why You Disconnecting My Camera”, “Will You Help Me Repair My Door” and “Lemon Pound Cake”.

Last summer, sheriff’s deputies conducted an armed raid of Afroman’s home after receiving a warrant for probable cause of existing drugs, drug paraphernalia, human trafficking and kidnapping at the property.

The Adams County Prosecutor’s Office said officers found no probative criminal evidence during their raid, and no charges were filed.