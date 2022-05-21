AFROPUNK outfits are legendary, and Miami did not disappoint. See photos of the styles
AFROPUNK is all about freedom of expression.
From the Star Trek costumes to plant headpieces to the neck rings, Planet AFROPUNK Live: Miami brought out a wide array of people Saturday, the vast majority of whom represented their particular slice of the African Diaspora. When festival attendees weren’t frolicking in the front of the stage, they spent time buying clothes at the Spinthrift Market, shopping for hair products at the Hair & Beauty Village or enjoying the wealth of art installations.
Since its first iteration in 2005, AFROPUNK has grown into an international brand dedicated to celebrating Black culture. Although this is AFROPUNK’s first Miami showcase, previous festivals have been held in Brooklyn, Paris and South Africa.
