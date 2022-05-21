AFROPUNK outfits are legendary, and Miami did not disappoint. See photos of the styles

AFROPUNK is all about freedom of expression.

From the Star Trek costumes to plant headpieces to the neck rings, Planet AFROPUNK Live: Miami brought out a wide array of people Saturday, the vast majority of whom represented their particular slice of the African Diaspora. When festival attendees weren’t frolicking in the front of the stage, they spent time buying clothes at the Spinthrift Market, shopping for hair products at the Hair & Beauty Village or enjoying the wealth of art installations.

Since its first iteration in 2005, AFROPUNK has grown into an international brand dedicated to celebrating Black culture. Although this is AFROPUNK’s first Miami showcase, previous festivals have been held in Brooklyn, Paris and South Africa.

Planet AFROPUNK Live Experience debuted in Miami Friday and runs through Sunday. Tickets for the event, which takes place at The Urban 1000 NW 2nd Ave in Miami, are still available here.

Miami resident Riane Taylor, 32, who is due in August with baby Lentel, dances to music during AFROPUNK music festival at The Urban in the Historic Overtown neighborhood of Miami, Florida, on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

Atlanta based cosplayers crew, Beltline Cosplay, entertain the crowds during AFROPUNK music festival at The Urban in the Historic Overtown neighborhood of Miami, Florida, on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

Brooklyn residents and twin sisters Alia Johnson, 30, right, and Delcia Johnson, left, show their outfits during AFROPUNK music festival at The Urban in the Historic Overtown neighborhood of Miami, Florida, on Saturday, May 21, 2022. The pair was raised in South Florida’s West Park and traveled back south just for AFROPUNK.

Overtown resident Ya Shiva Robinson, 32, fans herself as she walks the event grounds during AFROPUNK music festival at The Urban in the Historic Overtown neighborhood of Miami, Florida, on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

A DJ performs during AFROPUNK music festival at The Urban in the Historic Overtown neighborhood of Miami, Florida, on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

Orlando natives Marvin Allen, 30, holds his son Raylen Allen-Moss, 1, alongside his wife Jasmine Allen, 33, as they take a break form the heat during AFROPUNK music festival at The Urban in the Historic Overtown neighborhood of Miami, Florida, on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

Two people dance to live music during AFROPUNK music festival at The Urban in the Historic Overtown neighborhood of Miami, Florida, on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

Photographer Soils Minor, 37, snaps a shot of festivalgoers in front of a mural of D.A. Dorsey during AFROPUNK music festival at The Urban in the Historic Overtown neighborhood of Miami, Florida, on Saturday, May 21, 2022. Dorsey was considered the first Black millionaire in Miami.

People dance to live music during AFROPUNK music festival at The Urban in the Historic Overtown neighborhood of Miami, Florida, on Saturday, May 21, 2022.uring AFROPUNK music festival at The Urban in the Historic Overtown neighborhood of Miami, Florida, on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

Queens resident and festivalgoer Jasmine NIchole, 29, poses in front of the artwork of her friend, Terrea Armsting, 24, during AFROPUNK music festival at The Urban in the Historic Overtown neighborhood of Miami, Florida, on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

DJs Walshy Fire plays music during AFROPUNK music festival at The Urban in the Historic Overtown neighborhood of Miami, Florida, on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

People dance to live music during AFROPUNK music festival at The Urban in the Historic Overtown neighborhood of Miami, Florida, on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

Jasmine Burgess, 33, left, Elizabeth Means, 27, front right, and Vanessa Forrest, 23, back right all lounge together during AFROPUNK at The Urban in the Historic Overtown neighborhood of Miami, Florida, on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

Philadelphia native and South Florida resident of 10 years, Sharelle Hall, 35, walks the event grounds during AFROPUNK music festival at The Urban in the Historic Overtown neighborhood of Miami, Florida, on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

A crowd dances to live music during AFROPUNK music festival at The Urban in the Historic Overtown neighborhood of Miami, Florida, on Saturday, May 21, 2022.uring AFROPUNK cultural festival at The Urban in the Historic Overtown neighborhood of Miami, Florida, on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

Festival goers listen and dance to music during AFROPUNK at The Urban in the Historic Overtown neighborhood of Miami, Florida, on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

Festivalgoer Iyanna James-Stephenson poses in front of the artwork of her friend, Terrea Armsting, 24, during AFROPUNK music festival at The Urban in the Historic Overtown neighborhood of Miami, Florida, on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

Congo native, Assina Obela, 36, roams the dance floor during AFROPUNK at The Urban in the Historic Overtown neighborhood of Miami, Florida, on Saturday, May 21, 2022.