AFT Pharmaceuticals' (NZSE:AFT) investors will be pleased with their respectable 40% return over the last five years

Stock pickers are generally looking for stocks that will outperform the broader market. Buying under-rated businesses is one path to excess returns. For example, long term AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited (NZSE:AFT) shareholders have enjoyed a 40% share price rise over the last half decade, well in excess of the market return of around 6.7% (not including dividends).

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 5 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last half decade, AFT Pharmaceuticals became profitable. That's generally thought to be a genuine positive, so we would expect to see an increasing share price. Given that the company made a profit three years ago, but not five years ago, it is worth looking at the share price returns over the last three years, too. We can see that the AFT Pharmaceuticals share price is up 11% in the last three years. In the same period, EPS is up 13% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 4% average annual increase in the share price over the same three years. So you might conclude the market is a little more cautious about the stock, these days.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

While it's never nice to take a loss, AFT Pharmaceuticals shareholders can take comfort that their trailing twelve month loss of 0.5% wasn't as bad as the market loss of around 1.6%. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 7%, each year, over five years. In the best case scenario the last year is just a temporary blip on the journey to a brighter future. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand AFT Pharmaceuticals better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - AFT Pharmaceuticals has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on NZ exchanges.

