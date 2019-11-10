Update: AFT Pharmaceuticals (NZSE:AFT) Stock Gained 23% In The Last Year

Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. To wit, the AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited (NZSE:AFT) share price is 23% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 15% (not including dividends) in the same period. That's a solid performance by our standards! Zooming out, the stock is actually down 8.9% in the last three years.

AFT Pharmaceuticals isn't a profitable company, so it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over the last twelve months, AFT Pharmaceuticals's revenue grew by 4.9%. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. In keeping with the revenue growth, the share price gained 23% in that time. That's not a standout result, but it is solid - much like the level of revenue growth. It could be worth keeping an eye on this one, especially if growth accelerates.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

Pleasingly, AFT Pharmaceuticals's total shareholder return last year was 23%. This recent result is much better than the 3.1% drop suffered by shareholders each year (on average) over the last three. We're generally cautious about putting too much weigh on shorter term data, but the recent improvement is definitely a positive. You might want to assess this data-rich visualization of its earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on NZ exchanges.

