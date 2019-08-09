After a weekend filled with gunfire, fear is the new normal across America

Crowds were filing out of Broadway theaters Tuesday evening when a series of loud booms and cracks filled the air. Firecrackers? Gunshots? A terrorist explosion?

At the Shubert Theater, where “To Kill a Mockingbird” was in its final scene, the cast fled to their dressing rooms as the audience screamed and crouched behind upholstered seats. At the Imperial, where the curtain of “Dear Evan Hansen” had only just fallen, the building went on lockdown. At the Hirschfeld, where “Moulin Rouge” had only minutes before received a standing ovation, departing crowds pushed and bumped and cried and ran until everyone around them had stopped running.

There was no shooter. The sound was a backfire from a group of motorcycles on West 45th Street. But the panic, the sense that what they had dreaded was taking place, the shock mixed with an eerie familiarity, was evidence of the new normal in America, where there have been 255 mass shootings so far this year. Two of the deadliest had taken place just the previous weekend.

“It’s like we never thought it would happen but we always thought it would happen, and now it was happening,” said Robin Gorman Newman, a Tony Award-nominated producer who was one of those who found herself running with a crowd after seeing “Moulin Rouge.” “You realize how much life has changed.”

Fear is not new to America. There have long been streets that are unsafe, and neighborhoods that are at risk of riots, blackout drills and schoolchildren sheltering under their desks. Since 9/11 (or maybe Columbine, or perhaps Oklahoma City), it has been a steady thrum beneath the studied layer of normalcy in the U.S. Concrete barriers here. Shoes off at security checks there. Bans on backpacks.

But this time, in the wake of the massacres in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, that fear has felt closer to the surface, ready to flare at a rumor, an unexpected sound, a glimpse of a stranger.

The odds of being killed in a mass shooting within the U.S., whether by a foreign terrorist or a white supremacist, are still small — less than the odds of being struck by lightning. Scientist Neil deGrasse Tyson tried to make this point on the afternoon of the Dayton shooting, tweeting that the 34 people “horrifically lost” that weekend did not compare with the numbers who died in other ways over a typical 48 hours: 500 from medical errors, 300 from the flu, 200 from car accidents, 250 from suicide and 40 from homicide with a handgun.

“Often our emotions respond more to spectacle than to data,” he wrote.

He was pummeled on social media for the remarks, and he apologized. While the lesson he intended to teach may have been one of respecting data, the one he learned was that the victims of a mass shooting are not only those who have been shot, or even those in their immediate circles, but also the millions whose own feelings of security are dented even from thousands of miles away.

A review of the literature of the psychological impact of mass shootings published in the Journal of Trauma, Violence and Abuse concluded that “such events lead to at least short-term increases in fears and declines in perceived safety.”

When they come at a rate of one or more a day, as they do now (there were 84 mass shootings in the U.S. between 2000 and 2010, a rate of about eight a year, compared with the 255 so far this year), the short term can feel permanent, the trauma unrelenting.

