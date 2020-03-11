After Biden’s wins, Sanders has to decide how long he keeps up the fight

After likely victories by Joe Biden in most of the states that voted Tuesday — including the big delegate prize of Michigan — the question now facing Bernie Sanders isn’t whether he’s going to win the Democratic presidential nomination.

The question is what kind of loser he decides to be.

Barring some sort of dramatic, unforeseeable upheaval, the Vermont senator’s chances of topping the Democratic ticket dwindled Tuesday from slim to nonexistent. And with that vanishing window of opportunity comes a choice.

Does an ever-defiant Sanders run the same play he ran in 2016, when he continued to campaign against rival Hillary Clinton through the final primaries in June — long after it became clear that Sanders couldn’t win the nomination — and refused to officially endorse her until two weeks before that summer’s Democratic National Convention?

Or does Sanders start to search for a quickest, most unifying exit?

"I'm not a masochist who wants to stay in a race that can't be won,” Sanders told ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos on Sunday. “But right now, that's a little bit premature. Let's not determine what will happen on Tuesday and what will happen in the future.”

Now that Tuesday has happened, however — and now that it didn’t go as Sanders had hoped — the decision about how to proceed is upon him. While his devoted supporters will likely push him to keep running forever, there are three reasons to think Sanders might pursue a less combative path than 2016 — and perhaps even drop out and endorse Biden sooner rather than later.

Sanders has hinted that he’s aware of how this year’s dynamic differs from that of 2016.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, accompanied by his wife Jill, speaks to members of the press at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (Matt Rourke/AP) More

The first reason Sanders could soon stand down is that Democratic superdelegates — elected officials and party leaders who are automatically seated at the convention — hold much less sway this time around. In 2016, superdelegates were allowed to declare their candidate preference during the primaries and vote on the first ballot in Philadelphia, which not only gave Clinton a head start in the overall delegate count but put her over the top at the convention. Trailing Clinton by hundreds of pledged delegates and unable to reach a majority himself, Sanders spent much of the second half of the 2016 contest lobbying superdelegates to switch sides and back him over Clinton.

But going forward, Sanders won’t have that excuse for remaining in the race. Because of a rule change demanded by his own campaign, superdelegates now don’t get to vote until the second ballot in Milwaukee — that is, only if no candidate secures a majority of pledged delegates in the primaries. And Sanders has already said that whoever arrives at the convention with the most delegates “should become the nominee.”

“If Biden walks into the convention, or at the end of the process, has more votes than me, he’s the winner,” Sanders told MSNBC host Rachel Maddow in an interview Wednesday.

“And that’s true whether or not he has a majority or a plurality [of delegates]?” Maddow asked.

“Absolutely,” Sanders said.

While Sanders doesn’t have to be bound by that declaration, changing his position would come across as crassly opportunistic.

The second reason Sanders might not overstay his welcome is that Donald Trump, who was the underdog in 2016, is now the incumbent, and every poll says that ending his presidency is the most important thing to Democratic voters. In 2016, when few seemed to think Trump could actually win the White House, the stakes of a drawn-out Democratic primary battle seemed lower. That logic no longer applies, so Democrats are unlikely to tolerate another lost-cause crusade that could weaken their nominee in November.