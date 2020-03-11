After Biden’s wins, Sanders has to decide how long he keeps up the fight

After likely victories by Joe Biden in most of the states that voted Tuesday — including the big delegate prize of Michigan — the question now facing Bernie Sanders isn’t whether he’s going to win the Democratic presidential nomination.
The question is what kind of loser he decides to be.
Barring some sort of dramatic, unforeseeable upheaval, the Vermont senator’s chances of topping the Democratic ticket dwindled Tuesday from slim to nonexistent. And with that vanishing window of opportunity comes a choice.
Does an ever-defiant Sanders run the same play he ran in 2016, when he continued to campaign against rival Hillary Clinton through the final primaries in June — long after it became clear that Sanders couldn’t win the nomination — and refused to officially endorse her until two weeks before that summer’s Democratic National Convention?
Or does Sanders start to search for a quickest, most unifying exit?
"I'm not a masochist who wants to stay in a race that can't be won,” Sanders told ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos on Sunday. “But right now, that's a little bit premature. Let's not determine what will happen on Tuesday and what will happen in the future.”
Now that Tuesday has happened, however — and now that it didn’t go as Sanders had hoped — the decision about how to proceed is upon him. While his devoted supporters will likely push him to keep running forever, there are three reasons to think Sanders might pursue a less combative path than 2016 — and perhaps even drop out and endorse Biden sooner rather than later.
Sanders has hinted that he’s aware of how this year’s dynamic differs from that of 2016.
The first reason Sanders could soon stand down is that Democratic superdelegates — elected officials and party leaders who are automatically seated at the convention — hold much less sway this time around. In 2016, superdelegates were allowed to declare their candidate preference during the primaries and vote on the first ballot in Philadelphia, which not only gave Clinton a head start in the overall delegate count but put her over the top at the convention. Trailing Clinton by hundreds of pledged delegates and unable to reach a majority himself, Sanders spent much of the second half of the 2016 contest lobbying superdelegates to switch sides and back him over Clinton.
But going forward, Sanders won’t have that excuse for remaining in the race. Because of a rule change demanded by his own campaign, superdelegates now don’t get to vote until the second ballot in Milwaukee — that is, only if no candidate secures a majority of pledged delegates in the primaries. And Sanders has already said that whoever arrives at the convention with the most delegates “should become the nominee.”
“If Biden walks into the convention, or at the end of the process, has more votes than me, he’s the winner,” Sanders told MSNBC host Rachel Maddow in an interview Wednesday.
“And that’s true whether or not he has a majority or a plurality [of delegates]?” Maddow asked.
“Absolutely,” Sanders said.
While Sanders doesn’t have to be bound by that declaration, changing his position would come across as crassly opportunistic.
The second reason Sanders might not overstay his welcome is that Donald Trump, who was the underdog in 2016, is now the incumbent, and every poll says that ending his presidency is the most important thing to Democratic voters. In 2016, when few seemed to think Trump could actually win the White House, the stakes of a drawn-out Democratic primary battle seemed lower. That logic no longer applies, so Democrats are unlikely to tolerate another lost-cause crusade that could weaken their nominee in November.
Finally, the third reason Bernie could soon step aside is Biden himself. Unlike Hillary, the former vice president has never been a particularly formidable frontrunner. He has stumbled frequently on the debate stage. He has struggled to raise money. His campaign infrastructure is small and wobbly. Part of Sanders’s calculation in 2016 was that Clinton was strong enough to withstand his continuing challenge — and that she might even become a better candidate by having to battle him down to the wire. Biden seems more vulnerable. That may influence Sanders’s decision about how long and how hard to go after him.
“At the end of the day, I have known Joe Biden for a very long time,” Sanders said Sunday on ABC's "This Week." “He is a decent guy. I have no doubt that if I win, Joe will be there. If Joe ends up winning, I will be there. We are going to come together.”
Either way, the road ahead for Sanders would be daunting (as we noted elsewhere). Before Tuesday’s primaries and caucuses, Biden led the Vermont senator by nearly 100 delegates; now he leads Sanders by more.
Meanwhile, Biden’s national polling lead has skyrocketed; he is now trouncing Sanders by nearly 20 points, with a majority of Democratic primary voters (roughly 52 percent) saying they support him. That may be the most rapid polling swing in presidential primary history: a gain of roughly 35 points in just 14 days.
The calendar isn’t doing Sanders any favors, either. Next Tuesday, four big states — Arizona, Florida, Illinois and Ohio — will vote. The latest polling averages show Biden ahead by wide margins everywhere: 37 points in Florida, 29 points in Ohio, 21 points in Arizona and 24 points in Illinois.
The first one-on-one Democratic debate will take place Sunday in Phoenix, and Sanders is banking on a knockout performance to reset the race.
“I can’t imagine him dropping out without getting his chance to get this guy one on one in a debate,” a senior Sanders aide told Politico.
But given that Florida and Arizona both rely heavily on early voting, even a sterling display might prove to be too little, too late.
Sanders's position is especially perilous in light of what follows: the so-called Acela Primary on April 28, when Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island go to the polls. It’s the second biggest day of primary season, with 663 delegates at stake — and perhaps the single most favorable day for Biden, who was born and raised in Pennsylvania and who represented Delaware in the U.S. Senate for 36 years.
And even if the schedule weren’t so stacked against Sanders, history would still be on Biden’s side. No modern presidential candidate has ever mounted a successful comeback after Super Tuesday (or the equivalent point in the race). The reasons are simple: winning begets winning, and fewer and fewer delegates are available for the lagging candidate to close the gap with.
Twelve years ago — post-Super Tuesday — Barack Obama's lead in the national polls was a third the size of Biden's today. Four years ago, Hillary Clinton's lead was half the size of Biden's. Neither of their challengers — Clinton in 2008 and Sanders in 2016 — was able to catch up.
For Sanders, that makes a comeback even less likely than it was in 2016.
“If our projections thru 3/17 (next Tuesday) are right, the delegate count at that time would be Biden 1317, Sanders 992, other 139, with 1531 pledged delegates unallocated,” data journalist Nate Silver tweeted Monday. “Sanders would then have to win *65%* of remaining delegates to earn a majority, which is roughly equivalent to beating Biden by 30 points” — with big, Biden-friendly states such as Georgia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Maryland still to come.
In other words, after losing big this week and next, Sanders would need a sudden polling swing much larger than the record-shattering reversal that has boosted Biden since his resounding win in South Carolina on Jan. 29 — something on the order of 50 percentage points.
Unless Sanders thinks he can pull off that improbable feat — and quickly — he will soon have to start weighing his other options.
