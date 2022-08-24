After-hours movers: Nvidia, Salesforce, Tesla and more

Top trending after-hours tickers on Yahoo Finance:

Salesforce (CRM): Shares fell after the company beat on second-quarter results but cut its full-year revenue forecast to between $30.9 billion and $31 billion. For the second quarter, Salesforce posted adjusted earnings-per-share of $1.19 on revenue of $7.7 billion. RBC Capital Markets Software Equity Analyst Rishi Jaluria told Yahoo Finance that if investors are “willing to weather choppiness over the next couple of quarters as we deal with an uncertain macro environment, I can see a position in which Salesforce becomes a net share gainer over the next 12 to 18 months.”

Tesla (TSLA): Tesla will start trading on a split-adjusted basis tomorrow, after the shareholders voted to approve the 3-for-1 split at a shareholder meeting earlier this month. This is the second time Tesla has split its stock in recent years, the move making shares more accessible to retail traders. Tesla’s stock is up 11.3% in the past six months but off 15.7% this year.

Nvidia (NVDA): Shares dropped in after-hours trading after its third-quarter revenue guidance fell short of the Street’s expectations by $1 billion amid a slowdown in gaming and PC sales. Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang noted in the earnings statement, "We are navigating our supply chain transitions in a challenging macro environment and we will get through this.” Revenue for the second quarter totaled $6.7 billion while net income for the company fell 72% from a year ago to $656 million.

Snowflake (SNOW): The stock soared 16% after hours following the data-software company’s second-quarter revenue beat and better-than-expected revenue guidance. Sales for the quarter totaled $497.2 million, representing 83% year-over-year growth.

Autodesk (ADSK): Shares jumped after hours after the company boosted its adjusted earnings per share forecast for the year. Autodesk now sees adjusted EPS of $6.52 to $6.71, up from its initial view of $6.43 to $6.66. For the second quarter, Autodesk beat on both the top and bottom lines, posted adjusted EPS of $1.65 on net revenue of $1.24 billion.

