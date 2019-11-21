After Sondland bombshell, Democrats look to expand Trump probe to Pompeo, others

WASHINGTON — House Democrats, emboldened after Ambassador Gordon Sondland provided stunning testimony Wednesday, are debating whether to expand the impeachment investigation to other Trump administration officials.

Mike Pompeo’s name quickly rose to the top of that potential list Thursday morning, after Sondland, the U.S. envoy to the European Union, detailed his communication with the secretary of state in an effort to get Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, a potential rival to President Trump in 2020, and his son Hunter.

Immediately following Thursday’s hearing, Democratic staff and members of the House Intelligence Committee celebrated two weeks of intensive public hearings. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi briefly attended the soiree, held in the classified area of the House where staff and lawmakers conducted dozens of hours of interviews. Pelosi declined to comment to Yahoo News as she left the event.

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, a New York Democrat, said he expects a report with findings to be sent to the House Judiciary Committee in a few days, setting up the next step — which would likely be drawing up articles of impeachment. But asked if the Intelligence Committee was done hearing from witnesses or seeking information, he declined to comment.

Rep. Peter Welch, a Democratic member of the Intelligence Committee from Vermont, said, “It’s not crystal clear.”

A senior Democratic aide said Democratic leaders are tightly focused on Trump, because of the clarity of his constitutional violations, and said veering off to investigating people like Pompeo and Vice President Mike Pence could become a distraction. But the aide did not rule out looking at additional figures in the Ukraine scandal after Trump is impeached — the aide noted that Pelosi has not yet announced whether the House will vote on impeachment, although it is widely expected.

Eliot Engel, the head of the House Foreign Affairs Committee — one of the three chairs running the original impeachment inquiry — said that Sondland’s testimony had made Democrats reassess how to proceed.

“I do think at the very, very least, what Sondland did was breathe a lot of life into a lot of questions that a lot of people have,” Engel, a New York Democrat, told Yahoo News on Thursday. “We need to take it one step at a time; we need to look after people have testified and take a couple of steps backward. What have we learned, what do we need to learn more? Those decisions haven’t been made yet.”

Gordon Sondland, U.S. ambassador to the European Union, and White House aide John Dean in 1973. (Photos: Andrew Harnik/AP, AP) More

Sondland’s testimony, in which he admitted Trump wanted a quid pro quo from Ukraine, led pundits to refer to it as the “John Dean moment” of the House’s impeachment inquiry, a nod to Nixon counsel John Dean’s landmark testimony in the Watergate investigation. It also left Democrats feeling stronger than ever.

One Democratic lawmaker, who requested anonymity to discuss private conversations with colleagues, said others are starting to talk about impeaching Trump first and then moving forward with investigations of Pompeo, and others after that.

Democratic lawmakers increasingly used the term “conspiracy” Wednesday and Thursday to refer to Trump’s conduct and the actions of top Trump officials, detailed by Sondland.

“I think the wrap-it-up-by-Thanksgiving caucus has learned to stop worrying and love the bomb,” said a veteran Democratic consultant. “I think there’s runway there to expand.”

But House Democratic leadership and senior Democrats involved in the impeachment inquiry say they still want the focus kept tightly on Trump.

“It would be great, but you and I both know it would be tied up in litigation. And, frankly, I think we’re getting a compelling story from them with their subordinates,” said Rep. Terri Sewell, an Alabama Democrat and member of the Intelligence Committee, which is conducting the impeachment hearings.