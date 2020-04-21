Aftermarket Industry Offering To Manufacture Medical Supplies

As health care professionals face a shortage in safety gear and medical devices, aftermarket manufacturers are offering up their services.

A number of automakers (including Ford, Chrysler and General Motors) have already announced a transition from car manufacturing to the production of medical supplies such as ventilators and respirators, and now the aftermarket industry is stepping up as well to help boost production of life-saving equipment. Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus, Ford-tuner Steeda and Michigan-based Truck Hero are just a few examples of companies that are providing help during this challenging global Covid-19 pandemic.

On March 21st, boutique exotic car maker Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus came forward on social media and offered to let the nearby hospital utilize its brand-new factory in Danbury, Connecticut. This 40,000-square-foot facility was scheduled to start building 100 SCG004 supercars per year, but instead this space could be used as a makeshift hospital to help doctors and nurses treat patients who test positive for Covid-19. Click HERE to contact Glickenhaus.

We're sure it won't be necessary but upon hearing that Danbury Hospital is running out of space we're offering to loan our large factory building to be used as a temporary hospital for as long as necessary. Geplaatst door Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus op Zaterdag 21 maart 2020

Then on March 24, the company revealed that it is developing a low-cost solution for hospital masks that can be sterilized. A prototype mask is already well into development, and if approved, Glickenhaus will be able to quickly manufacture "hundreds of thousands" of masks for health care professionals.

That same day, Georgia-based Steeda said that it is willing to help build just about anything required to help doctors, hospitals and those afflicted by the coronavirus. Normally, Steeda is cranking out high-performance aftermarket components for Ford products (especially the Mustang), but the company's recent post on Facebook suggests Steeda has the ability and capacity to build anything from ventilators to hospital beds. Click HERE to contact Steeda.

ATTENTION: Please share this post with those who could use our help! With the deep and severe need for ventilators,... Geplaatst door Steeda op Dinsdag 24 maart 2020

According to Aftermarket News, Truck Hero Inc. located in Ann Arbor, Michigan has retooled five of its manufacturing facilities across the U.S. to produce personal protective equiqment (PPE) for healthcare workers. This equipment includes face masks, face sheilds, gowns and plastic barriers.

As the world comes to grips with this new virus, it's going to take a global effort to fight Covid-19... even if that just means doing our part and staying home for social distancing.

