It’s time to push your Ford Super Duty to new performance heights.

No matter how powerful a vehicle is, enthusiasts can and will tune it to make more power. This includes the massive 7.3-liter V8 known as Godzilla, which you can get with a new Ford Super Duty truck. While the factory 430-horsepower and 475 lb.-ft. of torque might sound like plenty to some, there are others who want to push those figures higher. The aftermarket has already heard your calls with a growing number of mods, but Whipple Superchargers has gone above and beyond so now you have a forced induction option to really crank things up.

Aftermarket Supersizes The Ford Godzilla V8 More

The Stage 2 supercharger uses a Gen 5 3.0-liter twin-screw supercharger. What’s great about this solution is Whipple claims no cutting or grinding is necessary for the installation, making it far easier for owners to put on themselves. An air-to-water intercooler is included.

According to Whipple, using this supercharger will dial up output to a monstrous 700-hp and 700 lb.-ft. of torque. If that’s not enough to tow your trailer through a mountain pass, you need a semi-truck. Some are pointing out that Whipple is probably not going very extreme with this setup, and that’s likely true, considering the aftermarket has already squeezed 600-hp from Godzilla without forced induction.

Power is great, but that’s not enough to maximize performance. Whipple gets that, which is why it also includes a powertrain control module (PCM) which tunes the 10-speed automatic for the Ford Super Duty. This will keep the engine right in that torque sweet spot. The PCM also fine-tunes spark, fuel delivery, and the electronic throttle.

Aftermarket Supersizes The Ford Godzilla V8 More

Plenty of people have been fantasizing about swapping the big 7.3-liter V8 into a Ford Mustang, Taurus, or some other project car. No doubt someone will do this eventually, but considering Godzilla isn’t in the Ford Performance crate engine lineup, getting your hands on one is going to be expensive or difficult.

With more aftermarket upgrades available, enthusiasts are going to be clamoring for this engine, so maybe the Blue Oval will see a way to accommodate that. For now, it will help Ford Super Duty owners tow with greater confidence and have more fun behind the wheel.

Whipple will be launching this supercharger kit in the third quarter of this year. Expect to shell out $7,895, but that number apparently isn’t official yet.