In aftermath of crash with garbage truck, how does light rail operation at stop lights work?
Mesa PD said the crash between a light rail train and a garbage truck on Wednesday was caused by the light rail operator running its version of a red light.
Mesa PD said the crash between a light rail train and a garbage truck on Wednesday was caused by the light rail operator running its version of a red light.
The Nuggets ended the game on a 25-4 run to stun the Warriors on Thursday night.
Kyrie Irving and a Utah rabbi had a brief interaction over his "I'm a Jew and I'm proud" sign during Monday night's game in Salt Lake CIty.
About five gallons of hazardous liquid spilled after a truck crashed in Ohio. The waste came from the site of the February 2023 crash in East Palestine.
A law firm went through 5 years of federal data on fatal crashes to figure out which states posed the greatest threat to bicycle and motorcycle riders.
Get them in a range of colors and play your favorite characters at the kitchen table — save 40%.
The average car in the U.S. weighs 1,000 pounds more than it did a few decades ago, but reversing that trend would be no easy task.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill is joined by Marcus Thompson II from The Athletic to discuss the report that Darvin Ham is losing the Lakers’ locker room, the Warriors’ future and the potential end of super teams.
Bryce Hopkins was helped off the court in the Friars’ loss to Seton Hall on Wednesday night.
2024 is going to be a huge year for the cross-section of generative AI/large foundational models and robotics. Google’s DeepMind Robotics researchers are one of a number of teams exploring the space’s potential. In a blog post today, the team is highlighting ongoing research designed to give robotics a better understanding of precisely what it is we humans want out of them.
After two stock downgrades, Wall Street is punishing the company it values most over the future of the iPhone.
Macro headwinds are driving stocks lower to start 2024. Market bulls believe earnings can shift the narrative.
The biggest news stories this morning: The best fitness trackers for 2024, Microsoft Copilot keyboard keys are coming, LG’s 2024 OLED TVs can hit 144Hz refresh rates.
Ford's F-150 Lightning electric pickup was one of the few models to retain the full $7,500 US tax credit, but a lot of that advantage is about to be negated.
'I can now squat and stand without help getting up,' shared a satisfied shopper.
Thieves unsuccessfully tried to steal a GMC Canyon and a Chevrolet Colorado from a train car parked in Mexico. Both trucks were damaged.
Court documents related to the late convicted sex felon Jeffrey Epstein and unsealed Wednesday include the names of numerous prominent figures. The two former presidents were among them.
Jalen Williams and Jaylin Williams being on the same team remains hilarious.
Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday appealed a decision made by Colorado's Supreme Court to remove him from the primary ballot. It comes a day after he appealed a similar decision made to remove him from the ballot in Maine. Here's what it means and what's next.
The alleged victim of the Chiefs quarterback's brother is reportedly refusing to cooperate.
Under the new policy, announced on Wednesday, streamers are no longer permitted to "imply or suggest that they are fully or partially nude," and may not show a visible outline of their genitals, even if they're covered. Female-presenting streamers may show cleavage, as long as their nipples and underbust are covered, and "it is clear that the streamer is wearing clothing." The update is in response to the rise of popular streams known as topless or "black bar" meta, in which streamers appeared naked by using clever framing or black censor bars to cover their breasts and genitals.