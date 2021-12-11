Aftermath of deadly Kentucky tornado
Video taken the morning after the masssive tornado that tore through several US states shows the destruction it left in one small town. (Dec. 11)
Tornados laid waste to the town of Mayfield, Kentucky, on December 10, causing fatalities and widespread destruction.Kentucky Gov Andy Beshear told WKLY News that at least 50 people were believed dead after a severe tornado ripped through western Kentucky, on Friday.During a press conference in the early hours of December 11, Beshear said the devastating storm was “the most severe tornado event in Kentucky’s history.”He said multiple tornadoes touched down, with the primary tornado “on the ground continuously for over 200 miles.”“We have deaths in multiple, possibly many counties,” he said, adding: “The city of Mayfield has been devastated.”More than 56,000 people were without power in Kentucky, according to the governor. A state of emergency was in place before midnight and the national guard was deployed.Aerial footage filmed by state senator Whitney Westerfield on December 11 shows the damage caused to downtown Mayfield and its courthouse. Credit: Whitney Westerfield via Storyful
A swarm of tornadoes ripped through Kentucky and five other U.S. states in the Midwest and South, killing dozens of people. Officials said Saturday the path of destruction stretched more than 200 miles.Thunderstorms overnight produced an outbreak of tornadoes as the storm moved from Arkansas and Missouri into Tennessee and Kentucky, a state that was slammed by at least four tornadoes. The heavy winds derailed a. freight train in western Kentucky.Governor Andy Beshear: "This has been the most devastating event in our state's history. And for those that have seen it, what it's done here in Graves County and elsewhere, it is indescribable."The small western city of Mayfield was among the hardest hit with cars toppled and buildings leveled. A tornado ripped through a candle factory with over a 100 people inside. The roof collapsed, causing mass casualties. A resident directed traffic. "We have a major catastrophe at the candle factory, the jail, courthouse, and the number one fire station ... I wouldn't try to go anywhere in this cul-de-sac."In Monette, Arkansas near the Missouri border, a tornado ripped off part of the roof of a nursing home with 90 beds.A roof also partially collapsed at an Amazon warehouse near St. Louis, Missouri. Rescuers searched for people trapped in the rubble.Just west of Nashville Tennessee in the town of Kingston Springs, topped trees and power lines littered parts of the highway. The National Weather Service said it had received several dozen reports of tornadoes touching down in six states.
Tornadoes and severe weather tore through Kentucky, Illinois and other neighboring states. The governor of Kentucky expects dozens of deaths.
Rescue operations are underway in Kentucky after a series of tornadoes tore through parts of at least five states overnight Friday and early Saturday morning. Photo: CHENEY ORR/REUTERS
Drone footage captured by Brandon Clement shows the devastation in Mayfield, Kentucky.
Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday, killing at least six people overnight as a storm system tore through a candle factory in Kentucky, an Amazon facility in Illinois and a nursing home in Arkansas. (Credit: Eddie Knight / Sacramento, Kentucky)
Here are some of the images of the destruction that have been posted on social media, as well as reaction from Kentucky public figures.
The National Weather Service in Louisville said tornado damage in Bowling Green was categorized as EF-3, with estimated wind speeds of 150 miles per hour.
The National Weather Service will confirm if a single tornado tracked over 200 miles from Arkansas to Kentucky, which could set the record for longest tornado in U.S. history
