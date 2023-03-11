Aftermath of missile attack in Zaporizhzhia: gas pipeline, industrial facility damaged

Premises of an industrial facility and a gas pipeline suffered damage as a result of a Russian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia on Saturday afternoon, 11 March.

Source: Office of the Prosecutor General

Quote: "According to the investigation, on 11 March, 2023, at around 15:20, servicemen of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation again carried out an attack on the infrastructure of the city of Zaporizhzhia. Due to the attack, the premises of one of the industrial facilities and a gas pipeline were damaged.

According to preliminary information, the aggressor used two S-300 air defence missiles."

Details: Under the procedural leadership of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was started in criminal proceedings for violation of the laws and customs of war [Article 438.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine]. The pre-trial investigation is carried out by investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine Department in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Earlier: Russian forces attacked a facility of vital infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia on Saturday, 11 March.

