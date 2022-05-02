In aftermath of police standoff, Waukesha authorities tread carefully with mentally troubled suspect

WAUKESHA - The case involving 44-year-old man taken into custody for a potentially violent confrontation with police Friday stands apart from what typically might occur in the aftermath of a similar arrest.

Unlike the typical instance in which a gun is fired by a suspect as police approach, this one differs in one key aspect: the man's mental health status and why authorities were at the Baymont Inn in Waukesha in the first place, police acknowledged Monday, three days after the incident.

"Basically, the investigation continues, but the mental wellbeing of this individual is of higher priority than a criminal referral at this time," Waukesha Police Capt. Dan Baumann said in an email to media, adding: "This is just slightly different process than normal and my hope is you can respect the steps we need to navigate around."

The incident began shortly before 6 p.m. Friday, when deputies from the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office attempted to serve a commitment order to the man in one of the rooms of the hotel, 2111 E. Moreland Blvd., authorities said in a press release later that evening.

"The commitment order directed law enforcement officers to have the suspect taken in for medical clearance then transported to a mental health facility based on his violation of outpatient conditions," Deputy Police Chief Dennis Angle said.

But police acknowledged things did not go well from the start.

Incident escalated quickly

Angle said the man did not follow deputies' directions and was heard yelling profanities. Adding to the concerns was a report that the man claimed to have a gun and had threatened to confront a staff member at a group home. He also had been previously arrested on unrelated charges, including disorderly conduct.

It's unclear from reports whether the man was also agitated by others passing by his door or just responding to deputies, but either way Waukesha police were dispatched to confront a man who "was described as being out of control," Angle said.

When they arrived, he was heard making statements such as "I'm going to kill you" from inside the room. Shortly thereafter, officers heard a gunshot and what sounded like the man moving closer to the doorway. An officer fired back at the door in response to what Angle said was an "imminent threat" to officers' safety.

Authorities then pulled back, creating a safety perimeter in the hallway, evacuating other guests from the hotel and bringing in tactical squads and an armored vehicle outside the hotel. Meanwhile, authorities began negotiating with the man to surrender peacefully.

He eventually complied and was taken into custody at about 8:45 p.m.

Mental health a factor?

Authorities provided only limited new information Mondayabout the circumstances and what's to come. But they were open about how key the suspect's mental state fits into it all, especially for people taken into custody under the law that governs the state's mental health system.

"There are certain protection afforded to Chapter 51 patients," Baumann said. "As we are actively continuing the investigation we are going to be respectful of the commitment order prior to recommending any criminal charges."

Police do not have immediate plans to identify the suspect. No charges have been filed to date.

The Waukesha County District Attorney's Office acknowledged it, too, will not be immediately providing any public information about the status of the case.

But does a suspect's known mental state in advance of an incident such as this affect the charges he could face? On that point, Waukesha County District Attorney Sue Opper was willing to comment generally.

"Generally speaking, the mental capacity of a defendant is not a factor in the charging decision," Opper said Monday in response to questions. "That is because at this early stage of court proceedings, prosecutors don’t usually have access to a person’s mental health records nor the benefit of an examination by psychologist or psychiatrist."

Essentially, a case can proceed, with information from experts during an investigation or criminal proceedings answering a key question, she said.

"Even for persons with a known mental health history, the question is at the time of the conduct, as a result of mental disease or defect, did the person lack substantial capacity either to appreciate the wrongfulness of his or her conduct or conform his or her conduct to the requirements of law? Many people can have a mental health history and still not be appropriate for an NGI finding so we typically charge and see how the case develops," Opper said. NGI is commonly used to refer to being not guilty by reason of mental dise

Ultimately, it will be up to the courts to decide whether charges are brought, she added.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Waukesha authorities tread carefully with mentally troubled suspect