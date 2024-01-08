Aftermath of Russian mass missile strike – photo report

Rescuers remove the body of a dead woman from the rubble of a house in Zmiiv, Kharkiv region, January 8, 2024

Russia once more massively attacked Ukraine with cruise and ballistic missiles on the morning of Jan. 8. The strikes were carried out on four regions: Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Khmelnytskyi, and Kharkiv oblasts. The attack resulted in deaths and dozens of injured.

NV has collected photos and videos of the aftermath of another massive Russian strike on Jan. 8 from Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhya, Kharkiv, and other targeted sites.

According to the latest data, more than 30 people were wounded, and four were killed - one person in the Kryvyi Rih district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, two in Khmelnytskyi Oblast, and one woman in Zmiyiv in Kharkiv Oblast.

Kharkiv city and oblast

Kharkiv: according to preliminary data, the Russian military struck the city at least four times, hitting industrial facilities. An enterprise and an educational institution were damaged, and a 53-year-old woman was injured. The victim was hospitalized. In addition, at 10:18 p.m. on Jan. 7, Russia struck Kharkiv with S-300 missiles (no victims).

Zmiyiv: a house was destroyed. Rescuers extracted two people from the rubble, a 63-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman. Their lives were saved, but they were injured.

Rescuers also removed the body of a 63-year-old civilian from the rubble.

Kryvyi Rih and Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Kryvyi Rih: a shopping and entertainment center and more than two dozen houses were destroyed. A 58-year-old man received shrapnel wounds. People may remain under the rubble.

Kryvyi Rih district: a 62-year-old woman was killed in the Lozuvatka community of Kryvyi Rih district. A house was destroyed.

Novomoskovsk: there are 24 victims in the town. Five of them are children: boys aged 4 and 8 and girls aged 11, 16, and 17. All of them are in moderate condition in the hospital, said the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak.

The blast wave overturned a minibus. Eight passengers got out of the vehicle on their own.

Zaporizhzhya

Zaporizhzhya: rescuers and police are working at six locations. The missiles hit residential areas near buildings. According to preliminary reports, three people were injured.

There are four injured. One person is in serious condition, one is in moderate condition, and both are hospitalized. Two more people are in light condition and refused hospitalization.

The attack smashed windows in nine multi-story buildings and damaged at least six houses.

Khmelnytskyi Oblast

Six explosions were reported in Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

At least two people were killed, the regional authorities said.

Russia struck at infrastructure facilities in the region. A fire started, which is being fought by the State Emergency Service.

Air defense forces shot down two missiles over Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

Operational and rescue services are working at the sites of the strikes.

