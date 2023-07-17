Afternoon Briefing: Antioch carnival shut down after child thrown from ride, police say

Three years to the day after a bribery case unveiled against Commonwealth Edison blew the lid off the investigation into then-House Speaker Michael Madigan, a federal judge dismissed the charges against the utility giant as part of a deferred prosecution agreement with the U.S. attorney’s office.

The proceedings in court today were a formality, since U.S. District Judge John Kness had already accepted the terms of the agreement to defer prosecution, which required ComEd paid a record $200 million fine and cooperated in the probe of its lobbying practices in Springfield.

The boy suffered multiple facial and jaw fractures and a significant injury to the bones in one leg, police said. Read more here.

The listing comes a little over two years after Wilson bought the home and embarked on a major renovation. Read more here.

The Chicago Cubs continue a 10-game homestand while the Chicago White Sox are coming off a big series victory on the road against the Atlanta Braves. Read more here.

The owners of Smoque BBQ have opened a different kind of steakhouse in the Avondale neighborhood, and Smoque Steak is drawing crowds. Read more here.

Elton John has testified for the defense at Kevin Spacey’s sexual assault trial. Read more here.

