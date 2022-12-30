Afternoon Briefing: CHA building without heat to get $100 million renovation

Good afternoon, Chicago.

For seniors living in the Albany Terrace Apartments in Chicago’s South Lawndale neighborhood, the past week inside their building has been cold. A pipe burst and flooded the building’s auditorium and hallways, residents said, and the heat went out.

The Chicago Housing Authority says a $100 million renovation is scheduled for the 50-year-old building in January. But some are disappointed it had to get bad before it gets better.

The Illinois criminal justice system is set for a major makeover beginning Sunday, replacing a cash-bail structure with one that requires judges to more carefully weigh who among the accused should be held in custody before trial without using money as a factor. Read more here.

A Wicker Park Walgreens housed in a historic former bank building on Milwaukee Avenue is set to close Jan. 31, ending a 10-year run that introduced “vitamin vault” into the Chicago social media lexicon. Read more here.

As kickoff approaches, here’s our snapshot look at the game. Read more here.

Here are 10 great made-in-Chicagoland performances from 2022 that will live on in the memory. Read more here.

Authorities in Pennsylvania arrested a suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death in their beds more than a month ago, a law enforcement official said Friday. Read more here.

