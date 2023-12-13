Afternoon Briefing: Closing arguments begin in Burke corruption trial

Chicago Tribune staff, Chicago Tribune
·2 min read

Good afternoon, Chicago.

Ex-Ald. Ed Burke stood at the center of a “steady drumbeat of unlawful activity,” federal prosecutors said in closing arguments at Burke’s racketeering trial today, painting the powerful alderman as greedy and extortionate.

“Mr. Burke’s hand was out again and again, demanding money and benefits from the very people he was supposed to act on behalf of,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Diane MacArthur told jurors. “Ed Burke was a powerful and corrupt politician and this was his racket.”

Arguments in the landmark racketeering trial will cap off a hot-button case that laid bare the inner workings of “old-school” Chicago politics.

Here's what else is happening today. And remember, for the latest breaking news in Chicago, visit chicagotribune.com/breaking and sign up to get our alerts on all your devices.

Subscribe to more newsletters | Puzzles & Games | Daily horoscope | Ask Amy

Alleged Highland Park parade shooter’s father released a month early from jail for good behavior

The father of the alleged Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooter was released from jail Wednesday morning after serving less than a month of his 60-day sentence due to “good behavior,” according to the Lake County sheriff’s office. Read more here.

More top news stories:

Google will reconstruct the Thompson Center starting early next year, but will retain the building’s atrium

Historic preservationists who fought to save the Helmut Jahn-designed building from the wrecking ball praised the development team. Read more here.

More top business stories:

Yannick Ngakoue will miss the rest of the Bears season with a broken ankle, forcing a resurgent pass rush to adjust

Chicago Bears defensive end Yannick Ngakoue needs season-ending surgery to repair a broken ankle suffered in Sunday’s win over the Detroit Lions. Read more here.

More top sports stories:

Oprah Winfrey painting by Chicago artist is unveiled at Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery

Painted by Chicago artist Shawn Michael Warren, it goes on display to the public Wednesday at the museum in Washington, D.C. Read more here.

More top Eat. Watch. Do. stories:

The Supreme Court will rule on limits on a commonly used abortion medication

The Supreme Court has agreed to take up a dispute over a medication used in the most common method of abortion in the United States. Read more here.

More top stories from around the world:

Recommended Stories