Afternoon Briefing: Ex-Outfit enforcer in ‘golden years’ loses bid to end court supervision

The onetime elected head of the Bloomingdale Township highway commission was sentenced to 3½ years in federal prison today for taking hundreds of thousands of dollars in kickbacks from the owner of an excavation company in exchange for approving contracts for roadwork that in many cases was never performed.

And a former Chicago Outfit enforcer who is in his “golden years” has lost his bid to end court supervision. Prosecutors say Mario Rainone, after being released from prison early in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns, went right back to some of his old haunts.

The saga of suspected Chinese spy balloons — or perhaps crafts visiting from much, much farther away — hovering in American airspace drifted closer to home over the weekend when federal aviation authorities temporarily closed air traffic over Lake Michigan so that fighter jets could shoot down a flying object. Read more here.

Built in 1895, the two-story, center-entry mansion was designed by architect Henry Ives Cobb. Read more here.

Major League Baseball’s Dream Series was established in 2017 and designed to further develop the skills of pitchers and catchers. Read more here.

From upscale dining to mood-setting patios and frankly bizarre menus, we took a look at a few of the restaurants diners have flocked to for an intimate meal. Read more here.

The gunman who killed three students and wounded five at Michigan State University was a 43-year-old with a previous gun violation who fatally shot himself after an hourslong search that ended in a confrontation with police miles from campus, officials said today. Read more here.

