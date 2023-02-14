Afternoon Briefing: Ex-Outfit enforcer in ‘golden years’ loses bid to end court supervision
Good afternoon, Chicago.
The onetime elected head of the Bloomingdale Township highway commission was sentenced to 3½ years in federal prison today for taking hundreds of thousands of dollars in kickbacks from the owner of an excavation company in exchange for approving contracts for roadwork that in many cases was never performed.
And a former Chicago Outfit enforcer who is in his “golden years” has lost his bid to end court supervision. Prosecutors say Mario Rainone, after being released from prison early in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns, went right back to some of his old haunts.
Here's what else is happening today.
Suspected spy balloons trigger UFO watch over Chicago skies
The saga of suspected Chinese spy balloons — or perhaps crafts visiting from much, much farther away — hovering in American airspace drifted closer to home over the weekend when federal aviation authorities temporarily closed air traffic over Lake Michigan so that fighter jets could shoot down a flying object. Read more here.
New legislation takes aim at Cook County’s delinquent property tax system
Family of Robbins man call for justice after 13-year-olds arrested in fatal crash: ‘We’re not going to sweep this under the rug’
Lake Forest mansion owned by late Medline co-founder James Mills and his wife to be listed for about $5M
Built in 1895, the two-story, center-entry mansion was designed by architect Henry Ives Cobb. Read more here.
Inside MLB’s Dream Series, where 7 Illinois high school players spent 4 days at the annual showcase for diversity programs
Major League Baseball’s Dream Series was established in 2017 and designed to further develop the skills of pitchers and catchers. Read more here.
What’s new at White Sox camp? A closer look at changes at 1st base, left field and in the dugout.
A more productive offseason and better depth give the Cubs pitching staff a leg up as spring training begins
Follow LaMond Pope and Meghan Montemurro at spring training in Arizona
A look back at 5 of Chicago’s most historically romantic restaurants
From upscale dining to mood-setting patios and frankly bizarre menus, we took a look at a few of the restaurants diners have flocked to for an intimate meal. Read more here.
Review: ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’: They’re just trying to get home. You may feel the same.
A new musical about Betty Boop will have pre-Broadway tryout in Chicago
Michigan State University gunman who killed 3 had note threatening 2 New Jersey schools, official says
The gunman who killed three students and wounded five at Michigan State University was a 43-year-old with a previous gun violation who fatally shot himself after an hourslong search that ended in a confrontation with police miles from campus, officials said today. Read more here.
