Afternoon Briefing: Noise heard from search area for Titanic submersible
Prosecutors have dropped charges against two defendants who were charged with murder in the 2011 shooting death of an off-duty Chicago police officer, turning the page on a yearslong court battle that has been dogged in recent months with accusations of misconduct on behalf of the police and prosecutors who handled the case.
Chicago police Officer Clifton Lewis was shot and killed by two masked men in December 2011 while working a second job as security at a West Side convenience store. Cook County prosecutors charged Tyrone Clay, Alexander Villa and Edgardo Colon in the case that has dragged on for more than 10 years.
Here's what else is happening today.
Petersburg’s first Pride festival: Residents proud of growth in their small central Illinois town, and many have moved back
Petersburg residents say their festival is a testament to the town’s growth. And many residents who moved away from their hometown say they have returned to see this growth continue. Read more here.
‘An opportunity to seize on fear’: Trial underway for Chicago pharmacist accused of selling COVID vaccine cards on eBay
Wednesday forecast: Air quality alert issued on first day of summer
Walmart shuttered South Side stores months after terms of developers’ tax incentive agreements expired
Neither Walmart nor the developers violated any agreements. But experts say the company’s departure shows limits of TIF system. Read more here.
Chicago rental assistance program restarting soon as state takes over
Buyer snaps up 5-acre horse farm in unincorporated Naperville for $1.4 million, auction house says
Bears Q&A: Any regrets with Chase Claypool? Who could surprise at training camp — and which battles will be ones to watch?
What’s going on with wide receiver Chase Claypool and how will that situation play out? Brad Biggs answers your Chicago Bears questions weekly. Read more here.
Waukegan has vacant lakefront land available for potential Chicago Bears stadium
White Sox score 3 in the 8th — including overturned call at the plate — in 7-6 win over Rangers
‘No Hard Feelings’ review: A raunchy Jennifer Lawrence comedy that’s funny, and also kind of sweet
Maddie’s own story, hinging on a father she never knew, underpins the sincerity sneaking around inside this movie. Read more here.
Coach Gil Thorp is eligible for senior discounts. As the comic turns 65, a new writer hopes to ‘bring the strip into our current age’
Sounds and banging noises heard from search area for Titanic submersible
The Coast Guard said Wednesday it is bringing in more ships and underwater vessels to search for a submersible missing in the North Atlantic after detecting underwater sounds, including banging noises. Read more here.
