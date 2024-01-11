Afternoon Briefing: I-PASS transponders will be replaced

Good afternoon, Chicago.

Heather Mack and her mother were all smiles in August 2014 as they posed for a photograph in the first-class cabin on a flight to Indonesia, a trip that was supposed to rekindle their fractured relationship.

Five days later, Sheila Von Wiese Mack was found murdered and stuffed in a suitcase at the Bali resort where they’d been staying, the victim of a “vicious” and premeditated plot by her daughter and her daughter’s boyfriend to kill her and live lavishly off the inheritance, federal prosecutors say.

Now, a decade after the gruesome crime, which sparked international media attention and led police on a trail back to suburban Chicago, the Mack case is approaching a closing chapter as she faces another sentencing hearing — this one in the U.S.

Federal prosecutors have asked for 28 years in prison for Mack, writing in a filing Wednesday that she has shown little remorse and has continued to try to capitalize on her own infamy through tell-all book and entertainment deals.

The first burst of snowfall across northern Illinois and much of the Midwest is expected early Friday morning. Read more here.

Clunky I-PASS transponders will soon be a thing of the past for tollway drivers. Read more here.

The NFL playoffs can provide a bit of relief, but the passion is nontransferable. Even if you’ve chosen to jump on the bandwagon of the Detroit Lions or some other team, it doesn’t really matter whether they win or lose. Read more here.

It’s no rest for the weary in Chicago dance, which hits the ground running this winter. Read more here.

Barred from giving a formal closing argument, Donald Trump still seized an opportunity to speak in court at the conclusion of his New York civil fraud trial Thursday, unleashing a barrage of attacks in a six-minute diatribe before being cut off by the judge. Read more here.

