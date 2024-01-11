Afternoon Briefing: I-PASS transponders will be replaced
Heather Mack and her mother were all smiles in August 2014 as they posed for a photograph in the first-class cabin on a flight to Indonesia, a trip that was supposed to rekindle their fractured relationship.
Five days later, Sheila Von Wiese Mack was found murdered and stuffed in a suitcase at the Bali resort where they’d been staying, the victim of a “vicious” and premeditated plot by her daughter and her daughter’s boyfriend to kill her and live lavishly off the inheritance, federal prosecutors say.
Now, a decade after the gruesome crime, which sparked international media attention and led police on a trail back to suburban Chicago, the Mack case is approaching a closing chapter as she faces another sentencing hearing — this one in the U.S.
Federal prosecutors have asked for 28 years in prison for Mack, writing in a filing Wednesday that she has shown little remorse and has continued to try to capitalize on her own infamy through tell-all book and entertainment deals.
Here's what else is happening today.
Chicago braces for heavy snow, near-blizzard conditions Friday followed by extremely cold wind chill Sunday
The first burst of snowfall across northern Illinois and much of the Midwest is expected early Friday morning. Read more here.
Carpentersville teen who drowned after driving into Vernon Hills pond was drunk, consumed cannabis before death
Parents spar over bulletin board with Pride symbols in Manhattan District 114 in Will County
I-PASS transponders will be replaced with stickers
Clunky I-PASS transponders will soon be a thing of the past for tollway drivers. Read more here.
Choose Chicago CEO stepping down from tourism role as city prepares for DNC and return of NASCAR
Wilmette McDonald’s unanimously voted down by village board after concerns about drive-thru
Column: It’s going to be a tough 7 months for fans before the Bears preseason opener
The NFL playoffs can provide a bit of relief, but the passion is nontransferable. Even if you’ve chosen to jump on the bandwagon of the Detroit Lions or some other team, it doesn’t really matter whether they win or lose. Read more here.
Bears will play a home game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London during the 2024 season
Bears GM Ryan Poles staying ‘open-minded’ as he evaluates whether to keep Justin Fields or draft a QB at No. 1
Top 10 dance performances for winter 2024: Chicago debuts and the return of NYCB, plus ambitious new works from the home team
It’s no rest for the weary in Chicago dance, which hits the ground running this winter. Read more here.
New Year ushers in last call for McGonigal’s Pub, a Barrington icon usually filled with ‘familiar faces ... camaraderie’
Oliver Tree brings his Alone in a Crowd tour to the Aragon Ballroom: ‘A lot of my music is about not fitting in’
Donald Trump defies judge, gives courtroom speech on tense final day of New York civil fraud trial
Barred from giving a formal closing argument, Donald Trump still seized an opportunity to speak in court at the conclusion of his New York civil fraud trial Thursday, unleashing a barrage of attacks in a six-minute diatribe before being cut off by the judge. Read more here.
