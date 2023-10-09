Afternoon Briefing: Trial set for 6 reputed members of Chicago’s O-Block gang

Good afternoon, Chicago.

Eight people were shot during an exchange of gunfire early morning Sunday in River North, according to Chicago police.

Police said a group of people got into a physical altercation outside at about 2:38 a.m. in the 300 block of West Erie Street. After a local alderman called on police to close a nearby bar to improve safety in the neighborhood, police issued a summary closure today.

On Tuesday, more than three years after FBG Duck’s slaying, Ralph Turpin, 34, and five other reputed members of O-Block are going on trial in U.S. District Court on charges of conspiring to murder Weekly as part of a criminal racketeering enterprise. Read more here.

The home was built around 1910 for Monon Railroad President William H. McDoel. Read more here.

No local TV lineup is the same for all local broadcasts, but even the Hawks and members of the crew admit they struggled for continuity and chemistry, so the changes they made in the offseason amount to more than just a few tweaks. Read more here.

José Sosa, previously executive chef at Gibsons Italia, cooks perfect pasta, steak and octopus chicharrón inspired by Mexico. Read more here.

Israel’s military ordered a complete siege on the Gaza Strip Monday, halting entry of food, fuel and supplies to its 2.3 million people as it pounded the Hamas-ruled territory with waves of airstrikes in retaliation for the militants’ bloody weekend incursion. Read more here.

