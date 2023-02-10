Afternoon Briefing: ‘Unclear’ if man fatally shot by Chicago cops fired shots at them
The Civilian Office of Police Accountability investigators have found that it’s unclear if the man who was fatally shot by police early Wednesday on the Northwest Side had fired his weapon after the police superintendent said there was an exchange of gunfire.
“There was an apparent exchange of gunfire between the offender and officers,” Superintendent David Brown said during a news conference Wednesday.
ATF to lead Chicago Heights fire investigation; company says it will ‘rebuild what was lost’
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by state and federal authorities, according to a statement from the city. Read more here.
R. Kelly attorneys ask for sentence of about 11 years for Chicago federal conviction stemming from sex abuse of teen girls
Arlington Heights school district to hire lobbyist after tax bill filed that would benefit Chicago Bears’ $5B plan
Former Bears running back Tarik Cohen lists Vernon Hills home for $899,000
Cohen paid $679,000 in 2021 for the house, which was built in 2001 and is located in Vernon Hills’ Gregg’s Landing development. Read more here.
Homewood officials ‘not sitting still’ as they woo potential replacement for Walmart, due to exit village next month
How will the Chicago Sky reconstruct their roster around star Kahleah Copper? James Wade and Michael Alter weigh in.
Free agency did not go as planned for the Chicago Sky — and the front office will be the first to admit that. Read more here.
Roberto Garza and Bears complete a trip to Spain — perhaps laying the groundwork for a future game there
Patrick Kane says he wasn’t ‘the happiest’ to hear about the Rangers’ trade for Vladimir Tarasenko
Column: Bulls are following same script as the 2022 White Sox — fighting to reach .500 but making no moves to improve
7 Super Bowl food recipes sure to score big with fans, from nacho bars to chile cheeseburgers
Whether you’re cooking for a crowd or preparing a feast for one, here are our favorite recipes perfect for Super Bowl Sunday. Read more here.
5 cheesy Valentine’s Day rom-coms full of love, romance and lots and lots of chocolate
New classified document found in FBI search of Pence home
The search followed the discovery last month of documents with classified markings by attorneys at the residence. Read more here.
