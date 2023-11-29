Afternoon Briefing: Woman with early-onset Alzheimer’s gene joins drug trial at Park Ridge hospital

Good afternoon, Chicago.

It was spring 2017, and the developers of the Old Post Office project in the South Loop had serious challenges ahead. The grand Art Deco-era building had long since fallen into disrepair, full of lead paint, puddling water and diesel fumes from the train tracks below.

But one of its biggest challenges was even more fundamental: To become a modern office building, it needed running water.

That’s where then-Ald. Ed Burke came in, witnesses said today at Burke’s federal corruption trial.

Heather Mejia, 44, learned she carried a gene for early onset Alzheimer’s disease and enrolled in a clinical trial at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, managed by Dr. Darren Gitelman. Read more here.

Fossil hunters discovered the skeleton in 1990 on property owned by Maurice and Darlene Williams that sits on the Cheyenne River Reservation in South Dakota. The couple made $7.6 million from the auction of Sue — now on display at Chicago’s Field Museum. Read more here.

As the Bears prepare for rest and reflection during their time off, here are four things we learned from Eberflus. Read more here.

This movie is considerably more nuanced and engaging than the usual biopic. And it’s full of Bernstein’s glorious music. Read more here.

The former first lady, who died Nov. 19 at the age of 96, will have her hometown funeral at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Georgia. Read more here.

