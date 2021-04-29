Afternoon Observer | Family warned office about suspected NC shooter, sheriff says + NC trans youth sports bill won’t move forward

It’s Friday Jr. yet again, Charlotte. Kristen here with some cool news out of Charlotte’s food world. A Black Food & Wine festival is coming to town, and it’ll be happening at Camp North End October 22-24. It’s inspired by the Harlem Renaissance and will be a celebration of Black foodways, as reported by the Observer’s Melissa Oyler. Black influence is extremely important to cuisine in the South, so this will be an event not to miss for anyone who appreciates our region’s food culture.

Let’s talk about today’s headlines:

A 13-hour standoff in Watauga County ended late Wednesday with 5 dead. The incident began around 10 a.m. when deputies conducted a welfare check in a residential area of Boone after the homeowner and his family members did not show up for work or answer the phone.

Deputy Logan Fox died at the scene, and Sgt. Chris Ward died at Johnson City Medical Center in Tennessee, the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office said. Here’s what we know about them.

Two civilians whose names have not yet been released also died.

A Boone police officer was hit with gunfire but was uninjured.

Officials have released few details about what led to the standoff.

“I’m convinced that the attitude of the suspect is such that he was planning this,” Watauga County Sheriff Len Hagaman said.

The man had a “fairly large cache of weapons,” and deputies were told to “be on the lookout,” Hagaman said.

“This is an incredibly tragic situation and our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved as well as their families and our community,” said Hagaman in a statement. “I greatly appreciate the tremendous support we are receiving from law enforcement agencies across the region and the state.”

NC lawmakers aren’t going forward with a controversial bill that would prevent transgender girls from playing on female sports teams in the state.

Story continues

House Speaker Tim Moore confirmed to The News & Observer Thursday that House Bill 358, also known as the Save Womens’ Sports Act, is dead. According to Moore, legislative staff found no complaints in North Carolina on this topic.

“A wise legislature does not go out looking for social issues to tap,” Moore said.

Learn more about the development with the N&O’s Danielle Battaglia.

Dustin Sidebottom displays a Black Lives Matter flag as demonstrators block US17 business on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 in Elizabeth City, N.C. This is the eighth day of demonstrations in the wake of Andrew Brown Jr.s death at the hands of Pasquotank County deputies.

Andrew Brown Jr. was shot and killed outside his Elizabeth City home last week by Pasquotank County deputies. Sheriff Tommy Wooten has released the names of the 7 deputies involved who were placed on administrative leave after the incident.

What we know:

Body camera footage and a preliminary investigation shows that three deputies fired their weapons. They’ll remain on leave until the investigation is complete.

Four deputies did not fire their weapons and are back on active duty, as reported by the News & Observer’s Kate Murphy, Josh Shaffer and Adam Wagner.

Who are the deputies?

Steven Judd, lieutenant, back on duty.

Michael Swindell, sergeant, back on duty.

Kenneth Bishop, sergeant, back on duty.

Joel Lunsford, sergeant, back on duty.

Daniel Meads, investigator, on leave.

Robert Morgan, deputy sheriff, on leave.

Arron Lewellyn, corporal, on leave.

TShane Johnson trains at SouthPaw Training Center in Pineville, N.C., on Monday, April 26, 2021.

41-year-old Timothy Shane Johnson is a former Marine from Pineville. He says he died three times as a young man, and he spent two years living on the streets of Charlotte. He’s run a mile while carrying a 100-lb bag. He’s done a crosscountry walking trip.

But this weekend, he will attempt to do something he’s never done before. He’ll attempt to break not one, but two Guinness World Records — the most push-ups in one hour and the most push-ups in 12 hours.

Why is this so important to Johnson? Is it even possible to do that many push-ups? In this subscriber exclusive by the Observer’s Théoden Janes, find out more.

What do you do when you open a vaccine vial, but no one is around to use the available dose? If you’re like Dr. Arin Piramzadian, StarMed’s chief medical officer, you might stand in the middle of the street to find someone or walk several blocks to nearby work sites in search of arms to put shots in.

“I have a very strict policy. It doesn’t matter how late we have to stay — we will get that dose to anybody,” Piramzadian told the Observer earlier this month. “No dose gets wasted.”

Learn more about the work officials and volunteers are doing to ensure shots aren’t wasted with the Observer’s Alison Kuznitz.

---

