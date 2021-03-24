Afternoon Observer | Atrium unveils plans for Charlotte medical school + Gov. Cooper’s newest budget proposal

Happy Wednesday, folks. Kristen here, thinking about what I’m going to have for dinner tonight. Do you have a plan yet? It’s not too late to decide on takeout instead of cooking. Support local restaurants with this CharlotteFive list of top takeout dishes from area restaurants. From roast beef sandwiches to sushi rolls, they’re really good, according to the people who work there — and that’s advice you can trust.

Now, let’s talk about today’s news:

Construction on Charlotte’s first four-year medical school will begin next year, according to Atrium Health

Charlotte is the largest U.S. city without a four-year medical school, according to reporting by Hannah Smoot, but soon, that will change. Almost two years after Atrium Health announced plans to bring one to Charlotte, the hospital system on Wednesday revealed the school’s location and released renderings of the building.

What are the details?

It will be built in Charlotte’s Midtown area — less than a mile away from Atrium’s flagship location.

Construction is expected to begin in 2022 .

The project’s cost hasn’t yet been disclosed.

“Because it’s right off of I-277, I believe it will become an iconic addition to the Queen City skyline,” Atrium CEO Gene Woods said.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced a new state budget proposal today at a news conference. Here’s some of what was proposed:

An average pay raise of 10% over two years for teachers and administrators

7.5% raises for school districts’ central office staff and noncertified public school employees

$15 an hour minimum wage for other employees like teaching assistants, cafeteria workers and bus drivers

$2.5 billion in funding for public schools, $783 million for the UNC System, $500 million for the community college system

A 7.5% raise over two years for UNC and state-funded local community college employees

... and there’s more where that came from. Our colleague Dawn Baumgartner Vaughan at the News & Observer has all you need to know here.

Story continues

“You have to be willing to be uncomfortable and hear those stories,” says Corine Mack of restorative justice in Charlotte. Photo from Brooklyn neighborhood, Oct. 31, 1965.

Researchers at Johnson C. Smith University will soon embark on a project aimed at preserving the memory of several former Black Charlotte neighborhoods. The group will assemble a virtual reality experience comprised of historical photos and 3-D models. The idea is to allow viewers to experience and remember these long-gone neighborhoods, like Brooklyn, that were razed by urban renewal.

Urban renewal is “part of structural racism. This was how it was designed to go,” Brandon Lunsford, a university archivist and digital manager at JCSU said. “We’re going to show how it played out in Charlotte, and give some real exposure to the mechanisms of how this stuff works.”

A combined $307,000 in funding was awarded by the Knight Foundation, National Parks Service and National Archives for different stages of the project. The project is expected to take upwards of two years, as reported by the Observer’s Lauren Lindstrom. Learn more about the project here.

Designer brand Marc Jacobs will open its first Carolinas store this spring at Charlotte Premium Outlets. The nearly 3,000-square-foot store will be situated near the food court.

The shopping center is located off Interstate 485 in Steele Creek. Simon Property Group opened the 400,000-square-foot location in 2015, and it features over 100 stores.

Marc Jacobs is joining other luxury brands at the outlet, including Polo Ralph Lauren, Ann Taylor and Cole Haan. Learn more about the upcoming opening with the Observer’s Catherine Muccigrosso.

Crack one open for today’s Charlotte beer news

Charlotte’s beer scene is growing by the day. Here are today’s top beer headlines, brought to you by CharlotteFive:

Popular Asheville brewer Burial Beer Co. bringing taproom, bottle shop to Charlotte

The Plaza Midwood taproom will be located in a former vintage clothing store.

It’ll feature an indoor bar area, an outdoor beer garden and a rooftop deck, as reported by Daniel Hartis .

Beer styles featured will range from lagers and wild ales to IPAs.

Sycamore Brewing is giving away an Airstream. Here’s how to win.

The Charlotte brewery is running a contest for a branded Airstream. You can enter by posting a video featuring Sycamore beer to social media.

The prizes don’t stop at a sweet ride, according to reporting by Melissa Oyler. The winner also gets a fully stocked beer fridge, hammock, surfboard, string lights and party games. Bottoms up!

---

That’s all for today, folks. If you don’t already, subscribe to The Charlotte Observer here. If you’re already a subscriber (thanks!), download our iOS or Android app to get connected.

Stay updated with us at charlotteobserver.com, and follow along on Twitter and Instagram to see more from us. Thanks for reading!

Did someone forward this newsletter to you? You can sign up here.