Afternoon Observer | Chauvin guilty in murder of George Floyd + How much will it cost to fix Charlotte’s parks?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kristen Kornbluth
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Happy Tuesday, everyone. This is Kristen. Today is an important day in North Carolina’s civil rights history. 50 years ago, on April 20, 1971, Supreme Court justices ruled in Swann v. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education that the school board must create a busing plan that would desegregate the district. This ruling would go on to plant seeds of integration in other districts nationwide. Though progress has been made over the years, CMS still has a long way to go to reach equality. Despite Charlotte’s diverse population, our neighborhoods — and schools — are distinctly segregated by race. Learn more about the case and Charlotte’s continued reckoning here, and learn more about the lawyer who won the case, Julius Chambers, here.

Today, a Minneapolis jury reached a verdict in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd. He is guilty on all counts. Floyd died after Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes, while three other officers nearby didn’t intervene. We’ll give you more details about the trial below.

1. Chauvin guilty on all counts in death of George Floyd

Protesters rally outside the 3rd Precinct Monday, April 19, 2021, in Minneapolis as the murder trial against the former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the killing of George Floyd advances to jury deliberations. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Protesters rally outside the 3rd Precinct Monday, April 19, 2021, in Minneapolis as the murder trial against the former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the killing of George Floyd advances to jury deliberations. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who killed George Floyd during an arrest, has been found guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

The jury deliberated 10 hours over two days before reaching a verdict Tuesday.

Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, died while in police custody on May 25. His death sparked an avalanche of protests across the nation. Read more about the trial here.

2. Many Charlotte parks are failing, and it’s expensive to fix them

Kwame Robbinson, 7, swings at Derita Park in Charlotte, N.C., on Friday, April 16, 2021. &#x00201c;The playground is more mulch than playground,&#x00201d; said Robbinson.
Kwame Robbinson, 7, swings at Derita Park in Charlotte, N.C., on Friday, April 16, 2021. “The playground is more mulch than playground,” said Robbinson.

Nearly 50 parks, 21 recreation facilities and three greenways across Mecklenburg County are in poor condition, as revealed by inspections from November 2019 to February 2020. The worst of it is concentrated in lower-income neighborhoods — areas that are historically under-served says Peter Engels, chair of Mecklenburg’s Park and Recreation Commission.

The takeaways:

  • Thirteen parks had failing marks and 36 had “D” ratings.

  • Grades were assigned based on inspections of park equipment, recreation options and accessibility to residents, among other criteria.

  • Mecklenburg would need to invest somewhere between $80-115 million to begin solving these issues.

  • Each park will cost about $1 to $1.5 million to fix, Engels said.

  • The need for parks has shot up during the pandemic. On certain park trails, usage has increased by nearly 80%.

In this subscriber exclusive from the Observer’s Alison Kuznitz, find the latest on park improvements and a list of parks that got an “F” or “D” grade.

3. Court rejects appeal in Mark Carver murder case

In a unanimous opinion, North Carolina Court of Appeals has rejected the appeal in Mark Carver’s murder case, paving the way for either a new trial or dropped charges.

To catch you up:

  • Carver was convicted of first-degree murder in the 2008 death of UNC Charlotte student Irina Yarmolenko.

  • Three judges from the state’s second-highest court dismissed the appeal.

  • The decision sends the case back to Gaston County.

Learn more about the case here with the Observer’s Michael Gordon.

4. This 4/20, a look at where NC is in changing marijuana laws

There’s a lot to keep up with when it comes to marijuana legislation in North Carolina. Many in the state, including bipartisan legislators support it, but there are some legal hurdles in place. On 4/20, a day of marijuana-oriented celebrations, our colleague Will Doran of the News & Observer gives us a roundup of what we need to know about the plant’s status in the state.

Topics included in the roundup:

  • NC racial justice task force created by Gov. Cooper pushes for decriminalization

  • Medical marijuana has broad support in NC, Elon Poll finds

  • People around the country vote for marijuana, but it’s unlikely in NC

  • Powerful North Carolinians agree on weed but not on guns

5. Today’s sports dispatch

Prior to having his cast removed Monday, Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball had worked out with assistant coach Ron Nored. When Ball will be cleared to play is yet to be determined.
Prior to having his cast removed Monday, Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball had worked out with assistant coach Ron Nored. When Ball will be cleared to play is yet to be determined.

From NFL football to Hornets basketball, here’s what going on in the Charlotte sports world today.

  • From Rick Bonnell: Hornet LaMelo Ball says his injury was ‘nothing too big.’ A month later, he’s almost back to playing.

  • From Alaina Getzenberg: The Panthers are addressing another need with the NFL draft around the corner.

  • From Langston Wertz Jr.: There’s a new Talking Preps tonight at 8 p.m. Topics include: CMS facility inequities, top 100 recruit Shaleak Knotts, NCHSAA Round 2.

  • Also from Wertz: A petition calls for a new attendance policy at Charlotte-area high school football games.

For the rest of our sports coverage, visit our sports section.

---

That’s all for today, folks. If you don’t already, subscribe to The Charlotte Observer here. If you’re already a subscriber (thanks!), download our iOS or Android app to get connected.

Stay updated with us at charlotteobserver.com, and follow along on Twitter and Instagram to see more from us. Thanks for reading!

Did someone forward this newsletter to you? You can sign up here.

Recommended Stories

  • Chauvin guilty verdict a landmark moment in US criminal justice history

    Analysis: The testimony against the ex-officer was damning – it was clear this case was different from so many that had come before ‘George Floyd’s death came to embody the struggle for racial justice and equality in so many ways they are impossible to condense.’ Photograph: Octavio Jones/Reuters The trial saw 44 witnesses and 15 days of testimony. And, in the end, less than a day to decide that Derek Chauvin, the white former Minneapolis police officer, was guilty of murdering George Floyd. It is a landmark moment not just in the history of US policing and criminal justice, but around the world. George Floyd’s death came to embody the struggle for racial justice and equality in so many ways they are impossible to condense: from forceful calls for police reform in Minneapolis and new legislation in Washington, to a reckoning on the history of British imperialism in the UK and a resurgence in activism over Indigenous deaths in custody in Australia. The evidence had always been overwhelming. But despite the multitudes of exhibits displayed at trial, it was that single cellphone video, shot by a teenage girl who wept on the stand as she describing witnessing George Floyd die, that continues to most vividly depict the details of Derek Chauvin’s crimes. Floyd calls for his mother. He tells the officers who pin his body to the pavement for nine minutes and 29 seconds that he cannot breathe. And still Chauvin presses his knee into Floyd’s neck, his hands in his pockets and sunglasses perched on his head, a use of fatal force that continued for minutes after officers could no longer feel his pulse. As prosecutor Jerry Blackwell told jurors on Monday, after they had heard from the defense that George Floyd had died as a result of his enlarged heart. “… you know the truth. And the truth of the matter is, that the reason George Floyd is dead is because Mr Chauvin’s heart was too small.” Securing a conviction in the rare instances that officer-involved fatalities make it to criminal trial has always been an uphill battle for prosecutors. Law enforcement officials in the US are endowed by a swath of protections; from ambiguous legal definitions over the proportionate use of force, to powerful police union agreements, and the many biases that stem from fundamental conflicts of interest in the system. But from the moment the trial of Derek Chauvin trial began, it was clear that these proceedings were different from many that had come before. A number of senior officers from the Minneapolis police department, including the force’s chief of police, Medaria Arradondo, took to the stand to decry Chauvin’s actions on 25 May last year. The testimony was both damning and unprecedented. “To continue to apply that level of force to a person proned out, handcuffed behind their back – that in no way, shape or form is anything that is by policy,” said Arradondo. It left redundant later arguments by outside defense witnesses, namely Barry Brodd – an expert who regularly testifies in defense of police, and who described Chauvin’s near 10-minute fatal restraint as justified and objectively reasonable. It also sets a precedent for other officer-involved fatalities that make it to trial: an expectation that police who are criminally charged over use of force may face testimony from their former superiors. And yet, for all the weight this verdict carries, there are many things it is not. It does not mark the end of disproportionate deadly force against African American men in the US. Just one week ago, in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center, 20-year-old Daunte Wright was shot dead by police during a traffic stop less than 10 miles from the courthouse where Chauvin stood trial. It underlines the fundamental complexity of US law enforcement: America’s sheer volume of police departments. There are 18,000 in total, each with their own use of force policy, training procedure and culture. Despite Brooklyn Center being just a few miles from downtown Minneapolis, the suburb has its own police force, like many other parts of the metro area. Following the death of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, in 2014, Barack Obama’s taskforce on 21st-century policing published a detailed report and produced a set of 59 recommendations. Many were pragmatic, but among the most prescient remains a key and, as yet unrealized, suggestion for a cultural paradigm shift in US policing. From that of a “warrior” mindset to that of a “guardian”. With such a decentralization of power in US law enforcement, it is hard to see how such a sweeping change is possible to realize immediately. Neither is the verdict true justice, in the words of many close to the Floyd family. Outside the Hennepin county courthouse, in the bitter cold, Floyd family attorney Justin Miller was blunt in his assessment. “What is justice when you lose a loved one? When you don’t have your father or your brother or your uncle anymore? I don’t really think there is justice. I think that that’s a term we throw around too loosely,” he said. “I think that it will be closer to being fair if this guy [Chauvin] gets as many years in jail as he can. But it’s not justice, because George Floyd is never coming back. And his daughter will never have her father again.”

  • These Are the Absolute Best Gifts to Shop on Amazon for Everyone in Your Life

    Between all the graduations, weddings, new jobs, baby showers, birthdays, holidays, and anniversaries (I'll stop there, but you get the idea), you've gotta come up with a lot of gift ideas at any given time throughout the year. Enter: Amazon. Not only is Amazon the place to buy all your personal daily necessities, but it's also a great place to check out for gifts for all the people in your life.

  • Derek Chauvin found guilty of George Floyd’s murder

    Jury finds ex-Minneapolis police officer guilty on all countsChauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutesDerek Chauvin guilty verdict – follow live updatesLife of George Floyd: ‘He knew how to make people feel better’ The Cup Foods in Minneapolis where George Floyd was killed last year. Photograph: Matthew Hatcher/Rex Derek Chauvin has been convicted of murder for killing George Floyd by kneeling on his neck for more than nine minutes, a crime that prompted waves of protests in support of racial justice in the US and across the world. The jury swiftly and unanimously convicted Chauvin of all the charges he faced – second- and third-degree murder, and manslaughter – after concluding that the white former Minneapolis police officer killed the 46-year-old Black man in May through a criminal assault, by pinning him to the ground so he could not breathe. Huge cheers immediately went up among a crowd of several hundred people outside the heavily fortified courthouse with people chanting “All three counts” and “Whose victory? Our victory!” “Don’t let anyone tell you protest doesn’t work,” a man told the crowd through a bullhorn. Floyd’s brother, Philonise, was the only family member in court. He sat praying in the minutes before the verdict and was visibly shaking as it was announced. As the guilty verdicts were proclaimed, he closed is eyes and nodded his head repeatedly. “I was just praying they would find him guilty. As an African American, we usually never get justice,” he said immediately afterwards. Benjamin Crump, a lawyer for the Floyd family, said in a statement: “Justice for Black America is justice for all of America. This case is a turning point in American history for accountability of law enforcement and sends a clear message we hope is heard clearly in every city and every state.” President Joe Biden, Vice-President Kamala Harris and Jill Biden, the first lady, called members of the Floyd family moments after the verdict, according to video posted by Crump. Biden told the family: “Nothing is going to make it all better, but at least now there is some justice.” He added: “We’re all so relieved.” At George Floyd Square, the makeshift memorial that has grown up in the street where Chauvin killed him, Mileesha Smith welcomed the verdicts. “This is just the beginning. God didn’t let him die in vain. We need the change and we got it,” she said. “It’s bigger than the verdict. What we’ve been fighting for this entire time. You’re telling us that we are right.” The convictions sent a wave of relief across large parts of a city that was badly hit by riots and looting in the days after Floyd’s death alongside peaceful protests. Hundreds of national guard troops had been deployed in preparation for an acquittal. Chauvin, wearing a grey suit with a blue tie, was immediately taken into custody to await sentencing. He faces up to 40 years in prison but is likely to receive a shorter sentence, according to legal guidelines. Derek Chavin arrives in court for the verdict on Tuesday afternoon. Photograph: AP The conviction does not put an end to the highly charged case, which reinvigorated the Black Lives Matter movement, as three other officers face trial later this year accused of aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter. The speed of the verdicts, on just the second day of deliberation, suggests that the nine minutes and 29 seconds of video footage of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck – which sparked the protests that swept the US – was decisive in persuading the jurors a murder had been committed. But many activists remain sceptical about the significance of Chauvin’s prosecution, in part because the case was built around accusing the officer of failing to follow procedure and training rather than examining the fundamental issues around policing in the US, including the use of force. The second-degree murder charge required the jury to find that Chauvin committed a crime by kneeling on Floyd’s neck, which in turn led to his death. The prosecution put a persuasive case to the jury as a string of witnesses – including Chauvin’s former police colleagues, medical experts and bystanders – built a picture of an officer who exceeded his authority and training in pressing his knee into Floyd’s neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds. Medical specialists described how the combined weight of Chauvin and two other police officers pinning Floyd to the street in a prone position would have had the effect of “grinding and crushing him until the very breath, the very life, was squeezed out of him”. A pulmonologist, Dr Martin Tobin, gave graphic testimony about Floyd’s desperate struggle to breathe as the position he was held in, pinned between police officers and the street with his cuffed hands pushed into his chest, meant he could barely use one of his lungs at all. “It’s like the left side is in a vice. It’s being pushed in from the street at the bottom and the way the handcuffs are manipulated … totally interfere with central features of how we breathe,” he said. The doctor told the jury that for nearly five minutes under Chauvin’s knee Floyd was still speaking which shows “that his oxygen levels were enough to keep his brain alive”. After that there is evidence of brain damage. The doctor said Floyd’s leg can be seen kicking out which is a sign of a myotonic seizure caused by lack of oxygen. Tobin said that when Floyd lost consciousness the level of oxygen in his lungs was well below half the normal amount. The defence attempted to claim Chauvin was following his training, but in convicting him of second-degree murder the jury rejected the assertion that the former police officer was permitted to put his knee on the victim’s neck for an extended period of time. The defence also attempted to claim that Chauvin’s actions had nothing to do with Floyd’s death, and that he died from a cardiac arrest caused by an enlarged and diseased heart, and exacerbated by drug use. But that did not wash with the jury, perhaps because the excruciating video of Floyd’s suffering revealed an officer who showed cavalier indifference as he defied calls from bystanders and even one of his fellow officers to remove his knee and help the detained man. Prosecution experts said that although Floyd had heart problems, he would not have died if it had not been for the police cutting off his oxygen supply.

  • George Floyd: Biden 'praying for right verdict' in Chauvin trial

    The US president speaks out on the George Floyd case, as jurors consider a verdict for a second day.

  • Derek Chauvin verdict - live: Ex-officer led to jail in handcuffs to face sentencing in murder of George Floyd

    Follow latest updates from Minneapolis

  • Factbox: After Chauvin, Minnesota set to prosecute three other officers in Floyd death

    Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane, all of whom were fired and arrested days after Floyd died last May, face charges at a trial on Aug. 23 that they aided and abetted second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter of Floyd. Kueng and Lane were the first officers to arrive outside the food store where Floyd was accused of passing a counterfeit $20 bill to buy cigarettes.

  • She Claimed Her 8-Year-old Granddaughter Ran Away. Then Cops Found a Body in Her Car.

    Gem County Sheriff's Office/Ada County Sheriff's OfficeConnie Ann Smith, of Emmett, Idaho, reported her 8-year-old granddaughter missing on April 12, telling police she’d run away.Three days later, little Taryn Summers was found—stuffed inside a garbage bag in the backseat of the grandma’s black Lexus, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Monday.Authorities have now charged Smith with failing to notify law enforcement of death and destruction of evidence. During her Monday afternoon arraignment, Gem County Prosecuting Attorney Erik Thompson called the case “egregious” and said additional charges could be filed soon.“This is a huge devastation and loss to my sister, my family, and I and we are completely heartbroken to lose a family member at such a young age and in such a tragic way. Taryn had a personality twice her size and was a very funny and smart little girl who could always make everyone laugh,” Jennifer Sexton, Summers’ aunt, wrote in a GoFundMe campaign. “Taryn is so loved and was a bright light taken in such an evil way from this world way too soon, and she will be greatly missed.”Did Bigfoot Murder Three People in the Woods of California?While authorities have only identified the child found inside Smith’s car as “TS,” family members have confirmed her identity. Last week, the Gem County Sheriff’s Office announced it had discovered a body believed to be Taryn’s, with details matching those in the affidavit. The affidavit also lists Smith as the grandmother and custodian of “TS,” and says Smith has a son whose last name is Summers. The 54-year-old is the owner of the property where the little girl was reportedly last seen.Authorities say that when officers arrived at Smith’s house after she’d reported Summers missing, they discovered a piece of the carpet had been cut out. Smith allegedly told police she’d removed the carpet and burned it after the had child “defecated” on it.The affidavit states that police ultimately learned that earlier in the day, Smith had been seen driving from a preschool with Summers sleeping in the backseat. Smith admitted the girl was still asleep when they arrived home and that she carried her into a bedroom.On April 14, police and Idaho state forensics investigators returned to search the home again—and found a “small brown spot” on the bedroom wall they believed to be blood.After several searches around Smith’s property, investigators gained access to Smith’s Lexus— after she initially told police she “did not know where the key (was) for the vehicle.”Inside, they found Summers’ body in a black trash bag on the floor. Investigators said the little girl had vomit on her shirt and in her hair. Smith was then arrested on April 15, according to online court records.“In reviewing the probable cause affidavit, the alleged conduct is disturbing,” Judge Tyler Smith said during Smith’s hearing on Monday, before ordering an $800,000 bond. “Report that the child was missing. Ultimately the discovery of the deceased child on the property, I believe two days later. The potential penalty, depending on the conclusion of the investigation could be severe.”Smith’s attorney did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.Authorities also noted that Summer was not the only relative connected to Smith who’s gone missing. The Gem County Sheriff’s Office said that 16-year-old Tristan Conner Sexton went missing in September 2020 and 14-year-old Taylor Summers disappeared in October. Both teens have since been located and were not in danger.All three children lived in Smith’s house after being moved from their mother’s house in 2019 after testing positive for hard drugs, according to EastIdahoNews. “Law enforcement has been in contact with Taylor and does not believe her to be in danger at this time. Family has been in contact with Tristan Sexton and law enforcement does not believe him to be in danger at this time,” Gem County Sheriff Donnie Wunder said on Thursday. “I want to thank everyone for their concern and support during the last few days.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Republicans scramble to distance themselves from Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'America First' caucus

    The congresswoman blames rogue staff for the platform document and said she never planned to launch anything

  • Rep. Hal Rogers of Kentucky fined for bypassing House security

    Rep. Hal Rogers faces a $5,000 fine for failing to submit to security screening before entering the U.S. House floor earlier this month.

  • Tesla car crash kills two in Texas

    Houston police say a deadly car crash involving a Tesla vehicle - was believed have been operating without a driver at the time of the incident on Saturday.The crash comes amid growing scrutiny over Tesla's semi-automated driving system following several recent accidents.According to local media reports, the 2019 Tesla Model S was moving at a high rate of speed when it failed to round a curve, speeding off the roadway, crashing into a tree and bursting into flames.Authorities say there was no one was in the driver's seat.After the fire was extinguished, authorities found one occupant in the front passenger seat, and one in the back.Tesla and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration did not immediately respond to a request for comment.The U.S. auto safety agency said in March it has opened over two dozen investigations into crashes of Tesla vehicles, at least three of them recent.The latest accident could throw a wrench in Tesla's plans, as it prepares to launch its updated "full self-driving" software to more customers.In January, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that he expects huge profits from the software, saying he was quote "highly confident the car will be able to drive itself… this year."

  • Nine shot at child’s 12th birthday party in Louisiana

    Police has claimed that more than one weapon was used at the birthday party in which nine sustained gunshot wounds

  • ‘Steve Urkel’ actor launches cannabis brand on 4/20

    Product lineup includes variants of popular Purple Urkle strain

  • Trump says he is ‘beyond seriously’ considering 2024 presidential run, misses ‘helping people’

    Former president gives first sit down interview with major news network since he left for Florida

  • Bush says America is so polarised people ‘couldn’t believe I was friends with Michelle Obama’

    President says of the polarisation among Americans: ‘It shocked me’

  • Who is Derek Chauvin, the officer charged with murdering George Floyd?

    He was on the Minneapolis police force for nearly 20 years and had previously documented incidents of using force with arrestees

  • Australia-New Zealand travel bubble launches with lopsided demand

    A testing and quarantine free travel bubble between Australia and New Zealand launched with lopsided demand, according to airlines and data firms, with an unusually high number of the travellers departing from Australia. The initial results from Asia's first restriction-free travel bubble since the pandemic hit, which opened on Monday, showed that travel patterns can depart from their norms after such a long closure and may take time to return to normal. "Right now, it's one-way traffic, with almost three times as much travel going to New Zealand as in the opposite direction," said Olivier Ponti, vice president insights at travel data firm ForwardKeys.

  • Asian American CNN producer zip-tied by Minnesota police and asked if she can speak English, lawyer says

    Carolyn Sung spent more than two hours in jail before her lawyers were able to get her released

  • US House condemns China over Hong Kong crackdown in near-unanimous vote

    Republican Thomas Massie was the lone member to vote against the resolution

  • Harriet Tubman’s lost childhood home discovered by archaeologists

    The site is on Maryland’s Eastern Shore in the Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge

  • Derek Chauvin faces up to 40 years in jail after being found guilty on all murder charges

    Jury comes to its decision following high-profile trial